Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Weber WEBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $310.78 million.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
• Kelly Services KELYB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Westwater Resources WWR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Scorpio Tankers STNG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $151.10 million.
• Kelly Services KELYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.
• Garrett Motion GTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $863.00 million.
• Applied Genetic AGTC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Alexander's ALX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Acasti Pharma ACST is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Roivant Sciences ROIV is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Olink Holding OLK is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Treehouse Foods THS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.
• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $681.34 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Burcon NutraScience BRCN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Riley Exploration Permian REPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $41.80 million.
• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate EFL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Vintage Wine Estates VWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $80.79 million.
• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $417.00 million.
• Trinet Group TNET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $244.11 million.
• Service Corp Intl SCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $988.81 million.
• Radiant Logistics RLGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $272.39 million.
• PHX Minerals PHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.95 million.
• Park City Gr PCYG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.33 million.
• Otter Tail OTTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $322.24 million.
• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• iBio IBIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.
• Continental Resources CLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
• Cinedigm CIDM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.93 million.
• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $643.62 million.
• AMMO POWW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $65.67 million.
• Addvantage Technologies AEY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Consumer Pf Servs CPSS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Alkaline Water Co WTER is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Avis Budget Gr CAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.15 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.
• Advance Auto Parts AAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.
• Biotricity BTCY is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Ziff Davis ZD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $407.10 million.
• iPower IPW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.05 million.
• Spirit Realty Cap SRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $155.86 million.
• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $309.04 million.
• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $124.65 million.
• Aethlon Medical AEMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $260.00 thousand.
• Primerica PRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $713.82 million.
• Amtech Systems ASYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.47 million.
• Omnicell OMCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $311.07 million.
• Arista Networks ANET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $789.10 million.
• Amkor Technology AMKR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Glimpse Group VRAR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.