Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc is a United States-based energy agri-business focused on the development of ultra-low carbon non-food based feedstocks for renewable fuels and chemicals in the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company's business activities include the plant science, planting, cultivation, harvesting, and processing of non-food based plants to generate seed oils and biomass for use in the biofuels industry, including the production of ultra-low carbon renewable-jet, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and HVO. As a co-product of its farming and production processes, the company also produces renewable naphtha, renewable propane, and renewable butane.