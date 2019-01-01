QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 9:31AM
Scout24 SE is engaged in the Internet services industry. It operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other selected European countries. Its operating segment includes Residential Real Estate; Business Real Estate and Media and Other. The company generates maximum revenue from Residential Real Estate segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Germany.

Scout24 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scout24 (SCOTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scout24 (OTCPK: SCOTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scout24's (SCOTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scout24.

Q

What is the target price for Scout24 (SCOTF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Scout24 (OTCPK: SCOTF) was reported by JP Morgan on September 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCOTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Scout24 (SCOTF)?

A

The stock price for Scout24 (OTCPK: SCOTF) is $62.641513 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 16:15:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scout24 (SCOTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scout24.

Q

When is Scout24 (OTCPK:SCOTF) reporting earnings?

A

Scout24 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scout24 (SCOTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scout24.

Q

What sector and industry does Scout24 (SCOTF) operate in?

A

Scout24 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.