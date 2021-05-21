Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 21, 2021
Upgrades
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for ResMed Inc (NYSE:RMD) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the third quarter, ResMed had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $224.43 and a 52-week-low of $149.16. At the end of the last trading period, ResMed closed at $198.75.
- Truist Securities upgraded the previous rating for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) from Hold to Buy. Wintrust Financial earned $2.54 in the first quarter, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.84 and a 52-week-low of $36.37. Wintrust Financial closed at $76.58 at the end of the last trading period.
- Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Children's Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) from Sell to Neutral. Children's Place earned $3.25 in the first quarter, compared to $3.33 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.33 and a 52-week-low of $17.78. At the end of the last trading period, Children's Place closed at $92.94.
- For Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the first quarter, Diamondback Energy had an EPS of $2.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.75 and a 52-week-low of $23.63. Diamondback Energy closed at $76.53 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD), Scotiabank upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. For the first quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $175.37 and a 52-week-low of $76.58. Pioneer Natural Resources closed at $150.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for CommScope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) from In-Line to Outperform. For the first quarter, CommScope Hldg Co had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.12. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.71 and a 52-week-low of $7.56. At the end of the last trading period, CommScope Hldg Co closed at $18.41.
- According to Gordon Haskett, the prior rating for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Bloomin Brands had an EPS of $0.72, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.81 and a 52-week-low of $9.36. At the end of the last trading period, Bloomin Brands closed at $28.18.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) was changed from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, KAR Auction Services showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.85 and a 52-week-low of $12.21. At the end of the last trading period, KAR Auction Services closed at $17.76.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Pure Storage showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.53 and a 52-week-low of $13.91. Pure Storage closed at $18.35 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Datadog Inc (NASDAQ:DDOG), Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the first quarter, Datadog had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.43 and a 52-week-low of $62.50. At the end of the last trading period, Datadog closed at $88.12.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) from Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Virgin Galactic Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.21. Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $19.81 at the end of the last trading period.
- New Street Research upgraded the previous rating for AT&T Inc (NYSE:T) from Neutral to Buy. AT&T earned $0.27 in the first quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AT&T shows a 52-week-high of $33.88 and a 52-week-low of $26.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.64.
- For Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW), Stifel upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Lamb Weston Hldgs earned $0.45 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lamb Weston Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $86.41 and a 52-week-low of $54.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.56.
- UBS upgraded the previous rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Splunk showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $225.89 and a 52-week-low of $110.28. Splunk closed at $116.26 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Asana earned $0.22. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.72 and a 52-week-low of $20.57. Asana closed at $33.05 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- According to Northland Capital Markets, the prior rating for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Seagate Technology showed an EPS of $1.48, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $106.22 and a 52-week-low of $43.53. Seagate Technology closed at $96.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Macquarie, the prior rating for Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was changed from Neutral to Underperform. Autohome earned $1.52 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Autohome shows a 52-week-high of $147.67 and a 52-week-low of $72.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $82.25.
- According to DZ Bank, the prior rating for Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was changed from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Cisco Systems had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.14 and a 52-week-low of $35.28. Cisco Systems closed at $52.85 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, LPL Finl Hldgs had an EPS of $1.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.06. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.74 and a 52-week-low of $66.49. At the end of the last trading period, LPL Finl Hldgs closed at $148.76.
- Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Nielsen Holdings showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.42 and a 52-week-low of $13.12. Nielsen Holdings closed at $27.22 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Seaport Global initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP). The price target seems to have been set at $103.00 for Pinnacle Finl Partners. For the first quarter, Pinnacle Finl Partners had an EPS of $1.61, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $96.52 and a 52-week-low of $32.80. Pinnacle Finl Partners closed at $89.72 at the end of the last trading period.
- Seaport Global initiated coverage on F N B Corp (NYSE:FNB) with a Buy rating. The price target for F N B is set to $15.00. For the first quarter, F N B had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of F N B shows a 52-week-high of $13.82 and a 52-week-low of $6.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.22.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) with an Underperform rating. The price target for Arthur J. Gallagher is set to $133.00. In the first quarter, Arthur J. Gallagher showed an EPS of $2.02, compared to $1.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $154.03 and a 52-week-low of $89.67. At the end of the last trading period, Arthur J. Gallagher closed at $146.64.
- UBS initiated coverage on Kadmon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KDMN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kadmon Holdings is set to $9.00. For the first quarter, Kadmon Holdings had an EPS of $0.17, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. At the end of the last trading period, Kadmon Holdings closed at $3.84.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD). The price target seems to have been set at $16.00 for Amicus Therapeutics. In the first quarter, Amicus Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amicus Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $25.39 and a 52-week-low of $8.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.15.
- UBS initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KYMR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kymera Therapeutics is set to $80.00. For the first quarter, Kymera Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $10.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.92 and a 52-week-low of $25.43. At the end of the last trading period, Kymera Therapeutics closed at $43.20.
- With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZNTL). The price target seems to have been set at $91.00 for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. In the first quarter, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $2.88 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $62.79 and a 52-week-low of $25.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.22.
- UBS initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Apellis Pharmaceuticals is set to $82.00. In the first quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.32, compared to $2.29 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $58.47 and a 52-week-low of $25.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals closed at $48.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE). The price target seems to have been set at $40.00 for uniQure. In the first quarter, uniQure showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of uniQure shows a 52-week-high of $71.45 and a 52-week-low of $28.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.70.
- With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB). The price target seems to have been set at $29.00 for AnaptysBio. In the first quarter, AnaptysBio showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of AnaptysBio shows a 52-week-high of $35.85 and a 52-week-low of $13.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.20.
- UBS initiated coverage on Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arvinas is set to $123.00. Arvinas earned $0.84 in the first quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.77 and a 52-week-low of $19.68. At the end of the last trading period, Arvinas closed at $63.95.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG). The price target seems to have been set at $166.00 for Hanover Insurance Gr. For the first quarter, Hanover Insurance Gr had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.23. The current stock performance of Hanover Insurance Gr shows a 52-week-high of $143.20 and a 52-week-low of $87.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $139.51.
- B of A Securities initiated coverage on Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Assurant is set to $207.00. Assurant earned $2.47 in the first quarter, compared to $2.64 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $163.24 and a 52-week-low of $96.72. Assurant closed at $156.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH). The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for DISH Network. For the first quarter, DISH Network had an EPS of $0.99, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of DISH Network shows a 52-week-high of $47.05 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $44.05.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for 1Life Healthcare is set to $41.00. In the first quarter, 1Life Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.29, compared to $0.40 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 1Life Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $59.82 and a 52-week-low of $25.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.69.
