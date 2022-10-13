ñol

Why Norwegian Cruise Line Shares Climbed By Around 12%; Here Are 66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
October 13, 2022 6:06 AM | 8 min read
Gainers

  • Pintec Technology Holdings Limited PT shares jumped 216.2% to close at $0.9058 on Wednesday.
  • Agrify Corporation AGFY climbed 88% to close at $ 0.9540 on Wednesday after climbing over 32% on Tuesday.
  • FLJ Group Limited FLJ jumped 86.3% to close at $2.85 on Wednesday.
  • 9F Inc. JFU gained 83.4% to close at $0.3485.
  • FOXO Technologies Inc. FOXO jumped 59.3% to close at $1.43 after the company announced its insurance distribution subsidiary, FOXO LIFE, recruited its first distribution partner, BGA Insurance, to begin product rollout in California.
  • Happiness Development Group Limited HAPP climbed 59.1% to close at $3.85. Happiness Development Group shareholders approved a 1 for 20 reverse split of ordinary shares.
  • Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO shares gained 43.4% to close at $3.14 after the company reported a 486% year-on-year jump in first-half FY22 revenue to about $2.8 million.
  • mCloud Technologies Corp. MCLD jumped 39.4% to close at $2.23.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited CCNC shares climbed 38.8% to close at $0.2290 on Wednesday after declining around 14% on Tuesday.
  • Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. VIGL gained 37% to close at $13.92.
  • Applied DNA Sciences, IncAPDN rose 36.5% to close at $2.73. Applied DNA Sciences recently received its largest single purchase order for LinearDNA™ valued above the mid-six-figures.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU rose 35.3% to settle at $0.4424 after the company cancelled its equity distribution agreement.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc.. PEGY jumped 34% to close at $6.70. The stock has been a momentum name for a few weeks now.
  • Meta Materials Inc. MMAT gained 33% to close at $1.05.
  • Oriental Culture Holding LTD OCG rose 31.6% to close at $0.89.
  • Compugen Ltd. CGEN gained 29.2% to close at $0.8521.
  • Gatos Silver, Inc. GATO gained 29.1% to close at $3.33. Gatos Silver reported a 59% year-over-year surge in Q3 silver production.
  • Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. VEDU gained 28.8% to close at $0.79.
  • Celularity Inc. CELU gained 20.9% to close at $2.26.
  • LumiraDx Limited LMDX jumped 20.9% to settle at $1.04.
  • Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP surged 18% to close at $0.1728 after jumping over 16% on Tuesday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals recently announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • ObsEva SA OBSV rose 16.9% to close at $0.1851 after dropping 3% on Tuesday.
  • El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. LOCO climbed 15.7% to close at $10.53 after the company declared a special dividend of $1.50 per share and approved a 20 million share buyback program.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 13.2% to settle at $8.95.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB surged 13.1% to close at $6.41.
  • KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE rose 12.7% to close at $24.33 after the company announced it will be acquired by Vista Equity Partners for $4.6 billion.
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 12% to close at $1.12. RLX recently reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 12% year-on-year to $333.50 million.
  • Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. GWAV rose 11.7% to close at $1.24.
  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH gained 11.6% to settle at $12.98 after UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • ShotSpotter, Inc. SSTI surged 11.4% to close at $29.12.
  • Cango Inc. CANG gained 10.6% to close at $2.50 after the company declared a special cash dividend of $0.50 per share.
  • AZZ Inc. AZZ gained 9.5% to close at $33.31. AZZ, on Tuesday, reported worse-than-expected Q2 adjusted EPS results. The company said it will not issue full-year fiscal year 2023 guidance at this time.
  • Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA gained 8.4% to settle at $0.1399. Siyata Mobile recently agreed to sell 15.8 million shares and 1.59 million pre-funded warrants to certain institutional investors in a private placement.
  • Moderna, Inc. MRNA climbed 8.3% to close at $130.72. Moderna said Merck & Co had exercised an option to jointly develop and potentially sell personalized mRNA-based cancer vaccine. The FDA also authorized Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent Covid-19 vaccines for use as a booster dose in younger age groups.
  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC gained 7.2% to close at $0.7185. On October 11, China SXT Pharmaceuticals received the funds from Mr. Xiao who previously agreed to purchase 1,625,798 shares of the company, par value $0.08/share at a per share purchase price of $1.35.

 

 

Losers

  • Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI fell 35% to close at $15.10 after the company lowered its F22 adjusted EPS guidance. The company named Alexander J. Bruni as EVP and CFO.
  • FedNat Holding Company FNHC shares dipped 33.9% to close at $0.2245 on Wednesday after jumping 108% on Tuesday.
  • T2 Biosystems, Inc. TTOO fell 30% to close at $0.0560 after the company cut FY22 sales guidance to below analyst estimates and announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI declined 29.6% to close at $10.02.
  • Kinnate Biopharma Inc. KNTE shares fell 26.7% to close at $8.12. Kinnate Biopharma late Tuesday said, 'Initial site activation was slower than expected due to COVID-19. This has resulted in a limited number of efficacy evaluable patients to-date in the relevant population at the predicted efficacious dose.'
  • Uxin Limited UXIN fell 26.5% to close at $0.4478 after the company announced a 1-for-10 reverse ADS split.
  • Nemaura Medical Inc. NMRD dropped 25.2% to close at $2.29. Nemaura received provisional purchase order from Middle East licensee TPMENA for the company's SugarBEAT system.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH fell 23% to close at $0.8083.
  • Oblong, Inc. OBLG fell 22.4% to close at $0.1817.
  • Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP dropped 20.5% to close at $0.11.
  • American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. AVCT fell 20.5% to close at $1.34. The company said, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, it expects to report total revenue of approximately $4.6 million.
  • Minerva Surgical, Inc. UTRS dropped 20.4% to close at $0.5969.
  • HeartBeam, Inc. BEAT fell 20% to close at $4.15.
  • Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 15.1% to close at $0.47.
  • Cameco Corporation CCJ fell 13.6% to close at $22.30 after the company announced a $650 million bought deal offering of common shares at a price of $21.95 per share.
  • Akso Health Group AHG fell 14.3% to close at $0.69.
  • Rumble Inc. RUM dipped 13.2% to close at $10.21.
  • Enviva Inc. EVA dropped 13.1% to close at $51.23 after Blue Orca issued a bearish report on the stock.
  • Nutex Health Inc. NUTX declined 12.1% to close at $0.5540. Nutex Health recently provided a corporate update.
  • Blend Labs, Inc. BLND fell 12.1% to close at $2.25.
  • Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 11.9% to close at $0.37.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. PHG shares fell 11.7% to close at $13.17. Philips said it expects third-quarter group sales to be approximately €4.3 billion with a comparable sales decline of approximately 5%. Due to the lower sales, Group Adjusted EBITA for the quarter is expected to be around €210 million or around 5% of sales.
  • Sunnova Energy International Inc. NOVA dropped 11.6% to close at $18.24.
  • Bright Health Group, Inc. BHG fell 11.1% to settle at $1.04.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY dipped 10.8% to close at $6.03. Benchmark upgraded Getty Images to Buy from Hold with a $9 price target.
  • ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. ZFOX fell 10.5% to close at $4.62.
  • VOXX International Corporation VOXX shares fell 9.3% to close at $6.55 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings results for its second quarter on Tuesday.
  • CTI BioPharma Corp. CTIC fell 9.1% to close at $4.62.
  • Doximity, Inc. DOCS fell 8.4% to close at $26.87.
  • Albemarle Corporation ALB dropped 7.9% to close at $251.45.
  • WeWork Inc. WE dropped 6% to close at $2.35.

