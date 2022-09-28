Why Prothena Corporation Shares Are Trading Higher By 76%, Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares climbed 76.4% to $54.54 after Biogen and Eisai Co. Ltd. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate. Prothena is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s.
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares gained 72.1% to $8.09 after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
- PepGen Inc. PEPG gained 70% to $8.86 after the company announced results from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The trial met its primary endpoint.
- bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF gained 63.7% to $3.47 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.
- BTRS Holdings Inc. BTRS climbed 59.5% to $9.20. The EQT X fund agreed to acquire BTRS Holdings, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments company, in an all-cash transaction valuing Billtrust's equity at $1.7 billion.
- Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV rose 54.7% to $127.00 after jumping around 199% on Tuesday.
- Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 35.3% to $267.60. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
- SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR gained 29.6% to $1.75 after the company announced its SOBRcheck is replacing breathalyzers in the American judicial system.
- Top Ships Inc. TOPS climbed 28% to $3.0046 after the company announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million, which is up 53% year over year.
- FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 23.3% to $1.32.
- Quanterix Corporation QTRX rose 22.2% to $9.86.
- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN gained 22.2% to $6.10.
- MorphoSys AG MOR rose 20% to $5.34.
- Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU surged 19.7% to $0.3949. Aspen Group Director Douglas Kass acquired a total of 61,500 shares at an average price of $0.42.
- Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI gained 19.6% to $32.65.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE gained 19.4% to $6.39. KLX Energy Services raised Q3 sequential revenue growth from 9%-13% to 16%-18% and adjusted EBITDA from 10%-12% to 14%-16%.
- Neuronetics, Inc. STIM gained 19.3% to $2.84.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX gained 18.3% to $12.03. Nano X Imaging, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
- AC Immune SA ACIU gained 18.2% to $2.98. Shares of companies with Alzheimer's programs traded higher after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
- Invitae Corporation NVTA climbed 18% to $2.7850.
- RadNet, Inc. RDNT gained 17.7% to $21.13.
- Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND rose 17.6% to $10.37.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX jumped 17% to $14.97.
- Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM gained 16.4% to $2.5899.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA surged 14.5% to $3.30.
- Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX gained 14.3% to $14.62.
- Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE jumped 13% to $3.20.
- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB gained 12% to $5.89.
- Peabody Energy Corporation BTU surged 10.7% to $24.65.
- Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO rose 9.4% to $5.53 following uplisting to the Nasdaq.
- Lilly and Company LLY rose 8.7% to $338.31. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments traded higher in sympathy with Biogen.
- Yamana Gold Inc. AUY gained 8.4% to $4.3450.
Losers
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS tumbled 62.8% to $0.2821 after the company announced it received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares dipped 49.3% to $3.1050 after the company priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.
- Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 36.8% to $2.01 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.
- iBio, Inc. IBIO shares fell 33.5% to $0.2101 after the company reported FY22 preliminary sales results and announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
- iPower Inc. IPW dropped 23.9% to $0.7798 after the company released its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.
- A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ fell 23% to $1.67.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV declined 22.2% to $3.12.
- Vitru Limited VTRU dropped 19.9% to $17.04.
- Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 16.8% to $1.6310 after the company priced 12.9 nm share public offering of common stock at $1.55 per share.
- Allego N.V. ALLG dipped 15.4% to $4.9750.
- Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT fell 14% to $1.5050.
- LiveWire Group Inc LVWR dropped 13% to $7.18.
- Presto Automation, Inc PRST fell 11.9% to $2.3710. The company recently completed its previously announced business combination with Ventoux CCM Acquisition.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTLB fell 11.8% to $1.19.
- Sonendo, Inc. SONX fell 11.6% to $1.4750.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL dropped 10% to $6.68. Algoma Steel said it sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million.
- Novonix Limited NVX dipped 9.6% to $4.80.
- Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND fell 9.4% to $5.04 after the company announced an $80 million bought deal financing.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 9.3% to $6.57. The stock has been volatile after the company last week announced a 1-for-15 reverse split and received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT dropped 7% to $1.85.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 5.7% to $12.93.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas