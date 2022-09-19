Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 19, 2022

Upgrades

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Tricon Residential Inc TCN was changed from Neutral to Buy. The current stock performance of Tricon Residential shows a 52-week-high of $17.23 and a 52-week-low of $9.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.14.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Kite Realty Group Trust KRG from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Kite Realty Gr Trust had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.35 and a 52-week-low of $16.68. At the end of the last trading period, Kite Realty Gr Trust closed at $18.99.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Heico Corp HEI from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Heico had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.56. The current stock performance of Heico shows a 52-week-high of $165.61 and a 52-week-low of $126.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $148.58.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc HR from Neutral to Buy. Healthcare Realty Trust earned $0.45 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Healthcare Realty Trust shows a 52-week-high of $32.38 and a 52-week-low of $22.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.11.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Essex Property Trust Inc ESS was changed from Neutral to Buy. Essex Property Trust earned $3.68 in the second quarter, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Essex Property Trust shows a 52-week-high of $363.36 and a 52-week-low of $250.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $261.06.

For Acadia Realty Trust AKR, Citigroup upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Acadia Realty Trust showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.64 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. Acadia Realty Trust closed at $15.33 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Obsidian Energy Ltd OBE was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Obsidian Energy had an EPS of $5.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The current stock performance of Obsidian Energy shows a 52-week-high of $12.52 and a 52-week-low of $6.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.21.

For Netflix Inc NFLX, Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Netflix had an EPS of $3.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.97. The current stock performance of Netflix shows a 52-week-high of $609.99 and a 52-week-low of $162.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $240.13.

For Larimar Therapeutics Inc LRMR, William Blair upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Larimar Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.05 and a 52-week-low of $1.53. At the end of the last trading period, Larimar Therapeutics closed at $3.20.

For Array Technologies Inc ARRY, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Array Technologies showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.45. Array Technologies closed at $17.82 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc IIPR was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Innovative Ind Props showed an EPS of $2.14, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $265.28 and a 52-week-low of $87.47. At the end of the last trading period, Innovative Ind Props closed at $91.46.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for EQT Corp EQT was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. EQT earned $0.83 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of EQT shows a 52-week-high of $51.97 and a 52-week-low of $19.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.06.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Toll Brothers Inc TOL from Underweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Toll Brothers had an EPS of $2.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.75 and a 52-week-low of $40.20. Toll Brothers closed at $43.66 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Keybanc, the prior rating for PulteGroup Inc PHM was changed from Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, PulteGroup had an EPS of $2.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.09 and a 52-week-low of $35.03. PulteGroup closed at $39.36 at the end of the last trading period.

For Meritage Homes Corp MTH, Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Meritage Homes had an EPS of $6.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $123.30 and a 52-week-low of $62.51. Meritage Homes closed at $74.28 at the end of the last trading period.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for Lennar Corp LEN from Underweight to Overweight. Lennar earned $4.69 in the second quarter, compared to $2.95 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lennar shows a 52-week-high of $116.36 and a 52-week-low of $62.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $75.79.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for KB Home KBH from Underweight to Sector Weight. KB Home earned $2.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.20 and a 52-week-low of $24.78. At the end of the last trading period, KB Home closed at $28.37.

Keybanc upgraded the previous rating for D.R. Horton Inc DHI from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, D.R. Horton showed an EPS of $4.67, compared to $3.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $108.64 and a 52-week-low of $59.25. D.R. Horton closed at $71.12 at the end of the last trading period.

For TopBuild Corp BLD, Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, TopBuild had an EPS of $4.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.76. The current stock performance of TopBuild shows a 52-week-high of $280.83 and a 52-week-low of $150.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $168.54.

Downgrades

According to Susquehanna, the prior rating for Super Micro Computer Inc SMCI was changed from Positive to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Super Micro Computer showed an EPS of $2.62, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Super Micro Computer shows a 52-week-high of $74.93 and a 52-week-low of $34.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $62.30.

For NetApp Inc NTAP, Susquehanna downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Neutral. NetApp earned $1.20 in the first quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.82 and a 52-week-low of $61.26. At the end of the last trading period, NetApp closed at $68.68.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp ROIC was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Retail Opportunity had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.09 and a 52-week-low of $15.06. Retail Opportunity closed at $16.03 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Citigroup, the prior rating for Kilroy Realty Corp KRC was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Kilroy Realty showed an EPS of $1.17, compared to $0.88 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.06 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. At the end of the last trading period, Kilroy Realty closed at $49.69.

For Hudson Pacific Properties Inc HPP, Citigroup downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Hudson Pacific Properties showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.54. Hudson Pacific Properties closed at $12.98 at the end of the last trading period.

Mizuho downgraded the previous rating for Essex Property Trust Inc ESS from Buy to Neutral. Essex Property Trust earned $3.68 in the second quarter, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $363.36 and a 52-week-low of $250.62. Essex Property Trust closed at $261.06 at the end of the last trading period.

For UDR Inc UDR, Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, UDR had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.06 and a 52-week-low of $42.00. UDR closed at $44.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating for Adobe Inc ADBE from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Adobe earned $3.40 in the third quarter, compared to $3.11 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $575.00 and a 52-week-low of $292.14. At the end of the last trading period, Adobe closed at $299.50.

For NCR Corp NCR, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. NCR earned $0.71 in the second quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.59 and a 52-week-low of $21.64. At the end of the last trading period, NCR closed at $23.20.

For Adobe Inc ADBE, Edward Jones downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Adobe had an EPS of $3.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $575.00 and a 52-week-low of $292.14. Adobe closed at $299.50 at the end of the last trading period.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Huntsman Corp HUN was changed from Outperform to Sector Perform. Huntsman earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. At the end of the last trading period, Huntsman closed at $25.68.

For Venator Materials PLC VNTR, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Underperform. For the second quarter, Venator Materials had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.13. At the end of the last trading period, Venator Materials closed at $1.46.

For Tronox Holdings PLC TROX, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Tronox Holdings earned $0.84 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.95 and a 52-week-low of $13.02. At the end of the last trading period, Tronox Holdings closed at $13.68.

Initiations

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Global Water Resources Inc GWRS with a Buy rating. The price target for Global Water Resources is set to $17.00. Global Water Resources earned $0.09 in the second quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Global Water Resources shows a 52-week-high of $17.35 and a 52-week-low of $12.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.99.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Gossamer Bio Inc GOSS. The price target seems to have been set at $24.00 for Gossamer Bio. In the second quarter, Gossamer Bio showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.64. Gossamer Bio closed at $13.52 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AgileThought Inc AGIL. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for AgileThought. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.93 and a 52-week-low of $3.51. At the end of the last trading period, AgileThought closed at $4.08.

Citigroup initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho Corp QDEL with a Neutral rating. The price target for QuidelOrtho is set to $90.00. In the second quarter, QuidelOrtho showed an EPS of $2.34, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.90 and a 52-week-low of $77.32. At the end of the last trading period, QuidelOrtho closed at $81.78.

UBS initiated coverage on Symbotic Inc SYM with a Buy rating. The price target for Symbotic is set to $17.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. Symbotic closed at $13.03 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Rubicon Technologies Inc RBT with a Buy rating. The price target for Rubicon Technologies is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.94 and a 52-week-low of $3.54. At the end of the last trading period, Rubicon Technologies closed at $3.76.

With a Buy rating, Compass Point initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc ZG. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Zillow Gr. For the second quarter, Zillow Gr had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.16 and a 52-week-low of $28.76. Zillow Gr closed at $34.10 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc GLPI with an Outperform rating. The price target for Gaming and Leisure Props is set to $54.00. Gaming and Leisure Props earned $0.91 in the second quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.87 and a 52-week-low of $41.81. Gaming and Leisure Props closed at $48.69 at the end of the last trading period.

