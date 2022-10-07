Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 7, 2022

Upgrades

For Federal Signal Corp FSS, DA Davidson upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Federal Signal showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Federal Signal shows a 52-week-high of $44.31 and a 52-week-low of $31.86. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.88.

Argus Research upgraded the previous rating for Biogen Inc BIIB from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $5.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $283.44 and a 52-week-low of $187.16. Biogen closed at $262.26 at the end of the last trading period.

For Progressive Corp PGR, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Progressive had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.76 and a 52-week-low of $100.81. At the end of the last trading period, Progressive closed at $121.92.

According to National Bank Of Canada, the prior rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp AQN was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Algonquin Power showed an EPS of $0.16, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.01 and a 52-week-low of $10.81. Algonquin Power closed at $10.83 at the end of the last trading period.

For Core Laboratories NV CLB, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Core Laboratories had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Core Laboratories shows a 52-week-high of $35.83 and a 52-week-low of $13.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.45.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Zions Bancorp NA ZION, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Zions Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.44 and a 52-week-low of $47.92. Zions Bancorp closed at $52.41 at the end of the last trading period.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded the previous rating for Southern States Bancshares Inc SSBK from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Southern States showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter.

For BTRS Holdings Inc BTRS, William Blair downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. BTRS Holdings earned $0.04 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.35 and a 52-week-low of $3.95. At the end of the last trading period, BTRS Holdings closed at $9.31.

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the previous rating for Shift Technologies Inc SFT from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Shift Technologies had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $3.85 and a 52-week-low of $0.60. Shift Technologies closed at $0.69 at the end of the last trading period.

For C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc CHRW, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. C.H. Robinson Worldwide earned $2.67 in the second quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $121.23 and a 52-week-low of $86.57. At the end of the last trading period, C.H. Robinson Worldwide closed at $97.49.

Baird downgraded the previous rating for Norfolk Southern Corp NSC from Outperform to Neutral. Norfolk Southern earned $3.45 in the second quarter, compared to $3.28 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $298.99 and a 52-week-low of $209.59. At the end of the last trading period, Norfolk Southern closed at $218.93.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Principal Financial Group Inc PFG from Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Principal Finl Gr had an EPS of $1.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The current stock performance of Principal Finl Gr shows a 52-week-high of $80.36 and a 52-week-low of $61.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.32.

For Lyft Inc LYFT, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Lyft showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.64 and a 52-week-low of $11.96. Lyft closed at $13.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Douglas Emmett Inc DEI from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Douglas Emmett had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.97 and a 52-week-low of $16.79. At the end of the last trading period, Douglas Emmett closed at $17.23.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc ZS. The price target seems to have been set at $220.00 for Zscaler. In the fourth quarter, Zscaler showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $323.55 and a 52-week-low of $125.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $182.92.

With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD. The price target seems to have been set at $240.00 for CrowdStrike Holdings. For the second quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The current stock performance of CrowdStrike Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $242.00 and a 52-week-low of $130.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $178.39.

With an Outperform rating, SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Fortinet Inc FTNT. The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Fortinet. Fortinet earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.19 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $362.12 and a 52-week-low of $47.37. At the end of the last trading period, Fortinet closed at $53.74.

SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW with an Outperform rating. The price target for Palo Alto Networks is set to $230.00. Palo Alto Networks earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $213.63 and a 52-week-low of $140.52. At the end of the last trading period, Palo Alto Networks closed at $174.75.

With a Neutral rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Kinetik Holdings Inc KNTK. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Kinetik Holdings. For the second quarter, Kinetik Holdings had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The current stock performance of Kinetik Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $87.70 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.60.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc CRVS. The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Corvus Pharmaceuticals. For the second quarter, Corvus Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.18, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Corvus Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $2.51 and a 52-week-low of $0.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.88.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nuvei Corp NVEI. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Nuvei. For the second quarter, Nuvei had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $79.13 and a 52-week-low of $26.53. Nuvei closed at $30.00 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SLM Corp SLM. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for SLM. For the second quarter, SLM had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.88 and a 52-week-low of $13.72. At the end of the last trading period, SLM closed at $15.88.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Navient Corp NAVI with an Underweight rating. The price target for Navient is set to $14.50. For the second quarter, Navient had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.98. The current stock performance of Navient shows a 52-week-high of $22.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.62.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kinetik Holdings Inc KNTK. The price target seems to have been set at $37.00 for Kinetik Holdings. Kinetik Holdings earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kinetik Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $87.70 and a 52-week-low of $31.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.60.

Truist Securities initiated coverage on Service Corp International SCI with a Buy rating. The price target for Service Corp Intl is set to $72.00. Service Corp Intl earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.11 and a 52-week-low of $56.85. Service Corp Intl closed at $61.01 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Skeena Resources Ltd SKE. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Skeena Resources. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.39 and a 52-week-low of $4.10. At the end of the last trading period, Skeena Resources closed at $4.73.

Needham initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc U with a Buy rating. The price target for Unity Software is set to $50.00. Unity Software earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.69 and a 52-week-low of $29.09. Unity Software closed at $35.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp APP with a Hold rating. For the second quarter, AppLovin had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The current stock performance of AppLovin shows a 52-week-high of $98.14 and a 52-week-low of $19.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.54.

With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Coupang Inc CPNG. The price target seems to have been set at $27.80 for Coupang. For the second quarter, Coupang had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.65 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. Coupang closed at $21.03 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Aptorum Group Ltd APM. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Aptorum Gr. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $2.35 and a 52-week-low of $0.86. At the end of the last trading period, Aptorum Gr closed at $0.89.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on nVent Electric PLC NVT with a Hold rating. The price target for nVent Electric is set to $34.00. For the second quarter, nVent Electric had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.53 and a 52-week-low of $29.19. nVent Electric closed at $33.35 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senti Biosciences Inc SNTI. The price target seems to have been set at $7.50 for Senti Biosciences. For the second quarter, Senti Biosciences had an EPS of $0.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.13. The current stock performance of Senti Biosciences shows a 52-week-high of $8.77 and a 52-week-low of $1.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.52.

With a Buy rating, JonesTrading initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics Inc PSTV. The price target seems to have been set at $5.00 for Plus Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Plus Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.16 and a 52-week-low of $0.39. At the end of the last trading period, Plus Therapeutics closed at $0.55.

JonesTrading initiated coverage on Lantheus Holdings Inc LNTH with a Buy rating. The price target for Lantheus Holdings is set to $104.00. For the second quarter, Lantheus Holdings had an EPS of $0.89, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.47 and a 52-week-low of $23.51. At the end of the last trading period, Lantheus Holdings closed at $74.70.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chewy Inc CHWY. The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Chewy. Chewy earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Chewy shows a 52-week-high of $60.51 and a 52-week-low of $22.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.94.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on Alcoa Corp AA. The price target seems to have been set at $43.00 for Alcoa. For the second quarter, Alcoa had an EPS of $2.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.09 and a 52-week-low of $33.55. Alcoa closed at $39.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Target Corp TGT. The price target seems to have been set at $200.00 for Target. Target earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $3.64 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $254.87 and a 52-week-low of $137.16. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $155.75.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Walmart Inc WMT. The price target seems to have been set at $155.00 for Walmart. For the second quarter, Walmart had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.78. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.77 and a 52-week-low of $117.27. At the end of the last trading period, Walmart closed at $131.68.

See all analyst ratings initiations.