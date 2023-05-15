Ethereum Tops $1,800; Conflux Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the key $27,000 level on Monday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also traded higher, rising past the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Conflux CFX/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Pepe PEPE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.14 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 1.6%. BTC was trading higher by 2% at $27,346 while ETH rose by around 1.2% to $1,825 on Monday.
- Conflux CFX/USD
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
- Sui SUI/USD
- The Graph GRT/USD
- Litecoin LTC/USD
- Pepe PEPE/USD
- Klaytn KLAY/USD
- Huobi Token HT/USD
- UNUS SED LEO LEO/USD
- Bitcoin SV BSV/USD
Price: $35.57
24-hour drop: 1.3%
