Range
3.51 - 4.11
Vol / Avg.
47.1K/20.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.36 - 8
Mkt Cap
158.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
40.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Global Clean Energy Holdings Inc is a United States-based energy agri-business focused on the development of ultra-low carbon non-food based feedstocks for renewable fuels and chemicals in the US, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company's business activities include the plant science, planting, cultivation, harvesting, and processing of non-food based plants to generate seed oils and biomass for use in the biofuels industry, including the production of ultra-low carbon renewable-jet, biodiesel, renewable diesel, and HVO. As a co-product of its farming and production processes, the company also produces renewable naphtha, renewable propane, and renewable butane.

Global Clean Energy Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Clean Energy Hldgs (GCEH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Clean Energy Hldgs (OTCQX: GCEH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Global Clean Energy Hldgs's (GCEH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Clean Energy Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Global Clean Energy Hldgs (GCEH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Clean Energy Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Clean Energy Hldgs (GCEH)?

A

The stock price for Global Clean Energy Hldgs (OTCQX: GCEH) is $3.95 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Clean Energy Hldgs (GCEH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Clean Energy Hldgs.

Q

When is Global Clean Energy Hldgs (OTCQX:GCEH) reporting earnings?

A

Global Clean Energy Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Clean Energy Hldgs (GCEH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Clean Energy Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Clean Energy Hldgs (GCEH) operate in?

A

Global Clean Energy Hldgs is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.