Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 17, 2021

Upgrades

According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. Turquoise Hill Resources earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $7.49. At the end of the last trading period, Turquoise Hill Resources closed at $15.05.

For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, ZoomInfo Technologies had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.78 and a 52-week-low of $30.83. At the end of the last trading period, ZoomInfo Technologies closed at $68.17.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, UiPath had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.00 and a 52-week-low of $52.69. At the end of the last trading period, UiPath closed at $53.90.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) from In-Line to Outperform. DTE Energy earned $1.70 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $145.43 and a 52-week-low of $109.64. At the end of the last trading period, DTE Energy closed at $117.56.

Wedbush upgraded the previous rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, SVB Finl Gr had an EPS of $9.09, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $615.27 and a 52-week-low of $221.55. At the end of the last trading period, SVB Finl Gr closed at $608.45.

For Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Accolade showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $1.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.25 and a 52-week-low of $29.50. At the end of the last trading period, Accolade closed at $44.99.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Eni SpA (NYSE:E) was changed from Underweight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Eni had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.20 and a 52-week-low of $13.36. At the end of the last trading period, Eni closed at $25.91.

According to Berenberg, the prior rating for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, InterContinental Hotels earned $0.89. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.20 and a 52-week-low of $49.08. InterContinental Hotels closed at $63.41 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Great Western Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Great Western Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $35.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.00.

Barclays downgraded the previous rating for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Aramark earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.12 and a 52-week-low of $24.92. At the end of the last trading period, Aramark closed at $32.72.

For CSX Corp (NASDAQ:CSX), RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, CSX showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of CSX shows a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $30.43. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.91.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) from Buy to Neutral. O’Reilly Automotive earned $8.33 in the second quarter, compared to $7.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $621.73 and a 52-week-low of $424.03. At the end of the last trading period, O’Reilly Automotive closed at $606.88.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Great Western Bancorp had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The current stock performance of Great Western Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $35.18 and a 52-week-low of $11.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.00.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Cirrus Logic had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. The current stock performance of Cirrus Logic shows a 52-week-high of $103.25 and a 52-week-low of $58.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.18.

For Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Synopsys earned $1.81 in the third quarter, compared to $1.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $340.66 and a 52-week-low of $193.55. At the end of the last trading period, Synopsys closed at $335.38.

For Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. Cree earned $0.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $129.90 and a 52-week-low of $56.39. At the end of the last trading period, Cree closed at $88.30.

For Snap-on Inc (NYSE:SNA), B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Snap-on showed an EPS of $3.76, compared to $1.91 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $259.99 and a 52-week-low of $138.94. At the end of the last trading period, Snap-on closed at $219.46.

According to Argus Research, the prior rating for Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) was changed from Buy to Hold. Wynn Resorts earned $1.12 in the second quarter, compared to $6.14 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $143.88 and a 52-week-low of $67.70. Wynn Resorts closed at $84.37 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) from Neutral to Underweight. Equinor earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.66 and a 52-week-low of $12.11. At the end of the last trading period, Equinor closed at $23.87.

For Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS), Jefferies downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Las Vegas Sands earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.77 and a 52-week-low of $36.15. At the end of the last trading period, Las Vegas Sands closed at $37.52.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Take-Two Interactive had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.30. The current stock performance of Take-Two Interactive shows a 52-week-high of $214.91 and a 52-week-low of $150.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $151.89.

For Omv AG (OTC:OMVKY), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.00 and a 52-week-low of $21.90. OMV closed at $59.72 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. TotalEnergies earned $1.27 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.94 and a 52-week-low of $40.33. TotalEnergies closed at $46.11 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, Ferrari had an EPS of $1.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. The stock has a 52-week-high of $233.66 and a 52-week-low of $176.03. At the end of the last trading period, Ferrari closed at $218.86.

According to Exane BNP Paribas, the prior rating for Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the second quarter, Autoliv showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autoliv shows a 52-week-high of $108.76 and a 52-week-low of $68.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $84.33.

Initiations

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA). The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Doma Holdings. In the second quarter, Doma Holdings earned $2.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Doma Holdings closed at $7.84.

Jefferies initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celldex Therapeutics is set to $66.00. Celldex Therapeutics earned $0.34 in the second quarter, compared to $0.50 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Celldex Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $56.17 and a 52-week-low of $11.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.28.

B of A Securities initiated coverage on Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rockley Photonics Hldgs is set to $14.00. For the second quarter, Rockley Photonics Hldgs had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.92. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Rockley Photonics Hldgs closed at $8.96.

With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB). The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Rocket Lab USA. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Lab USA closed at $15.89.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pangaea Logistics Solns is set to $7.50. In the second quarter, Pangaea Logistics Solns showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.20 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. Pangaea Logistics Solns closed at $5.85 at the end of the last trading period.

Needham initiated coverage on Marketwise Inc (NASDAQ:MKTW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marketwise is set to $13.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Marketwise’s EPS was $0.02. The current stock performance of Marketwise shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.08.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CuriosityStream is set to $15.00. In the second quarter, CuriosityStream earned $0.19. The current stock performance of CuriosityStream shows a 52-week-high of $24.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.07.

With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN). The price target seems to have been set at $48.00 for National Retail Props. National Retail Props earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of National Retail Props shows a 52-week-high of $50.33 and a 52-week-low of $31.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $45.28.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Realty Income is set to $79.00. For the second quarter, Realty Income had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.75 and a 52-week-low of $57.00. At the end of the last trading period, Realty Income closed at $68.39.

With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC). The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Spirit Realty Cap. Spirit Realty Cap earned $0.86 in the second quarter, compared to $0.71 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.29 and a 52-week-low of $29.40. Spirit Realty Cap closed at $50.31 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sector Perform rating, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Getty Realty Corp (NYSE:GTY). The price target seems to have been set at $31.00 for Getty Realty. In the second quarter, Getty Realty showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Getty Realty shows a 52-week-high of $34.21 and a 52-week-low of $24.87. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.12.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Agree Realty is set to $80.00. Agree Realty earned $0.89 in the second quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $75.95 and a 52-week-low of $61.27. Agree Realty closed at $71.61 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Chart Industries Inc (NYSE:GTLS). The price target seems to have been set at $193.00 for Chart Industries. For the second quarter, Chart Industries had an EPS of $0.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The current stock performance of Chart Industries shows a 52-week-high of $197.40 and a 52-week-low of $63.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $190.01.

With a Buy rating, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:EOSE). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Eos Energy Enterprises. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Eos Energy Enterprises’s EPS was $1.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.95 and a 52-week-low of $10.18. Eos Energy Enterprises closed at $13.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on MasTec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for MasTec is set to $120.00. In the second quarter, MasTec showed an EPS of $1.30, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of MasTec shows a 52-week-high of $122.33 and a 52-week-low of $40.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $90.34.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Quanta Services is set to $138.00. Quanta Services earned $1.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.70 and a 52-week-low of $48.53. At the end of the last trading period, Quanta Services closed at $116.87.

With a Sell rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ChampionX Corp (NASDAQ:CHX). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for ChampionX. In the second quarter, ChampionX showed an EPS of $0.11, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.48 and a 52-week-low of $6.87. At the end of the last trading period, ChampionX closed at $23.26.

