|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Scout24 (OTCPK: SCOTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Scout24.
The latest price target for Scout24 (OTCPK: SCOTF) was reported by JP Morgan on September 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SCOTF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Scout24 (OTCPK: SCOTF) is $62.641513 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 16:15:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Scout24.
Scout24 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Scout24.
Scout24 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.