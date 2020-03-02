Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2020 9:40am
Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ: PAAS) from Hold to Buy. Pan American Silver earned $0.33 in the fourth quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $26.20 and a 52-week-low of $10.26. Pan American Silver's stock last closed at $19.80 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for ONEOK Inc (NYSE: OKE) from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, ONEOK showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.48 and a 52-week-low of $63.13. ONEOK's stock last closed at $66.69 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Leidos Holdings showed an EPS of $1.51, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $125.84 and a 52-week-low of $61.74. Leidos Holdings's stock last closed at $102.67 per share.
  • B. Riley upgraded the stock for National CineMedia Inc (NASDAQ: NCMI) from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, National CineMedia had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.85 and a 52-week-low of $5.64. National CineMedia's stock last closed at $7.69 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) from Underperform to Neutral. In the first quarter, Micron Technology showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $2.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.19 and a 52-week-low of $32.14. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $52.56 per share.
  • Baird changed the rating for MasTec Inc (NYSE: MTZ) from Neutral to Outperform. MasTec earned $1.30 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.71 and a 52-week-low of $42.77. MasTec's stock last closed at $49.08 per share.
  • For EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT), MKM Partners upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. EQT earned ($0.03) in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $4.21. EQT's stock last closed at $5.87 per share.
  • For Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Masimo showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.91 and a 52-week-low of $118.93. Masimo's stock last closed at $163.33 per share.
  • For JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), Piper Sandler upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. JPMorgan Chase earned $2.57 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.98 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.10 and a 52-week-low of $98.09. JPMorgan Chase's stock last closed at $116.01 per share.
  • Baird upgraded the stock for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) from Neutral to Outperform. Regions Financial earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.54 and a 52-week-low of $13.38. Regions Financial's stock last closed at $13.50 per share.
  • For HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE: HFC), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, HollyFrontier showed an EPS of $0.48, compared to $2.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.88 and a 52-week-low of $32.25. HollyFrontier's stock last closed at $33.66 per share.
  • For Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Fifth Third Bancorp earned $0.68 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.17. Fifth Third Bancorp's stock last closed at $24.40 per share.
  • For First Horizon National Corp (NYSE: FHN), Baird upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, First Horizon National had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.42 and a 52-week-low of $13.30. First Horizon National's stock last closed at $13.32 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) from Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Ladder Capital had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.96). The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.97 and a 52-week-low of $15.85. Ladder Capital's stock last closed at $15.41 per share.
  • For Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG), First Analysis upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the fourth quarter, Chegg showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.22 and a 52-week-low of $28.29. Chegg's stock last closed at $39.20 per share.
  • For Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ: CHDN), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight. Churchill Downs earned $0.42 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.53 and a 52-week-low of $83.05. Churchill Downs's stock last closed at $125.64 per share.
  • For General Electric Co (NYSE: GE), JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. General Electric earned $0.21 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.26 and a 52-week-low of $7.65. General Electric's stock last closed at $10.88 per share.
  • Bernstein upgraded the stock for CF Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE: CF) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the fourth quarter, CF Industries Holdings showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.21 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.15 and a 52-week-low of $35.92. CF Industries Holdings's stock last closed at $36.87 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Neutral to Overweight. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Baidu's EPS was $3.81. The stock has a 52-week-high of $186.22 and a 52-week-low of $93.39. Baidu's stock last closed at $119.98 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock for Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) from Market Perform to Outperform. Verizon Communications earned $1.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.22 and a 52-week-low of $54.26. Verizon Communications's stock last closed at $54.16 per share.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the stock for Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Perform to Outperform. Apple earned $4.99 in the first quarter, compared to $4.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $327.85 and a 52-week-low of $169.50. Apple's stock last closed at $273.36 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus changed the rating for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Western Digital had an EPS of $0.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.00 and a 52-week-low of $35.61. Western Digital's stock last closed at $55.56 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • For SmileDirectClub Inc (NASDAQ: SDC), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. SmileDirectClub earned ($0.25) in the fourth quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.10 and a 52-week-low of $7.17. SmileDirectClub's stock last closed at $7.48 per share.
  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for MTBC Inc (NASDAQ: MTBC) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, MTBC showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.75 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. MTBC's stock last closed at $5.46 per share.
  • For Hexcel Corp (NYSE: HXL), Vertical Research downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Hexcel earned $0.86 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $87.00 and a 52-week-low of $65.61. Hexcel's stock last closed at $64.57 per share.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: GDEN) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Golden Entertainment had an EPS of ($0.34), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.11). The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.67 and a 52-week-low of $12.32. Golden Entertainment's stock last closed at $16.28 per share.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded the stock for Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Calavo Growers had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $100.58 and a 52-week-low of $73.82. Calavo Growers's stock last closed at $72.45 per share.
  • For Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN), Imperial Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. For the fourth quarter, Axon Enterprise had an EPS of $0.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.10 and a 52-week-low of $46.28. Axon Enterprise's stock last closed at $77.37 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, Roth Capital initiated coverage on NextCure Inc (NASDAQ: NXTC). The price target is set at $80.00 for NextCure. In the third quarter, NextCure earned ($0.37). The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.00 and a 52-week-low of $13.86. NextCure's stock last closed at $41.76 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, UBS initiated coverage on PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD). The price target is set at $34.00 for PPD. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.78. PPD's stock last closed at $27.88 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Baird initiated coverage on PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD). The price target is set at $35.00 for PPD. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.78. PPD's stock last closed at $27.88 per share.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) with a Buy rating. The price target for PPD is set at $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.78. PPD's stock last closed at $27.88 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT). The price target is set at $59.00 for Catalent. For the second quarter, Catalent had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The stock has a 52-week-high of $68.78 and a 52-week-low of $39.09. Catalent's stock last closed at $51.54 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO). The price target is set at $33.00 for Akero Therapeutics. Akero Therapeutics earned ($0.56) in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.00 and a 52-week-low of $16.06. Akero Therapeutics's stock last closed at $21.77 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International Inc (NYSE: CRL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Charles River is set at $190.00. In the fourth quarter, Charles River showed an EPS of $2.01, compared to $1.49 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $179.38 and a 52-week-low of $123.17. Charles River's stock last closed at $155.51 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Icon PLC (NASDAQ: ICLR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Icon is set at $169.00. Icon earned $1.83 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $178.99 and a 52-week-low of $127.58. Icon's stock last closed at $156.06 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV). The price target is set at $190.00 for IQVIA Holdings. IQVIA Holdings earned $1.74 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.50 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.14 and a 52-week-low of $130.77. IQVIA Holdings's stock last closed at $139.20 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ: SDGR). The price target is set at $65.00 for Schrodinger. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.65 and a 52-week-low of $25.50. Schrodinger's stock last closed at $46.38 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Beam Therapeutics is set at $32.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Beam Therapeutics's stock last closed at $22.49 per share.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ: FLMN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Falcon Minerals is set at $5.00. Falcon Minerals earned $0.06 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.53 and a 52-week-low of $3.76. Falcon Minerals's stock last closed at $4.00 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PPD is set at $33.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.78. PPD's stock last closed at $27.88 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR). The price target is set at $12.00 for Casper Sleep. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.85. Casper Sleep's stock last closed at $9.65 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR). The price target is set at $15.00 for Casper Sleep. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.85. Casper Sleep's stock last closed at $9.65 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Casper Sleep is set at $12.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.85. Casper Sleep's stock last closed at $9.65 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR). The price target is set at $16.00 for Casper Sleep. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.85. Casper Sleep's stock last closed at $9.65 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD) with a Buy rating. The price target for PPD is set at $34.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.78. PPD's stock last closed at $27.88 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Casper Sleep Inc (NYSE: CSPR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Casper Sleep is set at $19.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.85 and a 52-week-low of $8.85. Casper Sleep's stock last closed at $9.65 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Jefferies initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BEAM). The price target is set at $32.00 for Beam Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.80 and a 52-week-low of $18.55. Beam Therapeutics's stock last closed at $22.49 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on PPD Inc (NASDAQ: PPD). The price target is set at $32.00 for PPD. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.23 and a 52-week-low of $27.78. PPD's stock last closed at $27.88 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

