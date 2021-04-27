 Skip to main content

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 27, 2021 10:06am   Comments
Upgrades

  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, BP Midstream Partners had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.62 and a 52-week-low of $9.30. BP Midstream Partners closed at $13.50 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Dow Inc (NYSE:DOW), Argus Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Dow earned $1.36 in the first quarter, compared to $0.59 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.27 and a 52-week-low of $30.90. At the end of the last trading period, Dow closed at $62.17.
  • According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for TravelCenters Of America Inc (NASDAQ:TA) was changed from Neutral to Outperform. TravelCenters Of America earned $0.28 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TravelCenters Of America shows a 52-week-high of $35.99 and a 52-week-low of $8.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.07.
  • Berenberg upgraded the previous rating for United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) from Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, United Parcel Service had an EPS of $2.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.15. The current stock performance of United Parcel Service shows a 52-week-high of $181.19 and a 52-week-low of $88.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $176.09.
  • For Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA), Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Synaptics showed an EPS of $2.30, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $144.45 and a 52-week-low of $55.59. Synaptics closed at $139.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW), Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the first quarter, Charles Schwab showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Charles Schwab shows a 52-week-high of $68.89 and a 52-week-low of $31.63. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.80.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Cullinan Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CGEM) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $59.85 and a 52-week-low of $27.01. At the end of the last trading period, Cullinan Oncology closed at $31.68.
  • Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) from Hold to Buy. GasLog Partners earned $0.38 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GasLog Partners shows a 52-week-high of $7.42 and a 52-week-low of $2.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.53.
  • Baird upgraded the previous rating for TrueBlue Inc (NYSE:TBI) from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, TrueBlue had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.55 and a 52-week-low of $12.30. At the end of the last trading period, TrueBlue closed at $23.05.

Downgrades

  • For Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Proofpoint had an EPS of $0.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Proofpoint shows a 52-week-high of $174.25 and a 52-week-low of $91.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.70.
  • For Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ), MoffettNathanson downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Verizon Communications had an EPS of $1.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The current stock performance of Verizon Communications shows a 52-week-high of $61.95 and a 52-week-low of $52.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.92.
  • UBS downgraded the previous rating for W R Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, W R Grace had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current stock performance of W R Grace shows a 52-week-high of $68.44 and a 52-week-low of $38.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $68.34.
  • For WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, WhiteHorse Finance showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of WhiteHorse Finance shows a 52-week-high of $16.72 and a 52-week-low of $7.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.94.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Hilltop Holdings Inc (NYSE:HTH) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Hilltop Holdings had an EPS of $1.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.60 and a 52-week-low of $12.79. At the end of the last trading period, Hilltop Holdings closed at $34.37.
  • For W R Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA), CL King downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, W R Grace had an EPS of $0.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.44 and a 52-week-low of $38.70. At the end of the last trading period, W R Grace closed at $68.34.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Proofpoint showed an EPS of $0.49, compared to $0.38 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $174.25 and a 52-week-low of $91.60. Proofpoint closed at $172.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Benchmark, the prior rating for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) was changed from Buy to Hold. L3Harris Technologies earned $3.14 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.85 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $212.21 and a 52-week-low of $158.09. At the end of the last trading period, L3Harris Technologies closed at $207.56.
  • For Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH), Baird downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Texas Roadhouse had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.90 and a 52-week-low of $41.68. At the end of the last trading period, Texas Roadhouse closed at $99.84.
  • According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) was changed from Overweight to Neutral. JPMorgan Chase earned $4.50 in the first quarter, compared to $2.89 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $161.69 and a 52-week-low of $82.40. JPMorgan Chase closed at $150.64 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Splunk had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $225.89 and a 52-week-low of $125.00. Splunk closed at $134.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT), BTIG downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Proofpoint earned $0.49 in the first quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Proofpoint shows a 52-week-high of $174.25 and a 52-week-low of $91.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $172.70.

Initiations

  • With a Buy rating, Dawson James initiated coverage on Oblong Inc (NASDAQ:OBLG). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Oblong. In the fourth quarter, Oblong showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.91. At the end of the last trading period, Oblong closed at $4.53.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $250.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $282.07. Coinbase Global closed at $304.54 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Karooooo Ltd (NASDAQ:KARO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Karooooo is set to $45.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.15 and a 52-week-low of $28.35. Karooooo closed at $37.00 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for National Fuel Gas is set to $51.00. In the first quarter, National Fuel Gas showed an EPS of $1.06, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $51.53 and a 52-week-low of $37.87. National Fuel Gas closed at $50.49 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC). The price target seems to have been set at $400.00 for Generac Hldgs. For the fourth quarter, Generac Hldgs had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The current stock performance of Generac Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $364.00 and a 52-week-low of $90.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $331.13.
  • With a Buy rating, Benchmark initiated coverage on Smith Micro Software Inc (NASDAQ:SMSI). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Smith Micro Software. Smith Micro Software earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.50. At the end of the last trading period, Smith Micro Software closed at $5.51.
  • With an Outperform rating, Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI). The price target seems to have been set at $437.00 for S&P Global. S&P Global earned $2.71 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $389.43 and a 52-week-low of $280.38. S&P Global closed at $383.47 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARNA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arena Pharmaceuticals is set to $104.00. In the fourth quarter, Arena Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.10, compared to $1.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.19 and a 52-week-low of $44.79. At the end of the last trading period, Arena Pharmaceuticals closed at $68.75.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Akouos Inc (NASDAQ:AKUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Akouos is set to $25.00. In the fourth quarter, Akouos showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $14.31 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.67 and a 52-week-low of $13.16. Akouos closed at $15.03 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL). The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for Esports Entertainment. Esports Entertainment earned $0.57 in the second quarter. The current stock performance of Esports Entertainment shows a 52-week-high of $24.48 and a 52-week-low of $3.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.81.
  • With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Genius Sports Ltd (NYSE:GENI). The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Genius Sports. The current stock performance of Genius Sports shows a 52-week-high of $21.89 and a 52-week-low of $16.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $20.52.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shutterstock is set to $105.00. For the first quarter, Shutterstock had an EPS of $0.98, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The current stock performance of Shutterstock shows a 52-week-high of $104.57 and a 52-week-low of $33.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $97.11.
  • With a Buy rating, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA). The price target seems to have been set at $78.00 for Cassava Sciences. Cassava Sciences earned $0.09 in the first quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $117.54 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Cassava Sciences closed at $41.81 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE:FVRR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fiverr International is set to $260.00. In the fourth quarter, Fiverr International showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Fiverr International shows a 52-week-high of $336.00 and a 52-week-low of $36.16. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $225.09.
  • For Lyft Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. For the fourth quarter, Lyft had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.53. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.28 and a 52-week-low of $21.34. Lyft closed at $63.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) with a Hold rating. In the fourth quarter, Zillow Gr showed an EPS of $0.41, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.11 and a 52-week-low of $38.22. Zillow Gr closed at $141.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB). The price target seems to have been set at $210.00 for Airbnb. In the fourth quarter, Airbnb showed an EPS of $2.43, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Airbnb shows a 52-week-high of $219.94 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $174.88.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH). The price target seems to have been set at $175.00 for DoorDash. DoorDash earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.05 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $256.09 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. At the end of the last trading period, DoorDash closed at $153.78.
  • For Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. Redfin earned $0.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $98.44 and a 52-week-low of $18.34. Redfin closed at $71.85 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Penn National Gaming is set to $151.00. In the fourth quarter, Penn National Gaming showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.37. Penn National Gaming closed at $90.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham initiated coverage on DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) with a Buy rating. The price target for DraftKings is set to $81.00. DraftKings earned $0.68 in the fourth quarter. The current stock performance of DraftKings shows a 52-week-high of $74.38 and a 52-week-low of $18.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $59.23.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wix.com is set to $340.00. Wix.com earned $0.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $362.07 and a 52-week-low of $122.24. At the end of the last trading period, Wix.com closed at $309.11.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) with a Buy rating. The price target for Uber Technologies is set to $77.00. For the fourth quarter, Uber Technologies had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The current stock performance of Uber Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $64.05 and a 52-week-low of $26.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $57.59.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ:SPT) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Sprout Social is set to $86.00. For the fourth quarter, Sprout Social had an EPS of $0.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The current stock performance of Sprout Social shows a 52-week-high of $82.47 and a 52-week-low of $14.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $67.78.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Upstart Holdings is set to $143.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Upstart Holdings's EPS was $0.07. The current stock performance of Upstart Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $165.66 and a 52-week-low of $22.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $111.24.

