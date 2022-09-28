ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Why Prothena Corporation Shares Are Trading Higher By 76%, Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 28, 2022 12:40 PM | 6 min read
Why Prothena Corporation Shares Are Trading Higher By 76%, Here Are 53 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Prothena Corporation plc PRTA shares climbed 76.4% to $54.54 after Biogen and Eisai Co. Ltd. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate. Prothena is a biotechnology company that focuses on protein dysregulation and a pipeline of investigational therapeutics with the potential to change the course of devastating rare neurodegenerative diseases, like Alzheimer’s.
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ABOS shares gained 72.1% to $8.09 after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
  • PepGen Inc. PEPG gained 70% to $8.86 after the company announced results from its Phase 1 healthy volunteer trial of PGN-EDO51 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The trial met its primary endpoint.
  • bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. BIAF gained 63.7% to $3.47 after the company announced it received an additional $7.7 million from the exercise of warrants.
  • BTRS Holdings Inc. BTRS climbed 59.5% to $9.20. The EQT X fund agreed to acquire BTRS Holdings, a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments company, in an all-cash transaction valuing Billtrust's equity at $1.7 billion.
  • Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV rose 54.7% to $127.00 after jumping around 199% on Tuesday.
  • Biogen Inc. BIIB shares rose 35.3% to $267.60. Biogen and Eisai Co. announced late Tuesday positive results from a late-stage study of their Alzheimer’s treatment candidate.
  • SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR gained 29.6% to $1.75 after the company announced its SOBRcheck is replacing breathalyzers in the American judicial system.
  • Top Ships Inc. TOPS climbed 28% to $3.0046 after the company announced 1H FY22 revenue of $38.8 million, which is up 53% year over year.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR gained 23.3% to $1.32.
  • Quanterix Corporation QTRX rose 22.2% to $9.86.
  • ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN gained 22.2% to $6.10.
  • MorphoSys AG MOR rose 20% to $5.34.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. ASPU surged 19.7% to $0.3949. Aspen Group Director Douglas Kass acquired a total of 61,500 shares at an average price of $0.42.
  • Denali Therapeutics Inc. DNLI gained 19.6% to $32.65.
  • KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. KLXE gained 19.4% to $6.39. KLX Energy Services raised Q3 sequential revenue growth from 9%-13% to 16%-18% and adjusted EBITDA from 10%-12% to 14%-16%.
  • Neuronetics, Inc. STIM gained 19.3% to $2.84.
  • Nano-X Imaging Ltd. NNOX gained 18.3% to $12.03. Nano X Imaging, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.16 per share.
  • AC Immune SA ACIU gained 18.2% to $2.98. Shares of companies with Alzheimer's programs traded higher after Biogen and Eisai announced their Phase 3 Clarity study of lecanemab met its primary endpoint.
  • Invitae Corporation NVTA climbed 18% to $2.7850.
  • RadNet, Inc. RDNT gained 17.7% to $21.13.
  • Mondee Holdings, Inc. MOND rose 17.6% to $10.37.
  • Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX jumped 17% to $14.97.
  • Good Times Restaurants Inc. GTIM gained 16.4% to $2.5899.
  • Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA surged 14.5% to $3.30.
  • Janux Therapeutics, Inc. JANX gained 14.3% to $14.62.
  • Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE jumped 13% to $3.20.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB gained 12% to $5.89.
  • Peabody Energy Corporation BTU surged 10.7% to $24.65.
  • Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO rose 9.4% to $5.53 following uplisting to the Nasdaq.
  • Lilly and Company LLY rose 8.7% to $338.31. Shares of companies with potential Alzheimer's treatments traded higher in sympathy with Biogen.
  • Yamana Gold Inc. AUY gained 8.4% to $4.3450.


Losers

  • PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAS tumbled 62.8% to $0.2821 after the company announced it received a notice that its partner SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group elected to transfer bentracimab rights to SFJ as PhaseBio failed to remedy its Going Concern Condition.
  • Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD shares dipped 49.3% to $3.1050 after the company priced a 7.05 million share offering of common shares and warrants at $4.25 per share plus warrants.
  • Nano Labs Ltd NA fell 36.8% to $2.01 after the company priced a roughly 2.08 million ADS public offering at $2.40 per ADS.
  • iBio, Inc. IBIO shares fell 33.5% to $0.2101 after the company reported FY22 preliminary sales results and announced a 1-for-25 reverse stock split.
  • iPower Inc. IPW dropped 23.9% to $0.7798 after the company released its financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022.
  • A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. AZ fell 23% to $1.67.
  • Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV declined 22.2% to $3.12.
  • Vitru Limited VTRU dropped 19.9% to $17.04.
  • Gamida Cell Ltd. GMDA fell 16.8% to $1.6310 after the company priced 12.9 nm share public offering of common stock at $1.55 per share.
  • Allego N.V. ALLG dipped 15.4% to $4.9750.
  • Loyalty Ventures Inc. LYLT fell 14% to $1.5050.
  • LiveWire Group Inc LVWR dropped 13% to $7.18.
  • Presto Automation, Inc PRST fell 11.9% to $2.3710. The company recently completed its previously announced business combination with Ventoux CCM Acquisition.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. XTLB fell 11.8% to $1.19.
  • Sonendo, Inc. SONX fell 11.6% to $1.4750.
  • Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL dropped 10% to $6.68. Algoma Steel said it sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA of $75 million to $80 million.
  • Novonix Limited NVX dipped 9.6% to $4.80.
  • Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND fell 9.4% to $5.04 after the company announced an $80 million bought deal financing.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI fell 9.3% to $6.57. The stock has been volatile after the company last week announced a 1-for-15 reverse split and received meeting minutes from the FDA regarding a meeting conducted on August 9, 2022, for IV Tramadol.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT dropped 7% to $1.85.
  • XPeng Inc. XPEV fell 5.7% to $12.93.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas