Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 9, 2022

Upgrades

Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating for Hudson Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:HDSN) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Hudson Technologies had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.89 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. Hudson Technologies closed at $3.98 at the end of the last trading period.

Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating for TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from Neutral to Buy. TAL Education earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $78.07 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. TAL Education closed at $2.50 at the end of the last trading period.

For Natura &Co Holding SA (NYSE:NTCO), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.73 and a 52-week-low of $7.30. At the end of the last trading period, Natura &Co Holding closed at $8.15.

For IDEX Corp (NYSE:IEX), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, IDEX had an EPS of $1.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $240.33 and a 52-week-low of $181.66. IDEX closed at $183.29 at the end of the last trading period.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Signify Health showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.91 and a 52-week-low of $11.11. Signify Health closed at $15.06 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Paychex had an EPS of $0.91, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.73. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $138.97 and a 52-week-low of $90.17. Paychex closed at $118.43 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) from Underperform to Neutral. Automatic Data Processing earned $1.65 in the second quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $248.96 and a 52-week-low of $177.74. Automatic Data Processing closed at $205.38 at the end of the last trading period.

Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Nektar Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.79, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.50 and a 52-week-low of $9.31. At the end of the last trading period, Nektar Therapeutics closed at $10.34.

For Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BKNG), Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating of Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Booking Holdings showed an EPS of $15.83, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2715.66 and a 52-week-low of $1796.45. Booking Holdings closed at $1899.53 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) from Hold to Buy. Dollar Tree earned $2.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $151.28 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. Dollar Tree closed at $146.80 at the end of the last trading period.

For New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (NYSE:EDU), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, New Oriental Education had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The stock has a 52-week-high of $188.27 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. At the end of the last trading period, New Oriental Education closed at $1.17.

According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was changed from Underperform to Neutral. Netflix earned $1.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $700.99 and a 52-week-low of $340.67. Netflix closed at $341.76 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.41 and a 52-week-low of $12.88. Olaplex Hldgs closed at $13.41 at the end of the last trading period.

For Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Teck Resources earned $2.01 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.93 and a 52-week-low of $17.30. Teck Resources closed at $38.78 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $182.00 and a 52-week-low of $84.20. Match Group closed at $87.70 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) from Peer Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, PPL had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. The current stock performance of PPL shows a 52-week-high of $30.71 and a 52-week-low of $25.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.29.

For Bumble Inc (NASDAQ:BMBL), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Bumble had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The current stock performance of Bumble shows a 52-week-high of $76.49 and a 52-week-low of $15.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.66.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for JB Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was changed from Neutral to Buy. JB Hunt Transport Servs earned $2.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of JB Hunt Transport Servs shows a 52-week-high of $208.87 and a 52-week-low of $154.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $193.88.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Dollar Tree had an EPS of $2.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.13. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.28 and a 52-week-low of $84.26. At the end of the last trading period, Dollar Tree closed at $146.80.

According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) was changed from Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Emerson Electric had an EPS of $1.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. The current stock performance of Emerson Electric shows a 52-week-high of $105.99 and a 52-week-low of $86.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $93.70.

Downgrades

Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating for IT Tech Packaging Inc (AMEX:ITP) from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, IT Tech Packaging showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of IT Tech Packaging shows a 52-week-high of $0.78 and a 52-week-low of $0.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.21.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Accelerate Diagnostics showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.33 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Accelerate Diagnostics shows a 52-week-high of $10.09 and a 52-week-low of $2.22. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.27.

Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Canadian Pacific Railway earned $0.75 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $404.43 and a 52-week-low of $64.37. Canadian Pacific Railway closed at $76.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Foot Locker closed at $29.95 at the end of the last trading period.

According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Yext had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.64 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Yext closed at $5.92 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Yext showed an EPS of $0.03, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Yext shows a 52-week-high of $16.64 and a 52-week-low of $5.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.92.

Loop Capital downgraded the previous rating for Domino's Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Domino's Pizza showed an EPS of $4.25, compared to $3.46 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Domino's Pizza shows a 52-week-high of $567.57 and a 52-week-low of $325.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $393.15.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, PayPal Holdings had an EPS of $1.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $92.25. PayPal Holdings closed at $94.90 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was changed from Buy to Underperform. For the third quarter, DXC Technology had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.18 and a 52-week-low of $25.80. At the end of the last trading period, DXC Technology closed at $30.86.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Stitch Fix showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.78 and a 52-week-low of $10.29. Stitch Fix closed at $11.01 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. The current stock performance of Lufax Holding shows a 52-week-high of $15.94 and a 52-week-low of $4.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.30.

Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) from Outperform to Peer Perform. In the fourth quarter, Eversource Energy showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Eversource Energy shows a 52-week-high of $92.66 and a 52-week-low of $78.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.09.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Phillips Edison & Co Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. The current stock performance of Phillips Edison shows a 52-week-high of $36.35 and a 52-week-low of $7.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $35.22.

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded the previous rating for Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Stitch Fix earned $0.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Stitch Fix shows a 52-week-high of $75.78 and a 52-week-low of $10.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.01.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Valvoline had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. The current stock performance of Valvoline shows a 52-week-high of $37.97 and a 52-week-low of $25.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.52.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc (OTC:GCEH). The price target seems to have been set at $7.55 for Global Clean Energy Hldgs. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.38. Global Clean Energy Hldgs closed at $4.70 at the end of the last trading period.

For Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX), Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. Independent Bank Gr earned $1.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.71 and a 52-week-low of $62.82. At the end of the last trading period, Independent Bank Gr closed at $73.79.

With a Buy rating, Spartan Securities Group initiated coverage on Winc Inc (AMEX:WBEV). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Winc. Winc earned $2.55 in the third quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Winc shows a 52-week-high of $8.66 and a 52-week-low of $3.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.06.

With a Buy rating, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM). The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Verastem. For the third quarter, Verastem had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.93 and a 52-week-low of $1.04. Verastem closed at $1.12 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Energy Vault Holdings is set to $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.57 and a 52-week-low of $8.96. At the end of the last trading period, Energy Vault Holdings closed at $11.69.

With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Taysha Gene Therapies. For the third quarter, Taysha Gene Therapies had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.51. Taysha Gene Therapies closed at $5.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Direct Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DRCT). The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Direct Digital Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. At the end of the last trading period, Direct Digital Holdings closed at $1.20.

With a Buy rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE:FOUR). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Shift4 Payments. For the fourth quarter, Shift4 Payments had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.11 and a 52-week-low of $38.88. At the end of the last trading period, Shift4 Payments closed at $41.95.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Palantir Technologies is set to $15.00. For the fourth quarter, Palantir Technologies had an EPS of $0.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.29 and a 52-week-low of $9.74. Palantir Technologies closed at $11.04 at the end of the last trading period.

