Earnings Scheduled For February 14, 2022

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Weber WEBR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $310.78 million.

• Kelly Services KELYB is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Westwater Resources WWR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Scorpio Tankers STNG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $151.10 million.

• Kelly Services KELYA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Garrett Motion GTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $863.00 million.

• Applied Genetic AGTC is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alexander's ALX is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Acasti Pharma ACST is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Roivant Sciences ROIV is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Olink Holding OLK is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Treehouse Foods THS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Hawaiian Electric Indus HE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $681.34 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• NeuroOne Medical Tech NMTC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Burcon NutraScience BRCN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Riley Exploration Permian REPX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $41.80 million.

• Eaton Vance Floating-Rate EFL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Vintage Wine Estates VWE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $80.79 million.

• Vornado Realty VNO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $417.00 million.

• Trinet Group TNET is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $244.11 million.

• Service Corp Intl SCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.97 per share on revenue of $988.81 million.

• Radiant Logistics RLGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $272.39 million.

• PHX Minerals PHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $11.95 million.

• Park City Gr PCYG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.33 million.

• Otter Tail OTTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $322.24 million.

• NETSOL Technologies NTWK is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iBio IBIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $250.00 thousand.

• Continental Resources CLR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

• Cinedigm CIDM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $11.93 million.

• Brookdale Senior Living BKD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $643.62 million.

• AMMO POWW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $65.67 million.

• Addvantage Technologies AEY is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Consumer Pf Servs CPSS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Alkaline Water Co WTER is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Avis Budget Gr CAR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.15 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• Advance Auto Parts AAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion.

• Biotricity BTCY is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ziff Davis ZD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $407.10 million.

• iPower IPW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.05 million.

• Spirit Realty Cap SRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $155.86 million.

• Medpace Hldgs MEDP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $309.04 million.

• Kite Realty Gr Trust KRG is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Bank of N.T Butterfield NTB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $124.65 million.

• Aethlon Medical AEMD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $260.00 thousand.

• Primerica PRI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.22 per share on revenue of $713.82 million.

• Amtech Systems ASYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $24.47 million.

• Omnicell OMCL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $311.07 million.

• Arista Networks ANET is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $789.10 million.

• Amkor Technology AMKR is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Glimpse Group VRAR is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

