 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 11:16am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 15, 2022

Upgrades

For Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Market Perform. Turquoise Hill Resources earned $0.78 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. At the end of the last trading period, Turquoise Hill Resources closed at $26.55.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) was changed from Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, Turquoise Hill Resources showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Turquoise Hill Resources shows a 52-week-high of $26.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.75. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.55.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Washington Federal Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) was changed from Neutral to Buy. Washington Federal earned $0.71 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $38.06 and a 52-week-low of $29.01. Washington Federal closed at $34.22 at the end of the last trading period.

For Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Realty Income had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.60 and a 52-week-low of $61.43. Realty Income closed at $64.88 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) was changed from Peer Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, UDR showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.49 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UDR shows a 52-week-high of $61.06 and a 52-week-low of $42.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.02.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Fortive had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.87 and a 52-week-low of $56.06. At the end of the last trading period, Fortive closed at $56.96.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ascendis Pharma had an EPS of $2.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $178.71 and a 52-week-low of $96.97. Ascendis Pharma closed at $102.64 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) from Hold to Buy. Zoom Video Comms earned $1.29 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zoom Video Comms shows a 52-week-high of $406.48 and a 52-week-low of $94.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.64.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE:RAMP) from Market Perform to Outperform. LiveRamp Holdings earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.74 and a 52-week-low of $33.42. LiveRamp Holdings closed at $33.84 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for The Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Mosaic showed an EPS of $1.95, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Mosaic shows a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $28.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.10.

According to Baird, the prior rating for GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, GoodRx Holdings had an EPS of $0.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $48.05 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.62.

For Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NYSE:NOG), Johnson Rice upgraded the previous rating of Accumulate to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Northern Oil & Gas showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Northern Oil & Gas shows a 52-week-high of $29.10 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.84.

Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating for W.W. Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) from Neutral to Overweight. W.W. Grainger earned $5.44 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.66 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $527.06 and a 52-week-low of $386.37. At the end of the last trading period, W.W. Grainger closed at $483.40.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Heartland Express earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.07 and a 52-week-low of $13.85. Heartland Express closed at $14.19 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

According to UBS, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Zynga earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. Zynga closed at $8.86 at the end of the last trading period.

For Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Nektar Therapeutics earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. At the end of the last trading period, Nektar Therapeutics closed at $4.16.

For Prelude Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRLD), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Prelude Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $5.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.62. At the end of the last trading period, Prelude Therapeutics closed at $7.75.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd (NYSE:CEA) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. The current stock performance of China Eastern Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $26.19 and a 52-week-low of $17.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.01.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. NoneThe current stock performance of China Southern Airlines shows a 52-week-high of $39.96 and a 52-week-low of $25.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.81.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) from Neutral to Sell. Hormel Foods earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $53.19 and a 52-week-low of $40.48. Hormel Foods closed at $50.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV), Stifel downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.90 and a 52-week-low of $2.81. At the end of the last trading period, Evolv Technologies closed at $2.99.

For Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. In the fourth quarter, Coupa Software showed an EPS of $0.19, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coupa Software shows a 52-week-high of $286.22 and a 52-week-low of $89.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.82.

Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) from Overweight to Neutral. Coupa Software earned $0.19 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Coupa Software shows a 52-week-high of $286.22 and a 52-week-low of $89.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $89.82.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Nektar Therapeutics earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Nektar Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.16.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Nektar Therapeutics earned $0.79 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $3.98. At the end of the last trading period, Nektar Therapeutics closed at $4.16.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Legend Biotech Corp (NASDAQ:LEGN). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Legend Biotech. For the third quarter, Legend Biotech had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Legend Biotech shows a 52-week-high of $58.00 and a 52-week-low of $24.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.02.

Dawson James initiated coverage on Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) with a Neutral rating. In the third quarter, Arcimoto showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Arcimoto shows a 52-week-high of $21.42 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.89.

Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CMPX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Compass Therapeutics is set to $7.00. The current stock performance of Compass Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $11.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.44.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Zymeworks is set to $15.00. In the fourth quarter, Zymeworks showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zymeworks shows a 52-week-high of $39.41 and a 52-week-low of $5.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $6.00.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent Inc (NASDAQ:FYBR). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Frontier Communications. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.15 and a 52-week-low of $23.24. At the end of the last trading period, Frontier Communications closed at $25.10.

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Bioventus Inc (NASDAQ:BVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bioventus is set to $30.00. For the fourth quarter, Bioventus had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. The current stock performance of Bioventus shows a 52-week-high of $19.94 and a 52-week-low of $11.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.66.

With an Outperform rating, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pardes Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRDS). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Pardes Biosciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.76 and a 52-week-low of $5.54. At the end of the last trading period, Pardes Biosciences closed at $5.64.

Berenberg initiated coverage on BigCommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BIGC) with a Hold rating. The price target for BigCommerce Holdings is set to $21.00. BigCommerce Holdings earned $0.17 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BigCommerce Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $72.20 and a 52-week-low of $17.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.21.

With a Equal-Weight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL). The price target seems to have been set at $445.00 for Tyler Technologies. For the fourth quarter, Tyler Technologies had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $557.55 and a 52-week-low of $384.38. Tyler Technologies closed at $391.52 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HSBC initiated coverage on Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Air Lease. In the fourth quarter, Air Lease showed an EPS of $1.75, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.96 and a 52-week-low of $33.41. At the end of the last trading period, Air Lease closed at $38.42.

Baird initiated coverage on Toast Inc (NYSE:TOST) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Toast is set to $25.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $69.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. Toast closed at $16.26 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Peloton Interactive. For the second quarter, Peloton Interactive had an EPS of $1.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.18. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $129.70 and a 52-week-low of $20.11. Peloton Interactive closed at $20.20 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Underperform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU). The price target seems to have been set at $260.00 for Lululemon Athletica. Lululemon Athletica earned $1.62 in the third quarter, compared to $1.16 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lululemon Athletica shows a 52-week-high of $485.82 and a 52-week-low of $283.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $289.24.

Bernstein initiated coverage on Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Burlington Stores is set to $230.00. Burlington Stores earned $2.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.44 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $357.34 and a 52-week-low of $171.15. Burlington Stores closed at $194.97 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Perform rating, Bernstein initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Stitch Fix. For the second quarter, Stitch Fix had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. At the end of the last trading period, Stitch Fix closed at $9.18.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Planet Fitness is set to $130.00. Planet Fitness earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Planet Fitness shows a 52-week-high of $99.60 and a 52-week-low of $67.89. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.03.

With an Outperform rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Xponential Fitness. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.73 and a 52-week-low of $9.87. At the end of the last trading period, Xponential Fitness closed at $20.02.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) with an Outperform rating. The price target for BioVie is set to $9.00. In the second quarter, BioVie showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.22 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.86 and a 52-week-low of $2.52. At the end of the last trading period, BioVie closed at $2.77.

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Horizon Therapeutics is set to $140.00. For the fourth quarter, Horizon Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. The current stock performance of Horizon Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $120.53 and a 52-week-low of $79.81. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $101.36.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

Latest Ratings for TRQ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022TD SecuritiesUpgradesSpeculative BuyBuy
Jan 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Jan 2022TD SecuritiesUpgradesHoldSpeculative Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for TRQ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (WAFD + TRQ)

96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Negative; Turquoise Hill Resources Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: Markets Mixed; Nasdaq Drops Over 100 Points
50 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Crude Oil Dips 8%
Why Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Is Rising Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com