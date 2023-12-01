Why Genesco Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 20%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Loading...
Gainers
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. HCDI rose 74.2% to $1.50 after surging 24% on Thursday.
- Altimmune, Inc. ALT shares surged 45.5% to $4.60 after the company reported topline results from MOMENTUM 48-week Phase 2 obesity trial of pemvidutide.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY gained 44.3% to $12.05 after gaining over 43% on Thursday.
- Elastic N.V. ESTC gained 30.3% to $104.72 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued guidance.
- UiPath Inc. PATH shares climbed 25.2% to $24.74 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter financial results on Thursday.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN rose 22.6% to $2.65.
- CleanSpark, Inc. CLSK gained 20.6% to $7.53 following FY23 results.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. TNON climbed 20.5% to $2.3490.
- Limoneira Company LMNR gained 16.5% to $17.70 as the company announced process to explore strategic alternatives to maximize value.
- Globus Maritime Limited GLBS gained 15.6% to $2.44.
- Samsara Inc. IOT jumped 14.9% to $31.65 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued strong guidance.
- Olaplex Holdings Inc OLPX rose 13.8% to $2.48.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT rose 12.9% to $10.98 after it reported third-quarter FY23 results.
- ContextLogic Inc. WISH gained 12.2% to $5.66.
- Domo Inc DOMO surged 12.3% to $10.66 following quarterly results.
- Mativ Holdings, Inc. MATV gained 11.6% to $13.06. Mativ announced completion of sale of Engineered Papers business
- Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA jumped 10.4% to $470.22 as the company reported upbeat sales results for its third quarter and increased the lower end of its profit and sales projections for the full year. The company also said CFO Scott Settersten plans to retire, effective April 1, 2024.
- Upstart Holdings Inc UPST gained 8.8% to $29.13.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA rose 8.2% to $12.95 amid strength in crypto-related stocks as Bitcoin trades near 18-month highs.
- Fenbo Holdings Limited FEBO shares gained 7.8% to $4.79 after falling 11% on Thursday. Fenbo Holdings priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- Peloton Interactive Inc PTON climbed 7.6% to $6.09.
- Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ climbed 7.5% to $20.31 following third-quarter results.
- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. BIOR shares rose 7.3% to $1.33. Biora Therapeutics secured FDA clearance of IND application for drug/device combination BT-600 targeting treatment of ulcerative colitis.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc OPEN gained 7.3% to $3.23.
- HashiCorp Inc HCP climbed 6.6% to $22.85.
- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp VAC rose 5.3% to $76.78.
Losers
- Polar Power, Inc. POLA fell 49.3% to $0.4299. Polar Power priced public offering of 4 million common shares at $0.40 per share for gross proceeds of $1.6 million.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPE fell 46.2% to $3.0909 after surging 194% on Thursday.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL shares fell 42.7% to $1.38 after gaining over 58% on Thursday.
- Incannex Healthcare Limited IXHL shares fell 38.6% to $4.89 after gaining 85% on Thursday.
- Minim, Inc. MINM shares fell 24.2% to $3.40 after gaining over 386% on Thursday.
- Genesco Inc. GCO fell 20.3% to $29.78 following quarterly results.
- Soligenix, Inc. SNGX fell 17.1% to $0.8125. Soligenix shares jumped 136% on Thursday after the company announced it received FDA IND clearance for the Phase 2 clinical trial of dusquetide in the treatment of aphthous ulcers of Behçet's disease.
- Bit Origin Ltd BTOG dipped 16.5% to $3.89.
- Aditxt, Inc. ADTX fell 15.1% to $3.3710 after jumping 15% on Thursday.
- PROOF Acquisition Corp I PACI fell 15% to $17.00.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR shares fell 13.2% to $0.3299 after declining around 25% on Thursday.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS fell 11% to $21.81.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. VTVT fell 10.7% to $12.76.
- Fathom Holdings Inc. FTHM fell 9.4% to $2.50. Fathom Holdings announced proposed primary and secondary offering of common stock.
- The Beachbody Company, Inc. BODY declined 9.3% to $7.02.
- Curis, Inc. CRIS fell 7.5% to $13.23.
- Dell Technologies Inc. DELL fell 4.2% to $72.64. Dell reported upbeat earnings results for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL shares fell 3.8% to $53.63 after the company reported third-quarter earnings results.
