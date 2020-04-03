Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 3, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020
Upgrades

  • Raymond James changed the rating for Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Akamai Technologies earned $1.23 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.34 and a 52-week-low of $72.22. Akamai Technologies's stock last closed at $93.12 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR changed the rating for Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Lululemon Athletica showed an EPS of $2.28, compared to $1.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $266.20 and a 52-week-low of $128.84. Lululemon Athletica's stock last closed at $185.49 per share.
  • For Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN), Gordon Haskett upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Eaton Corp showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.46 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.78 and a 52-week-low of $56.41. Eaton Corp's stock last closed at $73.60 per share.
  • Citigroup upgraded the stock for XP Inc (NASDAQ: XP) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, XP earned $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.49 and a 52-week-low of $15.50. XP's stock last closed at $17.20 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Cboe Global Markets Inc (BATS: CBOE) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Cboe Global Markets showed an EPS of $1.21, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $127.93 and a 52-week-low of $72.01. Cboe Global Markets's stock last closed at $92.35 per share.
  • For Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Intercontinental Exchange had an EPS of $0.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.93 and a 52-week-low of $63.51. Intercontinental Exchange's stock last closed at $81.15 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Nasdaq showed an EPS of $1.29, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $120.23 and a 52-week-low of $71.66. Nasdaq's stock last closed at $93.96 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) from Sell to Hold. For the second quarter, Walgreens Boots Alliance had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.50 and a 52-week-low of $39.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance's stock last closed at $40.32 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group changed the rating for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from In-Line to Outperform. PACCAR earned $1.53 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.65 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.41 and a 52-week-low of $49.11. PACCAR's stock last closed at $60.87 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Neutral to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Twitter showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.31 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.85 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Twitter's stock last closed at $23.02 per share.
  • For Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS), Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Masco had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.06 and a 52-week-low of $27.04. Masco's stock last closed at $33.01 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) from Neutral to Overweight. For the first quarter, Cabot had an EPS of $0.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.58 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. Cabot's stock last closed at $25.99 per share.
  • B. Riley changed the rating for Under Armour Inc (NYSE: UAA) from Sell to Neutral. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Under Armour's EPS was $0.22. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.72 and a 52-week-low of $7.50. Under Armour's stock last closed at $7.78 per share.
  • For Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE: ANF), B. Riley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Abercrombie & Fitch earned $1.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.63 and a 52-week-low of $7.42. Abercrombie & Fitch's stock last closed at $7.96 per share.
Downgrades

  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, The RealReal's EPS was ($0.17). The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.05 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. The RealReal's stock last closed at $6.95 per share.
  • For Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR), B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Ladder Cap earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.96) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.97 and a 52-week-low of $2.65. Ladder Cap's stock last closed at $4.55 per share.
  • B. Riley FBR downgraded the stock for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BBCP) from Buy to Neutral. Concrete Pumping Holdings earned ($0.06) in the first quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.09. Concrete Pumping Holdings's stock last closed at $2.31 per share.
  • For Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE: RL), RBC Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the third quarter, Ralph Lauren had an EPS of $2.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.63 and a 52-week-low of $62.01. Ralph Lauren's stock last closed at $65.99 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ: IMMU) from Buy to Sell. Immunomedics earned ($0.50) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.50) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $9.18. Immunomedics's stock last closed at $10.65 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) from Outperform to Market Perform. Dave & Buster's Enter earned $0.80 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.60 and a 52-week-low of $4.61. Dave & Buster's Enter's stock last closed at $10.05 per share.
  • For Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Shake Shack showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.84 and a 52-week-low of $30.01. Shake Shack's stock last closed at $32.85 per share.
  • Citigroup downgraded the stock for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ: HMHC) from Buy to Sell. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt earned ($1.01) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.70) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $8.32 and a 52-week-low of $1.58. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt's stock last closed at $1.69 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE: MIC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Macquarie Infrastructure showed an EPS of $0.18, compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.93 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Macquarie Infrastructure's stock last closed at $24.01 per share.
  • For PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ: PDCE), Stifel downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. PDC Energy earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.29 and a 52-week-low of $4.51. PDC Energy's stock last closed at $7.88 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, PVH had an EPS of $1.88, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.24 and a 52-week-low of $28.40. PVH's stock last closed at $31.86 per share.
  • For United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI), Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $5.60, compared to $4.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.04 and a 52-week-low of $58.85. United Rentals's stock last closed at $95.89 per share.
  • Jefferies downgraded the stock for United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI) from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $5.60, compared to $4.85 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $170.04 and a 52-week-low of $58.85. United Rentals's stock last closed at $95.89 per share.
  • For JELD-WEN Holding Inc (NYSE: JELD), Jefferies downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. JELD-WEN Holding earned $0.24 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.06. JELD-WEN Holding's stock last closed at $8.79 per share.
  • Jefferies changed the rating for Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE: MHK) from Buy to Hold. Mohawk Industries earned $2.25 in the fourth quarter, compared to $2.53 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $156.60 and a 52-week-low of $56.62. Mohawk Industries's stock last closed at $64.85 per share.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded the stock for Ingevity Corp (NYSE: NGVT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Ingevity earned $1.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $116.88 and a 52-week-low of $24.92. Ingevity's stock last closed at $36.26 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Mercury General Corp (NYSE: MCY) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Mercury General showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to ($0.26) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $33.45. Mercury General's stock last closed at $39.81 per share.
  • For Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE: CVA), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Covanta Holding earned $0.09 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.38 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Covanta Holding's stock last closed at $8.40 per share.
  • For Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ: DTIL), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Precision BioSciences earned ($0.36) in the first quarter, compared to ($1.99) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.67 and a 52-week-low of $4.99. Precision BioSciences's stock last closed at $5.54 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: LSCC). The price target is set at $23.00 for Lattice Semiconductor. In the fourth quarter, Lattice Semiconductor showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $11.06. Lattice Semiconductor's stock last closed at $16.85 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on The Wendy's Co (NASDAQ: WEN). The price target is set at $16.00 for Wendy's. In the fourth quarter, Wendy's showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.16 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.04 and a 52-week-low of $6.82. Wendy's's stock last closed at $13.35 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Stifel initiated coverage on A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS). The price target is set at $45.00 for A.O. Smith. In the fourth quarter, A.O. Smith showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.66 and a 52-week-low of $33.80. A.O. Smith's stock last closed at $35.92 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: AVDL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avadel Pharmaceuticals is set at $14.00. Avadel Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.07) in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.46) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.75 and a 52-week-low of $1.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $7.25 per share.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) with a Buy rating. The price target for Integra Lifesciences is set at $55.00. For the fourth quarter, Integra Lifesciences had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.09 and a 52-week-low of $34.21. Integra Lifesciences's stock last closed at $42.35 per share.
  • Rosenblatt initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Peloton Interactive is set at $42.00. In the second quarter, Peloton Interactive earned ($0.20). The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.02 and a 52-week-low of $17.70. Peloton Interactive's stock last closed at $26.74 per share.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Arcus Biosciences is set at $21.00. For the fourth quarter, Arcus Biosciences had an EPS of ($0.38), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.28). The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.40 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. Arcus Biosciences's stock last closed at $14.96 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SPNE). The price target is set at $15.00 for SeaSpine Holdings. In the fourth quarter, SeaSpine Holdings showed an EPS of ($0.45), compared to ($0.53) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.78 and a 52-week-low of $4.02. SeaSpine Holdings's stock last closed at $7.65 per share.

