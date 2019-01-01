QQQ
Range
2.67 - 2.74
Vol / Avg.
902.3K/574.4K
Div / Yield
0.03/1.04%
52 Wk
2.81 - 5.75
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
177.58
Open
2.7
P/E
178.48
EPS
0
Shares
3.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 13, 2021, 5:22AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Alstom develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway transport sector including rolling stock, maintenance and modernization services, signaling and infrastructure, which are offered separately, bundled, or as fully integrated solutions. The company is one of the key international players in the industry with a strong position in European markets.

Alstom Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alstom (ALSMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alstom (OTCPK: ALSMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alstom's (ALSMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alstom.

Q

What is the target price for Alstom (ALSMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alstom (OTCPK: ALSMY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on July 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ALSMY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alstom (ALSMY)?

A

The stock price for Alstom (OTCPK: ALSMY) is $2.7 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alstom (ALSMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2012.

Q

When is Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) reporting earnings?

A

Alstom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alstom (ALSMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alstom.

Q

What sector and industry does Alstom (ALSMY) operate in?

A

Alstom is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.