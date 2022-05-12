Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 12, 2022

Upgrades
- For Warner Bros.Discovery Inc WBD, Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of Warner Bros.Discovery shows a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.62.
- For Pan American Silver Corp PAAS, Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Pan American Silver earned $0.15 in the first quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pan American Silver shows a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $20.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.94.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Evolus Inc EOLS from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Evolus showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.06. Evolus closed at $11.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Rivian Automotive had an EPS of $1.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.25. At the end of the last trading period, Rivian Automotive closed at $20.60.
- For SciPlay Corp SCPL, Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. SciPlay earned $0.18 in the first quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SciPlay shows a 52-week-high of $22.29 and a 52-week-low of $10.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.10.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded the previous rating for Alcon Inc ALC from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Alcon had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.49. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.78 and a 52-week-low of $63.92. At the end of the last trading period, Alcon closed at $69.83.
- For EVgo Inc EVGO, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $6.90. EVgo closed at $7.17 at the end of the last trading period.
- Baird upgraded the previous rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc KTOS from Neutral to Outperform. Kratos Defense & Security earned $0.04 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.29 and a 52-week-low of $12.65. Kratos Defense & Security closed at $12.87 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Raymond James, the prior rating for 89bio Inc ETNB was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the first quarter, 89bio had an EPS of $1.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of 89bio shows a 52-week-high of $25.67 and a 52-week-low of $2.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.15.
- Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for International Game Technology PLC IGT from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Intl Game Tech had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Intl Game Tech shows a 52-week-high of $32.95 and a 52-week-low of $17.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.79.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Valvoline Inc VVV was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Valvoline had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of Valvoline shows a 52-week-high of $37.97 and a 52-week-low of $26.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.80.
- R5 Capital upgraded the previous rating for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp GO from Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, Grocery Outlet Holding had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.31 and a 52-week-low of $21.01. Grocery Outlet Holding closed at $35.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Albemarle Corp ALB, Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Albemarle earned $2.38 in the first quarter, compared to $1.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $291.48 and a 52-week-low of $152.58. At the end of the last trading period, Albemarle closed at $213.03.
- Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for ON Semiconductor Corp ON from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, ON Semiconductor had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.25 and a 52-week-low of $34.01. At the end of the last trading period, ON Semiconductor closed at $51.77.
Downgrades
- According to BWS Financial, the prior rating for Avaya Holdings Corp AVYA was changed from Buy to Sell. In the second quarter, Avaya Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avaya Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $5.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.84.
- BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating for Manulife Financial Corp MFC from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Manulife Financial had an EPS of $0.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.66. Manulife Financial closed at $18.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Points.com Inc PCOM, Northland Capital Markets downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Points.com earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Points.com shows a 52-week-high of $24.72 and a 52-week-low of $13.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.46.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Coupa Software Inc COUP was changed from Buy to Sell. For the fourth quarter, Coupa Software had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The stock has a 52-week-high of $283.38 and a 52-week-low of $64.10. At the end of the last trading period, Coupa Software closed at $64.51.
- For Upstart Holdings Inc UPST, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Upstart Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $401.49 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. At the end of the last trading period, Upstart Hldgs closed at $28.00.
- JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Pegasystems Inc PEGA from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Pegasystems had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $143.66 and a 52-week-low of $36.50. At the end of the last trading period, Pegasystems closed at $48.07.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Capital One Financial Corp COF was changed from Peer Perform to Underperform. Capital One Financial earned $5.62 in the first quarter, compared to $7.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $177.95 and a 52-week-low of $117.49. Capital One Financial closed at $119.59 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Beyond Meat Inc BYND, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Beyond Meat had an EPS of $1.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. The current stock performance of Beyond Meat shows a 52-week-high of $160.28 and a 52-week-low of $25.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.17.
- For Discover Financial Services DFS, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, Discover Financial showed an EPS of $4.22, compared to $5.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Discover Financial shows a 52-week-high of $135.69 and a 52-week-low of $100.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $104.63.
- For Synchrony Financial SYF, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Underperform. In the first quarter, Synchrony Finl showed an EPS of $1.77, compared to $1.73 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $33.76. At the end of the last trading period, Synchrony Finl closed at $35.33.
- According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for American Express Co AXP was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. American Express earned $2.73 in the first quarter, compared to $2.74 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $199.55 and a 52-week-low of $149.89. American Express closed at $159.39 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Switch Inc SWCH was changed from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Switch had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of Switch shows a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.54.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Dutch Bros Inc BROS was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of Dutch Bros shows a 52-week-high of $81.40 and a 52-week-low of $32.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.37.
- Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM from Overweight to Neutral. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $406.48 and a 52-week-low of $84.17. At the end of the last trading period, Zoom Video Comms closed at $84.80.
- For Switch Inc SWCH, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Switch had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.84 and a 52-week-low of $17.72. Switch closed at $33.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Air Products & Chemicals Inc APD was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.08. The current stock performance of Air Products & Chemicals shows a 52-week-high of $316.39 and a 52-week-low of $216.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $232.89.
- For General Motors Co GM, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the first quarter, General Motors showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $2.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of General Motors shows a 52-week-high of $67.21 and a 52-week-low of $37.17. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $37.27.
- For Ford Motor Co F, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the first quarter, Ford Motor showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.89 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.87 and a 52-week-low of $11.28. Ford Motor closed at $12.83 at the end of the last trading period.
- For SEMrush Holdings Inc SEMR, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. SEMrush Hldgs earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.48 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. At the end of the last trading period, SEMrush Hldgs closed at $8.78.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI. The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.17 and a 52-week-low of $12.48. Treace Medical Concepts closed at $12.93 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming Corp BYD with a Buy rating. The price target for Boyd Gaming is set to $78.00. Boyd Gaming earned $1.40 in the first quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boyd Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $72.72 and a 52-week-low of $50.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.33.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts Inc RRR with a Buy rating. The price target for Red Rock Resorts is set to $50.00. For the first quarter, Red Rock Resorts had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.48. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.74 and a 52-week-low of $35.83. At the end of the last trading period, Red Rock Resorts closed at $36.32.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc DOCN with a Buy rating. The price target for DigitalOcean Holdings is set to $49.00. For the first quarter, DigitalOcean Holdings had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of DigitalOcean Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $133.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.86.
- B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc ISEE with a Neutral rating. The price target for IVERIC bio is set to $12.00. For the first quarter, IVERIC bio had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of IVERIC bio shows a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.13.
