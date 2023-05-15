Why Venus Concept Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 15%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- NeoGames S.A. NGMS shares climbed 113.3% to $27.38 as the company agreed to be acquired by Aristocrat Leisure Limited for $29.50 per share in cash.
- 1847 Holdings LLC EFSH gained 64.5% to $0.9050 after the company reported a 27.6% increase in revenue to $15.4 million and achieved profitability for the first quarter.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. HCDI surged 49.5% to $8.97 following first-quarter results.
- WiSA Technologies, Inc. WISA rose 47.4% to $2.33 after the company signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Comhear. WiSA expects acquisition to be accretive beginning in the fourth quarter and sees FY24 revenue of $10 million to $15 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP gained 39% to $3.94 as the company said that its Chinese partner, HTIT, has successfully completed a Phase 3 oral insulin clinical trial and submitted a marketing authorization application in China.
- LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA jumped 34% to $0.9816 following better-than-expected results for the first quarter.
- MGO Global, Inc. MGOL shares gained 33.2% to $1.5910. MGO Global is scheduled to host a webcast on May 16, 2023 to discuss recent operational developments and financial results for the first quarter.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. XBIO jumped 24.8% to $4.12. Xenetic Biosciences recently announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT gained 24% to $148.99 after the company announced the FDA voted in favor of its gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy late Friday. Multiple analysts raised price targets following the announcement.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS surged 22% to $2.50.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. ZKIN gained 21.7% to $0.7790.
- Peraso Inc. PRSO shares climbed 18.1% to $0.4263. Peraso is expected to release its first-quarter financial results on May 15, 2023 after the closing bell.
- InspireMD, Inc. NSPR jumped 18% to $1.71 as the company announced a private placement of up to $113.6 million.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT gained 17.7% to $2.33.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX gained 16% to $2.6400.
- Latham Group, Inc. SWIM rose 15.3% to $3.84.
- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. MMP surged 15.1% to $63.78 after the company announced it would merge with ONEOK.
- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. ALGS shares gained 14.7% to $1.25 after the company reported a Research collaboration and development agreement with Xiamen Amoytop Biotech Co. Ltd. for the use of Aligos’ oligonucleotide platform for the treatment of liver diseases.
- Twist Bioscience Corporation TWST rose 14.3% to $13.66.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. EAST surged 13.3% to $4.26 after posting a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation GLDD gained 13% to $6.80.
- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. SANA jumped 12.5% to $7.16.
- monday.com Ltd. MNDY rose 12.6% to $147.70 after the company announced 2023 revenue expectations above analyst estimates.
- Autolus Therapeutics plc AUTL gained 12.2% to $2.30.
- Archer Aviation Inc. ACHR rose 11.9% to $2.2385. Archer Aviation recently reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- MIND Technology, Inc. MIND rose 11.3% to $0.4563 after the company announced its Seamap unit has received an additional order for a GunLink source control system for delivery later this fiscal year. The order has a total value of approximately $3.1 million.
- Telos Corporation TLS gained 12.1% to $2.50. Lp Resilient Services JV LLC said it has been awarded a Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II contract by the United States Air Force (USAF) AFWERX program.
- C3.ai, Inc. AI rose 10.5% to $21.46 after the company reported strong preliminary financial results.
- HEICO Corporation HEI gained 7.7% to $178.85. HEICO agreed to acquire Wencor Group from affiliates of Warburg Pincus LLC and Wencor's management.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC gained 6.5% to $0.1889 ahead of quarterly results.
Losers
- Athenex, Inc. ATNX fell 63.2% to $0.42 after the company announced it voluntarily filed Chapter 11 proceedings.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA shares fell 46.6% to $2.68. Exela Technologies, on Friday, announced a 1-for-200 reverse stock split.
- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF dropped 39.5% to $0.7863.
- ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. IPA fell 25.7% to $3.00.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. JAGX declined 24.7% to $0.7379. Jaguar Health posted a first-quarter loss of $2.39 per share.
- Babylon Holdings Limited BBLN dropped 23% to $0.8240.
- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. LRMR fell 22% to $3.95 after the company reported preliminary top-line data from the Phase 2 trial's 25 mg cohort. The company also reported Q1 financial results.
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. DRTT dropped 19.8% to $0.3608.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. GLMD fell 18.7% to $4.05.
- Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. OCUP dipped 18.5% to $4.9115 following weak quarterly results.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. IMPL fell 17.7% to $1.25. Impel Pharmaceuticals recently reported a decrease in year-over-year Q1 EPS results and worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited ZAPP fell 16.5% to $3.20 after jumping over 25% on Friday.
- NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY fell 15.8% to $0.8183.
- AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE declined 15.7% to $1.02.
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO dropped 15.5% to $3.6182 after reporting a loss for the first quarter.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. SBFM declined 15.2% to $0.6202. Sunshine Biopharma recently announced pricing of a $5 million private placement priced at-the-market.
- Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. JWAC fell 14.3% to $5.70 after jumping around 30% on Friday.
- Blue Bird Corporation BLBD dropped 12.2% to $23.11. Blue Bird said that Phil Horlock will again lead the company as CEO.
- TH International Limited THCH declined 10.3% to $3.20.
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS shares fell 9.2% to $0.4624 after climbing over 10% on Friday.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. OSUR dropped 9.1% to $5.46.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA fell 8.1% to $2.40. Dermata Therapeutics shares jumped 35% on Friday after the company provided a corporate update and reported Q1 financial results.
- NextNav Inc. NN fell 7.1% to $2.62.
- ONEOK, Inc. OKE shares fell 6.2% to $59.80 after the company announced plans to acquire Magellan Midstream Partners in a transaction valued at $18.8 billion.
Now Read This: Ethereum Tops $1,800; Conflux Emerges As Top Gainer
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.