Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immunomedics CEO Departs, Ultragenyx Offering, Karyopharm Awaits FDA Panel Vote
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2019 7:56am   Comments
Share:
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Immunomedics CEO Departs, Ultragenyx Offering, Karyopharm Awaits FDA Panel Vote
Related XBI
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: BioMarin Slips On Earnings, TherapeuticsMD Posts In-Line Results, Orchard To Present Immunodeficiency Drug Data
Related IBB
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Genomic Health Earnings, AbbVie's Humira Approved For Another Indication In Japan
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Teva Settles With FTC, Setback For Merck In Liver Cancer Trial, Sienna Biopharma Offering
Dissecting the United States Commodity Index Fund (TalkMarkets)

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling The Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Feb. 25)

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)
  • Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARNA)
  • Argenx SE – ADR (NASDAQ: ARGX)
  • Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE: BHVN)
  • Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CMTA)( announced a deal to be acquired by IPSEN S A/S ADR (OTC: IPSEY)
  • Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON)
  • Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GOSS)
  • Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ: FIXX)
  • Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)( announced that Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) exercised its option to license TQJ230, an investigational agent from Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKCA), an affiliate of Ionis, being developed for targeted cardiovascular therapy)
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)
  • Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX)
  • Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)
  • PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ: PDLI)
  • Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE)(announced a deal to be acquired by Roche Holdings (OTC: RHHBY)
  • Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE)(moved on the Roche-Spark deal and analysts' view that it could be the next potential gene therapy takeout candidate)
  • Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Feb. 25)

  • ANCHIANO THERAP/S ADR (NASDAQ: ANCN)
  • Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: UBX)

Stock In Focus

Immunomedics' CEO Steps Down, Loss Narrows

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMU) announced the resignation of its CEO Michael Pehl due to personal reasons, as well as changes to its board, including the appointment of Charles Baum, CEO of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX), to the board. The interim CFO Usama Malik has been appointed CFO, the company said.

Immunomedics, which is changing its fiscal-year end from June 30 to Dec. 31, also reported a net loss of 84 cents per share for the six-month period ended Dec. 31, called the transition period, compared to a loss of 88 cents per share for the same period last year.

The stock fell 8.43 percent to $13.90 in after-hours trading.

Regeneron, Sanofi to Contend Jury Verdict On Cholesterol Drug

Following a jury verdict, upholding three of the five asserted claims of two Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN)'s U.S. patents covering antibodies targeting PCSK9, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) said they strongly disagree with certain aspects of the verdict.

The companies said the verdict does not impact U.S. physicians' and patients' access their cholesterol drug Praluent.

"Regeneron and Sanofi intend to file post-trial motions with the District Court over the next few months, seeking to overturn the jury verdict and also requesting a new trial," the companies said.

FDA Warns of Cardiovascular Risk, Death With Higher Dose of Pfizer's Rheumatoid Arthritis Drug

Assessing data from the required post-marketing trial of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)'s Xeljanz, which was approved for rheumatoid arthritis in 2012, the FDA warned of a safety signal from the study that evaluated Xeljanz in 5mg twice daily or 10mg twice daily dose versus a control group to assess the risk of cardiovascular events, cancer and opportunistic infections.

The safety signal concerns pulmonary embolism and increased overall mortality in patients who were being administered the 10mg dose.

See Also: AstraZeneca's Brilinta Found To Alleviate Cardiovascular Risk In Late-Stage Study

Offerings

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $5 million worth of its shares. All the shares are to be sold by the company.

The stock slipped 4.94 percent to $151.50 in after-hours trading.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) said it has commenced an underwritten public offering of $250 million shares of its common stock.

The stock moved down 4.84 percent to $60.30 in after-hours trading.

Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VTGN) said it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All shares are to be sold by the company. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for developing its CNS pipeline programs and for general R&D, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The stock plummeted 19.12 percent to $1.10 in after-hours trading.

Earnings

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ: VCYT) reported a 31 percent increase in its fourth-quarter revenues to $25.8 million, and a loss per share of 8 cents, narrower than the year-ago loss of 24 cents. For 2019, the company guided to revenues of $113 million to $117 million and net cash used in operating activities in the range of $4 million to $6 million. The results exceeded expectations.

The stock rose 4.11 percent to $20.50 in after-hours trading.

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) reported higher fourth-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings per share. The company guided full-year adjusted earnings per share below the consensus estimate, while the revenue guidance was in line.

The stock fell 10.74 percent to $63 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Adcom Meeting

FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee is set to discuss Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI)'s NDA for Selinexor tablets. The pipeline asset is being evaluated in combination with dexamethasone, for the treatment of patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior therapies and whose disease is refractory to at least one proteasome inhibitor, at least one immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody. Briefing documents released Friday did not evince much enthusiasm concerning a positive outcome, as staffers expressed concerns about both safety and efficacy.

Posted-In: Biotech News Offerings FDA M&A Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + ABT)

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vanda Q4 Results, Inovio Debt Offering, Caladrius Diabetes Drug Flunks Mid-Stage Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Exelixis Q4 Results, FDA Panel Greenlights J&J's Depression Drug, MacroGenics Prices Offering
Sell-Side Issues Positive Prognosis For Abbott Following Mixed Q4 Results, Strong 2019 Outlook
Geopolitics Aside, How About Those Earnings? Investors Appear To Switch Focus
The Daily Biotech Pulse: PTC Therapeutics, Select Biosciences Offering, Unity Biotech Expands Early-Stage Osteoarthritis Drug Study
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on XBI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Video: Bob Hoban Explores Hemp, An Industry That Generates More Revenue Than The NFL