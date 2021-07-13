fbpx
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2021

July 13, 2021 10:13 am
Upgrades

For Royal Dutch Shell PLC (NYSE:RDS), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Royal Dutch Shell had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Royal Dutch Shell closed at $40.56 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Duck Creek Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:DCT) from Neutral to Overweight. Duck Creek Technologies earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Duck Creek Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $59.40 and a 52-week-low of $33.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.72.

Gordon Haskett upgraded the previous rating for Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB) from Underperform to Buy. Airbnb earned $1.14 in the first quarter. The current stock performance of Airbnb shows a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $146.69.

For Boeing Co (NYSE:BA), Wolfe Research upgraded the previous rating of Underperform to Peer Perform. For the first quarter, Boeing had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.70. The stock has a 52-week-high of $278.57 and a 52-week-low of $141.58. At the end of the last trading period, Boeing closed at $238.29.

Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for Republic Services Inc (NYSE:RSG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Republic Services earned $0.93 in the first quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $114.10 and a 52-week-low of $80.29. Republic Services closed at $112.65 at the end of the last trading period.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Old Dominion Freight Line had an EPS of $1.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.11. The current stock performance of Old Dominion Freight Line shows a 52-week-high of $276.09 and a 52-week-low of $171.57. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $257.62.

For Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA), BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Electronic Arts had an EPS of $1.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.30 and a 52-week-low of $110.15. Electronic Arts closed at $141.39 at the end of the last trading period.

For Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN), Mizuho upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Southwestern Energy showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Southwestern Energy shows a 52-week-high of $5.85 and a 52-week-low of $2.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.35.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Hanesbrands showed an EPS of $0.39, compared to $0.05 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.82 and a 52-week-low of $10.85. Hanesbrands closed at $18.12 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Radware showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Radware shows a 52-week-high of $32.59 and a 52-week-low of $21.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.04.

According to Stifel, the prior rating for Poshmark Inc (NASDAQ:POSH) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the first quarter, Poshmark earned $0.33. The stock has a 52-week-high of $104.98 and a 52-week-low of $33.23. At the end of the last trading period, Poshmark closed at $41.96.

For Terex Corp (NYSE:TEX), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, Terex showed an EPS of $0.60, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.60 and a 52-week-low of $17.52. At the end of the last trading period, Terex closed at $47.54.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. PACCAR earned $1.35 in the first quarter, compared to $1.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PACCAR shows a 52-week-high of $103.19 and a 52-week-low of $74.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.31.

For AGCO Corp (NYSE:AGCO), JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, AGCO had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The stock has a 52-week-high of $158.62 and a 52-week-low of $53.12. At the end of the last trading period, AGCO closed at $131.36.

Downgrades

According to LightShed Partners, the prior rating for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Crown Castle Intl showed an EPS of $1.71, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crown Castle Intl shows a 52-week-high of $203.39 and a 52-week-low of $146.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $203.08.

According to LightShed Partners, the prior rating for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) was changed from Buy to Neutral. American Tower earned $2.46 in the first quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $280.65 and a 52-week-low of $197.50. American Tower closed at $279.99 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ:SPNS) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the first quarter, Sapiens Intl Corp showed an EPS of $0.27, compared to $0.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sapiens Intl Corp shows a 52-week-high of $35.85 and a 52-week-low of $25.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $26.15.

According to Maxim Group, the prior rating for VirTra Inc (NASDAQ:VTSI) was changed from Buy to Hold. VirTra earned $0.08 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.17 and a 52-week-low of $3.13. At the end of the last trading period, VirTra closed at $8.21.

For Taiwan Liposome Co Ltd (NASDAQ:TLC), HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Taiwan Liposome Co had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.07. Taiwan Liposome Co closed at $6.80 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Societe Generale, the prior rating for EDP Renovaveis SA (OTC:EDRVF) was changed from Buy to Hold. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.83 and a 52-week-low of $15.88. At the end of the last trading period, EDP Renovaveis closed at $25.10.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Edison had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.63. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.68 and a 52-week-low of $48.47. At the end of the last trading period, Edison closed at $58.20.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Alstom SA (OTC:ALSMY) was changed from Buy to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.70 and a 52-week-low of $4.27. At the end of the last trading period, Alstom closed at $4.39.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Solar shows a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $55.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $94.29.

Initiations

Industrial Alliance initiated coverage on NervGen Pharma Corp (OTC:NGENF) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for NervGen Pharma is set to $6.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $2.43 and a 52-week-low of $0.90. NervGen Pharma closed at $1.31 at the end of the last trading period.

For ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI), Cowen & Co. initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, ATAI Life Sciences closed at $19.00.

Citigroup initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for ATAI Life Sciences is set to $26.00. The current stock performance of ATAI Life Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.00.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Compass Pathways PLC (NASDAQ:CMPS). The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Compass Pathways. In the first quarter, Compass Pathways earned $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $61.69 and a 52-week-low of $22.51. Compass Pathways closed at $37.25 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Squarespace. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $42.82. At the end of the last trading period, Squarespace closed at $55.21.

Berenberg initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI) with a Buy rating. The price target for ATAI Life Sciences is set to $35.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, ATAI Life Sciences closed at $19.00.

With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCY). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Sun Country Airlines. In the first quarter, Sun Country Airlines earned $0.09. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.13 and a 52-week-low of $31.02. At the end of the last trading period, Sun Country Airlines closed at $34.74.

With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT). The price target seems to have been set at $245.00 for Allegiant Travel. Allegiant Travel earned $3.58 in the first quarter, compared to $2.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $271.29 and a 52-week-low of $101.44. At the end of the last trading period, Allegiant Travel closed at $193.24.

With a Positive rating, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Frontier Group Holdings. In the first quarter, Frontier Group Holdings showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.70 and a 52-week-low of $14.80. At the end of the last trading period, Frontier Group Holdings closed at $15.61.

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for Ayala Pharmaceuticals. For the first quarter, Ayala Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.32. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.68 and a 52-week-low of $7.74. Ayala Pharmaceuticals closed at $10.60 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI). The price target seems to have been set at $45.00 for ATAI Life Sciences. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, ATAI Life Sciences closed at $19.00.

For Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. In the first quarter, Insperity showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.78 and a 52-week-low of $61.06. Insperity closed at $93.40 at the end of the last trading period.

William Blair initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:KNTE) with an Outperform rating. For the first quarter, Kinnate Biopharma had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.07. The current stock performance of Kinnate Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $48.75 and a 52-week-low of $21.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $22.61.

With a Buy rating, Argus Research initiated coverage on Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET). The price target seems to have been set at $125.00 for Cloudflare. Cloudflare earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cloudflare shows a 52-week-high of $111.97 and a 52-week-low of $32.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $107.28.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MRAC) with a Hold rating. The price target for Marquee Raine Acquisition is set to $11.00. The current stock performance of Marquee Raine Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $13.11 and a 52-week-low of $9.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.89.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Tremor Intl. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.68 and a 52-week-low of $16.16. At the end of the last trading period, Tremor Intl closed at $22.49.

With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYT). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for Cyteir Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Cyteir Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of Cyteir Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.65.

With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys Inc (NASDAQ:FEMY). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Femasys. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.75 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. At the end of the last trading period, Femasys closed at $7.41.

With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYT). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Cyteir Therapeutics. Cyteir Therapeutics earned $0.90 in the third quarter, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. At the end of the last trading period, Cyteir Therapeutics closed at $19.65.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for ATAI Life Sciences. The current stock performance of ATAI Life Sciences shows a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.00.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Tremor Intl is set to $27.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.68 and a 52-week-low of $16.16. At the end of the last trading period, Tremor Intl closed at $22.49.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for ATAI Life Sciences is set to $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, ATAI Life Sciences closed at $19.00.

RBC Capital initiated coverage on Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) with a Sector Perform rating. The price target for Calamos Global Dynamic is set to $14.00. The current stock performance of Calamos Global Dynamic shows a 52-week-high of $11.17 and a 52-week-low of $7.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.11.

JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Tremor Intl is set to $30.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.68 and a 52-week-low of $16.16. Tremor Intl closed at $22.49 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Phreesia Inc (NYSE:PHR). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Phreesia. Phreesia earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $81.59 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Phreesia closed at $67.61 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Sell rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX). The price target seems to have been set at $75.00 for Roblox. For the first quarter, Roblox had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.87 and a 52-week-low of $60.50. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $86.54.

Needham initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tremor Intl is set to $28.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.68 and a 52-week-low of $16.16. Tremor Intl closed at $22.49 at the end of the last trading period.

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Century Therapeutics is set to $33.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.03 and a 52-week-low of $18.93. At the end of the last trading period, Century Therapeutics closed at $27.25.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ:DNAY). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Codex DNA. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.70 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Codex DNA closed at $16.57 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:NAUT). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Nautilus Biotechnology. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Nautilus Biotechnology closed at $10.00 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ:DNAY) with an Outperform rating. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.70 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Codex DNA closed at $16.57 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NYSE:AMAM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ambrx Biopharma is set to $53.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.87 and a 52-week-low of $14.94. At the end of the last trading period, Ambrx Biopharma closed at $21.30.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYT). The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for Cyteir Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Cyteir Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The current stock performance of Cyteir Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $23.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.65.

With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NYSE:AMAM). The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Ambrx Biopharma. The current stock performance of Ambrx Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $22.87 and a 52-week-low of $14.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.30.

For ATAI Life Sciences NV (NASDAQ:ATAI), Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.91 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. At the end of the last trading period, ATAI Life Sciences closed at $19.00.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NYSE:AMAM) with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Ambrx Biopharma shows a 52-week-high of $22.87 and a 52-week-low of $14.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.30.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TPST). The price target seems to have been set at $51.00 for Tempest Therapeutics. The current stock performance of Tempest Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.19.

For Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE:TSM), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. In the first quarter, Taiwan Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.96, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.19 and a 52-week-low of $63.19. Taiwan Semiconductor closed at $122.63 at the end of the last trading period.

For zooplus AG (OTC:ZLPSF), Credit Suisse initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $322.54 and a 52-week-low of $158.45. zooplus closed at $322.00 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Century Therapeutics is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Century Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $30.03 and a 52-week-low of $18.93. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.25.

With an Overweight rating, JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cyteir Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CYT). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Cyteir Therapeutics. For the third quarter, Cyteir Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.10 and a 52-week-low of $16.00. At the end of the last trading period, Cyteir Therapeutics closed at $19.65.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DCRB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Decarbonization Plus is set to $21.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.95 and a 52-week-low of $9.87. At the end of the last trading period, Decarbonization Plus closed at $10.00.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Okta is set to $312.00. Okta earned $0.10 in the first quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Okta shows a 52-week-high of $294.00 and a 52-week-low of $185.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $245.55.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IPSC). The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Century Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.03 and a 52-week-low of $18.93. At the end of the last trading period, Century Therapeutics closed at $27.25.

With an Overweight rating, Keybanc initiated coverage on Codex DNA Inc (NASDAQ:DNAY). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Codex DNA. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.70 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Codex DNA closed at $16.57 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN). The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Molecular Partners. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Molecular Partners closed at $19.25 at the end of the last trading period.

