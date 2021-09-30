Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 30, 2021

Upgrades

For Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Peer Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Cabot Oil & Gas had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.10 and a 52-week-low of $14.28. At the end of the last trading period, Cabot Oil & Gas closed at $22.55.

For Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO), Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the previous rating of Reduce to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.38 and a 52-week-low of $6.38. Pearson closed at $9.63 at the end of the last trading period.

According to UBS, the prior rating for Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) was changed from Sell to Neutral. For the second quarter, Kraton had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Kraton shows a 52-week-high of $46.25 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.45.

For Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE:CMP), Monness, Crespi, Hardt upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. Compass Minerals Intl earned $0.49 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Compass Minerals Intl shows a 52-week-high of $72.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $64.02.

For Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Jabil showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $0.98 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.78 and a 52-week-low of $31.41. At the end of the last trading period, Jabil closed at $57.23.

According to Redburn Partners, the prior rating for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Barclays had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.92. At the end of the last trading period, Barclays closed at $10.25.

UBS upgraded the previous rating for FactSet Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, FactSet Research Systems showed an EPS of $2.88, compared to $2.88 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $399.00 and a 52-week-low of $294.21. FactSet Research Systems closed at $394.51 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:ABG) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Asbury Automotive Group had an EPS of $7.78, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $216.88 and a 52-week-low of $93.79. Asbury Automotive Group closed at $203.24 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, PS Business Parks had an EPS of $1.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $165.85 and a 52-week-low of $109.26. PS Business Parks closed at $158.50 at the end of the last trading period.

Rosenblatt upgraded the previous rating for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) from Neutral to Buy. Fox earned $0.65 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.62 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.80 and a 52-week-low of $24.93. At the end of the last trading period, Fox closed at $40.25.

For Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW), BTIG upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Snowflake earned $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $429.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. At the end of the last trading period, Snowflake closed at $293.80.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Perrigo Co PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was changed from Hold to Buy. Perrigo earned $0.50 in the second quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.91 and a 52-week-low of $38.20. At the end of the last trading period, Perrigo closed at $43.50.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Black Knight had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.19 and a 52-week-low of $68.60. At the end of the last trading period, Black Knight closed at $71.22.

For Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (NYSE:PEG), Vertical Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Public Service Enterprise had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. The current stock performance of Public Service Enterprise shows a 52-week-high of $65.33 and a 52-week-low of $53.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.26.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, Amicus Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.39 and a 52-week-low of $8.60. Amicus Therapeutics closed at $9.66 at the end of the last trading period.

For Aroundtown SA (OTC:AANNF), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.53 and a 52-week-low of $4.97. At the end of the last trading period, Aroundtown closed at $6.99.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Pactiv Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ:PTVE) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Pactiv Evergreen earned $0.04 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.61 and a 52-week-low of $10.57. At the end of the last trading period, Pactiv Evergreen closed at $11.89.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For Scout24 AG (OTC:SCOTF), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. The current stock performance of Scout24 shows a 52-week-high of $84.43 and a 52-week-low of $77.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $83.12.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Acceleron Pharma earned $1.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $189.99 and a 52-week-low of $99.98. At the end of the last trading period, Acceleron Pharma closed at $175.36.

According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Healthcare Trust of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Healthcare Trust had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.42. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.31 and a 52-week-low of $23.39. Healthcare Trust closed at $30.48 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Kohl's Corp (NYSE:KSS) from Buy to Underperform. In the second quarter, Kohl's showed an EPS of $2.48, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.80 and a 52-week-low of $18.28. Kohl's closed at $53.66 at the end of the last trading period.

Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Ameris had an EPS of $1.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.85 and a 52-week-low of $22.07. At the end of the last trading period, Ameris closed at $53.29.

Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating for Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) from Overweight to Neutral. Starbucks earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Starbucks shows a 52-week-high of $126.32 and a 52-week-low of $84.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $112.17.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, G1 Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.94, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.07 and a 52-week-low of $10.81. At the end of the last trading period, G1 Therapeutics closed at $14.89.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zuora is set to $24.00. For the second quarter, Zuora had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The current stock performance of Zuora shows a 52-week-high of $18.65 and a 52-week-low of $9.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.64.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Lithium Americas is set to $28.00. Lithium Americas earned $0.16 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.95. At the end of the last trading period, Lithium Americas closed at $20.51.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group Inc (NYSE:JBI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Janus Intl Gr is set to $14.00. In the second quarter, Janus Intl Gr showed an EPS of $0.02, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.94 and a 52-week-low of $12.06. At the end of the last trading period, Janus Intl Gr closed at $12.68.

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Snap One Holdings is set to $25.00. Snap One Holdings earned $0.23 in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Snap One Holdings closed at $15.76.

With an Outperform rating, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU). The price target seems to have been set at $81.00 for Malibu Boats. For the fourth quarter, Malibu Boats had an EPS of $1.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.40. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.00 and a 52-week-low of $47.56. Malibu Boats closed at $70.46 at the end of the last trading period.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on OneWater Marine Inc (NASDAQ:ONEW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for OneWater Marine is set to $45.00. OneWater Marine earned $3.04 in the third quarter, compared to $2.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of OneWater Marine shows a 52-week-high of $56.77 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.00.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Chefs' Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) with an Outperform rating. The price target for The Chefs' Warehouse is set to $38.00. In the second quarter, The Chefs' Warehouse showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.52 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The Chefs' Warehouse shows a 52-week-high of $35.56 and a 52-week-low of $12.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.10.

Stifel initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rocket Lab USA is set to $22.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Rocket Lab USA closed at $14.66 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Sema4 Holdings. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Sema4 Holdings's EPS was $0.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Sema4 Holdings closed at $7.44 at the end of the last trading period.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) with a Neutral rating. Navient earned $0.98 in the second quarter, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $7.89. Navient closed at $19.24 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Itron is set to $75.00. In the second quarter, Itron showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $122.31 and a 52-week-low of $58.44. Itron closed at $79.15 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS). The price target seems to have been set at $266.00 for Zscaler. Zscaler earned $0.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zscaler shows a 52-week-high of $293.44 and a 52-week-low of $120.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $258.88.

With a Neutral rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR). The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Kymera Therapeutics. Kymera Therapeutics earned $0.55 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Kymera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $91.92 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $58.45.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:BCYC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bicycle Therapeutics is set to $56.00. In the second quarter, Bicycle Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.67 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.21 and a 52-week-low of $17.68. At the end of the last trading period, Bicycle Therapeutics closed at $39.07.

With an Overweight rating, Barclays initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM). The price target seems to have been set at $28.00 for R1 RCM. In the second quarter, R1 RCM showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.28 and a 52-week-low of $16.62. At the end of the last trading period, R1 RCM closed at $21.54.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY). The price target seems to have been set at $81.00 for Progyny. For the second quarter, Progyny had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.02. The current stock performance of Progyny shows a 52-week-high of $66.61 and a 52-week-low of $23.56. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.35.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Accolade is set to $61.00. For the first quarter, Accolade had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $32.87. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $41.36.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical is set to $106.00. For the second quarter, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.12. The current stock performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shows a 52-week-high of $179.65 and a 52-week-low of $76.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $86.12.

With an Outperform rating, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Zevia. Zevia earned $0.30 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Zevia shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.01.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KRTX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Karuna Therapeutics is set to $162.00. For the second quarter, Karuna Therapeutics had an EPS of $1.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current stock performance of Karuna Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $146.97 and a 52-week-low of $74.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $118.85.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Kymera Therapeutics. In the second quarter, Kymera Therapeutics earned $0.55. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.92 and a 52-week-low of $27.65. At the end of the last trading period, Kymera Therapeutics closed at $58.45.

Stifel initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arvinas is set to $115.00. For the second quarter, Arvinas had an EPS of $1.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $108.47 and a 52-week-low of $19.68. At the end of the last trading period, Arvinas closed at $82.57.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPTX). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Turning Point. For the second quarter, Turning Point had an EPS of $1.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.82. The current stock performance of Turning Point shows a 52-week-high of $141.30 and a 52-week-low of $59.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.07.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BDTX). The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Black Diamond Therapeutic. Black Diamond Therapeutic earned $0.95 in the second quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.76 and a 52-week-low of $8.75. Black Diamond Therapeutic closed at $9.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is set to $84.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals earned $1.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $74.99 and a 52-week-low of $28.99. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $61.48.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Affimed NV (NASDAQ:AFMD). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Affimed. Affimed earned $0.19 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.74 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Affimed closed at $5.85 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CCCC). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for C4 Therapeutics. Interestingly, in the second quarter, C4 Therapeutics's EPS was $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.21 and a 52-week-low of $22.40. At the end of the last trading period, C4 Therapeutics closed at $47.97.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ALXO). The price target seems to have been set at $106.00 for ALX Oncology Holdings. ALX Oncology Holdings earned $0.35 in the second quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.45 and a 52-week-low of $32.51. ALX Oncology Holdings closed at $73.36 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.