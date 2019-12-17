Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2019 11:16am   Comments
Upgrades

  • For Astec Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ASTE), Sidoti & Co. upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Astec Industries earned $0.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Astec Industries's outstanding shares is at $791.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.27 and a 52-week-low of $26.20. Astec Industries's stock last closed at $39.77 per share.
  • KeyBanc upgraded the stock for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from Sector Weight to Overweight. In the third quarter, CyrusOne showed an EPS of $0.91, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CyrusOne's outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.73 and a 52-week-low of $48.94. CyrusOne's stock last closed at $62.12 per share.
  • KeyBanc changed the rating for Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE: DRH) from Underweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Diamondrock Hospitality had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The total market value of Diamondrock Hospitality's outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.22 and a 52-week-low of $8.70. Diamondrock Hospitality's stock last closed at $10.86 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for Eaton Corp PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Neutral to Buy. Eaton earned $1.52 in the third quarter, compared to $1.43 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Eaton's outstanding shares is at $36.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.96 and a 52-week-low of $64.46. Eaton's stock last closed at $94.09 per share.
  • BMO Capital upgraded the stock for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) from Market Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Freeport-McMoRan showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.35 from the year-ago quarter. Freeport-McMoRan's market cap stands at $14.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.68 and a 52-week-low of $8.43. Freeport-McMoRan's stock last closed at $12.95 per share.
  • For Guess? Inc (NYSE: GES), Cowen & Co. upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Guess? earned $0.22 in the third quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Guess?'s outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.28 and a 52-week-low of $13.34. Guess?'s stock last closed at $19.72 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the fourth quarter, Hill-Rom Holdings showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. Hill-Rom Holdings's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.63 and a 52-week-low of $81.85. Hill-Rom Holdings's stock last closed at $109.77 per share.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the stock for Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) from Sector Perform to Market Outperform. Installed Building Prods earned $0.99 in the third quarter, compared to $0.72 in the year-ago quarter. Installed Building Prods's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.60 and a 52-week-low of $30.54. Installed Building Prods's stock last closed at $70.02 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Johnson & Johnson had an EPS of $2.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.05. The current market cap for Johnson & Johnson is at $361.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $144.98 and a 52-week-low of $121.00. Johnson & Johnson's stock last closed at $141.84 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE: KIM) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Kimco Realty had an EPS of $0.37, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.36. The total market value of Kimco Realty's outstanding shares is at $9.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.86 and a 52-week-low of $14.29. Kimco Realty's stock last closed at $20.39 per share.
  • For Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC), KeyBanc upgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Overweight. Kilroy Realty earned $1.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kilroy Realty is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.29 and a 52-week-low of $59.05. Kilroy Realty's stock last closed at $81.80 per share.
  • Wedbush upgraded the stock for Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) from Neutral to Outperform. Micron Technology earned $0.56 in the fourth quarter, compared to $3.53 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Micron Technology's outstanding shares is at $52.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $54.30 and a 52-week-low of $28.39. Micron Technology's stock last closed at $52.94 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc (NYSE: NEX) from Neutral to Buy. NexTier Oilfield earned $0.03 in the third quarter, compared to $0.28 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NexTier Oilfield's outstanding shares is at $964.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.05. NexTier Oilfield's stock last closed at $6.65 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • BMO Capital changed the rating for Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Alcoa showed an EPS of ($0.44), compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Alcoa's outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.45 and a 52-week-low of $16.46. Alcoa's stock last closed at $20.98 per share.
  • For Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALXN), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Alexion Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $2.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. The current market cap for Alexion Pharmaceuticals is at $23.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.86 and a 52-week-low of $92.56. Alexion Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $111.37 per share.
  • For Baxter International Inc (NYSE: BAX), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Baxter International had an EPS of \ No EPS Value , compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. The current market cap for Baxter International is at $39.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.93 and a 52-week-low of $61.40. Baxter International's stock last closed at $83.87 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for BCE Inc (NYSE: BCE) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, BCE showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BCE is at $42.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $49.58 and a 52-week-low of $38.85. BCE's stock last closed at $47.90 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Continental Resources Inc (NYSE: CLR) from Neutral to Sell. For the third quarter, Continental Resources had an EPS of $0.54, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.90. Continental Resources's market cap stands at $10.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.03 and a 52-week-low of $27.26. Continental Resources's stock last closed at $33.57 per share.
  • For Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP), Loop Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $3.50, compared to $3.13 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Canadian Pacific Railway's outstanding shares is at $31.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $253.92 and a 52-week-low of $167.48. Canadian Pacific Railway's stock last closed at $253.09 per share.
  • For CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, CenturyLink had an EPS of $0.31, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. CenturyLink's market cap stands at $14.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.08 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. CenturyLink's stock last closed at $13.59 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) from Sector Perform to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, D.R. Horton had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.22. The total market value of D.R. Horton's outstanding shares is at $20.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.12 and a 52-week-low of $32.39. D.R. Horton's stock last closed at $54.70 per share.
  • BMO Capital changed the rating for GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, GrafTech International showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of GrafTech International's outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. GrafTech International's stock last closed at $12.17 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Fortune Brands Home showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.93 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Fortune Brands Home's outstanding shares is at $8.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.07 and a 52-week-low of $35.27. Fortune Brands Home's stock last closed at $65.46 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Galapagos had an EPS of $6.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current market cap for Galapagos is at $11.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $217.29 and a 52-week-low of $85.00. Galapagos's stock last closed at $211.42 per share.
  • For Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE: GRC), Sidoti & Co. downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Gorman-Rupp earned $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Gorman-Rupp is at $965.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $29.00. Gorman-Rupp's stock last closed at $38.97 per share.
  • For Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Groupon earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. Groupon's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.98 and a 52-week-low of $2.31. Groupon's stock last closed at $2.63 per share.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HDS) from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, HD Supply Holdings showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HD Supply Holdings's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.13 and a 52-week-low of $35.35. HD Supply Holdings's stock last closed at $40.33 per share.
  • Bank of America changed the rating for ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) from Buy to Neutral. ITT earned $0.97 in the third quarter, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ITT is at $5.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.10 and a 52-week-low of $44.89. ITT's stock last closed at $73.22 per share.
  • For Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Kala Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.68), compared to ($0.63) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Kala Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $125.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.25 and a 52-week-low of $3.24. Kala Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $4.70 per share.
  • RBC Capital downgraded the stock for Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the third quarter, Lennar showed an EPS of $1.59, compared to $1.61 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lennar's outstanding shares is at $18.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.63 and a 52-week-low of $37.29. Lennar's stock last closed at $58.10 per share.
  • For Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE: LPI), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. In the third quarter, Laredo Petroleum showed an EPS of $0.21, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Laredo Petroleum's outstanding shares is at $560.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.30 and a 52-week-low of $2.03. Laredo Petroleum's stock last closed at $2.81 per share.
  • KeyBanc downgraded the stock for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) from Overweight to Sector Weight. For the third quarter, Mid-America Apartment had an EPS of $1.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.31. The current market cap for Mid-America Apartment is at $15.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $140.15 and a 52-week-low of $91.21. Mid-America Apartment's stock last closed at $130.54 per share.
  • For Macerich Co (NYSE: MAC), KeyBanc downgraded the stock from Sector Weight to Underweight. Macerich earned $0.88 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. Macerich's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.02 and a 52-week-low of $25.53. Macerich's stock last closed at $26.20 per share.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the third quarter, Nielsen Holdings showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.27 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Nielsen Holdings's outstanding shares is at $7.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.57 and a 52-week-low of $17.94. Nielsen Holdings's stock last closed at $19.97 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Sector Perform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Amphenol Corp (NYSE: APH). The price target is set at $110.00 for Amphenol. In the third quarter, Amphenol showed an EPS of $0.95, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Amphenol's outstanding shares is at $29.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.31 and a 52-week-low of $74.95. Amphenol's stock last closed at $107.78 per share.
  • National Securities initiated coverage on Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Digital Turbine is set at $11.00. In the second quarter, Digital Turbine showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Digital Turbine is at $599.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.12 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Digital Turbine's stock last closed at $7.60 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY). The price target is set at $137.00 for Avery Dennison. For the third quarter, Avery Dennison had an EPS of $1.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.45. The current market cap for Avery Dennison is at $10.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.56 and a 52-week-low of $82.89. Avery Dennison's stock last closed at $130.79 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ: BATRA). The price target is set at $35.00 for Liberty Braves Group. The total market value of Liberty Braves Group's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.11 and a 52-week-low of $23.68. Liberty Braves Group's stock last closed at $29.54 per share.
  • Barrington Research initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon Corp (NASDAQ: CMCO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Columbus McKinnon is set at $50.00. For the second quarter, Columbus McKinnon had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.70. The current market cap for Columbus McKinnon is at $889.2 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.09 and a 52-week-low of $27.66. Columbus McKinnon's stock last closed at $39.96 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) with a Sell rating. The price target for Ecopetrol is set at $18.00. For the third quarter, Ecopetrol had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.86. The total market value of Ecopetrol's outstanding shares is at $36.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.24 and a 52-week-low of $15.21. Ecopetrol's stock last closed at $19.84 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD). The price target is set at $50.00 for Goosehead Insurance. For the third quarter, Goosehead Insurance had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The total market value of Goosehead Insurance's outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $51.98 and a 52-week-low of $23.18. Goosehead Insurance's stock last closed at $40.78 per share.
  • With a rating of Hold, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Helios Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: HLIO). The price target is set at $48.00 for Helios Technologies. Helios Technologies earned $0.61 in the third quarter, compared to $0.44 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Helios Technologies is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $53.59 and a 52-week-low of $30.79. Helios Technologies's stock last closed at $45.87 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE: JBGS) with an In-Line rating. For the third quarter, JBG SMITH Properties had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.43. The total market value of JBG SMITH Properties's outstanding shares is at $5.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.21 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. JBG SMITH Properties's stock last closed at $39.11 per share.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Lindblad Expeditions is set at $19.00. In the third quarter, Lindblad Expeditions showed an EPS of ($0.01), compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Lindblad Expeditions is at $769.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.29 and a 52-week-low of $11.98. Lindblad Expeditions's stock last closed at $15.88 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE: MLM) with a Buy rating. The price target for Martin Marietta Materials is set at $336.00. For the third quarter, Martin Marietta Materials had an EPS of $3.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.85. Martin Marietta Materials's market cap stands at $16.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.38 and a 52-week-low of $160.60. Martin Marietta Materials's stock last closed at $274.50 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on The Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Madison Square Garden is set at $370.00. In the first quarter, Madison Square Garden showed an EPS of ($3.36), compared to ($1.36) from the year-ago quarter. Madison Square Garden's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $315.95 and a 52-week-low of $240.33. Madison Square Garden's stock last closed at $283.22 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

