Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 12, 2022

Upgrades For Warner Bros.Discovery Inc WBD , Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. The current stock performance of Warner Bros.Discovery shows a 52-week-high of $27.50 and a 52-week-low of $16.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.62.

Wells Fargo upgraded the previous rating for ON Semiconductor Corp ON from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, ON Semiconductor had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $71.25 and a 52-week-low of $34.01. At the end of the last trading period, ON Semiconductor closed at $51.77.

For SEMrush Holdings Inc SEMR , Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. SEMrush Hldgs earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.48 and a 52-week-low of $7.51. At the end of the last trading period, SEMrush Hldgs closed at $8.78.

With a Buy rating, BTIG initiated coverage on Treace Medical Concepts Inc TMCI . The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.17 and a 52-week-low of $12.48. Treace Medical Concepts closed at $12.93 at the end of the last trading period.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on IVERIC bio Inc ISEE with a Neutral rating. The price target for IVERIC bio is set to $12.00. For the first quarter, IVERIC bio had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The current stock performance of IVERIC bio shows a 52-week-high of $19.34 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.13.

