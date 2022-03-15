Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022

Upgrades

For Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. Turquoise Hill Resources earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, Turquoise Hill Resources closed at $26.55.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Washington Federal Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Washington Federal earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.06 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Washington Federal closed at $34.22 at the end of the last trading period.

For Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Realty Income had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.60 and a 52-week-low of $61.43. Realty Income closed at $64.88 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, UDR showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UDR shows a 52-week-high of $61.06 and a 52-week-low of $42.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.02.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Fortive had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.87 and a 52-week-low of $56.06. At the end of the last trading period, Fortive closed at $56.96.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ascendis Pharma had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.71 and a 52-week-low of $96.97. Ascendis Pharma closed at $102.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) from Hold to Buy. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zoom Video Comms shows a 52-week-high of $406.48 and a 52-week-low of $94.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.64.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP) from Market Perform to Outperform. LiveRamp Holdings earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.74 and a 52-week-low of $33.42. LiveRamp Holdings closed at $33.84 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mosaic shows a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $28.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.10.

According to Baird, the prior rating for GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, GoodRx Holdings had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.62.

For Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:NOG), Johnson Rice upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Northern Oil & Gas showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Northern Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.84.

Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) from Neutral to Overweight. W.W. Grainger earned $5.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $527.06 and a 52-week-low of $386.37. At the end of the last trading period, W.W. Grainger closed at $483.40.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Heartland Express earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $13.85. Heartland Express closed at $14.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to UBS, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Zynga earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Zynga closed at $8.86 at the end of the last trading period.

For Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Prelude Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $5.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. At the end of the last trading period, Prelude Therapeutics closed at $7.75.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd (NYSE:CEA) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. The current stock performance of China Eastern Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $26.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.01.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. NoneThe current stock performance of China Southern Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $39.96 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.81.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) from Neutral to Sell. Hormel Foods earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.19 and a 52-week-low of $40.48. Hormel Foods closed at $50.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. At the end of the last trading period, Evolv Technologies closed at $2.99.

For Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, Coupa Software showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coupa Software shows a 52-week-high of $286.22 and a 52-week-low of $89.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.82.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Nektar Therapeutics earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nektar Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.16.

Initiations

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Legend Biotech. For the third quarter, Legend Biotech had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Legend Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.02.

Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Arcimoto showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arcimoto shows a 52-week-high of $21.42 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.89.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Compass Therapeutics is set to $7.00. The current stock performance of Compass Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.44.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zymeworks is set to $15.00. In the fourth quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zymeworks shows a 52-week-high of $39.41 and a 52-week-low of $5.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.00.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Frontier Communications. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. At the end of the last trading period, Frontier Communications closed at $25.10.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bioventus is set to $30.00. For the fourth quarter, Bioventus had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. The current stock performance of Bioventus shows a 52-week-high of $19.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.66.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Pardes Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.76 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. At the end of the last trading period, Pardes Biosciences closed at $5.64.

Berenberg initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Hold rating. The price target for BigCommerce Holdings is set to $21.00. BigCommerce Holdings earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BigCommerce Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $72.20 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.21.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL). The price target seems to have been set at $445.00 for Tyler Technologies. For the fourth quarter, Tyler Technologies had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $557.55 and a 52-week-low of $384.38. Tyler Technologies closed at $391.52 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Air Lease. In the fourth quarter, Air Lease showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.96 and a 52-week-low of $33.41. At the end of the last trading period, Air Lease closed at $38.42.

Baird initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Toast is set to $25.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. Toast closed at $16.26 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Peloton Interactive. For the second quarter, Peloton Interactive had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $20.11. Peloton Interactive closed at $20.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU). The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for Lululemon Athletica. Lululemon Athletica earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lululemon Athletica shows a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $283.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.24.

Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Burlington Stores is set to $230.00. Burlington Stores earned $2.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $171.15. Burlington Stores closed at $194.97 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Stitch Fix. For the second quarter, Stitch Fix had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. At the end of the last trading period, Stitch Fix closed at $9.18.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Planet Fitness is set to $130.00. Planet Fitness earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Planet Fitness shows a 52-week-high of $99.60 and a 52-week-low of $67.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.03.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Xponential Fitness. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.87. At the end of the last trading period, Xponential Fitness closed at $20.02.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BioVie is set to $9.00. In the second quarter, BioVie showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.86 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. At the end of the last trading period, BioVie closed at $2.77.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Horizon Therapeutics is set to $140.00. For the fourth quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The current stock performance of Horizon Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $79.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.36.

