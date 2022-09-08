Gainers
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY shares jumped 73.8% to $19.48 after the company announced plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMLX surged 64% to $29.35 after the FDA Advisory Committee voted that available evidence of effectiveness is sufficient to support approval of AMX0035 for the treatment of ALS. Citigroup and SVB Leerink raised their price targets.
- Benitec Biopharma Inc. BNTC shares rose 58% to $0.9346. The company, last week, filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. RUBY rose 39.4% to $1.21 after declining 11% on Wednesday. Rubius Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.49 per share.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI gained 22.2% to $0.2733.
- Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX gained 21.5% to $3.85. Nutex Health recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.03 per share.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN shares gained 21% to $23.03 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong sales guidance. RBC Capital and Citigroup raised their price targets on the stock.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. RLAY surged 19.9% to $30.40. Relay Therapeutics announced efficacy of RLY-4008, a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor in patients with a FGFR2-fusion or rearrangement FGFR inhibitor-naïve cholangiocarcinoma: ReFocus trial.
- Allego N.V. ALLG gained 17.6% to $4.63. Allego recently announced first half financial results and 2022 revenue expectations.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST rose 17.6% to $8.95. LifeStance Health named Ken Burdick as CEO and Chairman.
- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TERN jumped 15.8% to $4.40.
- AeroVironment, Inc. AVAV gained 15.3% to $102.20 after reporting upbeat quarterly sales.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX rose 14.8% to $7.07. United reported a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.
- Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO surged 14.7% to $0.70. The company announced it will wind down operations in mainland Europe to focus on core UK market
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM rose 14.6% to $23.90. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals announced new employment inducement grants. Goldman Sachs maintained Rhythm Pharmaceuticals with a Buy and raised the price target from $28 to $31.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 14.4% to $4.45.
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN gained 14.1% to $680.56 after the company announced that the primary endpoints were met in two pivotal trials investigating novel aflibercept 8 mg with 12- and 16-week dosing regimens in patients with diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration.
- Phreesia, Inc. PHR rose 13.6% to $27.19 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and raised the low-end of its FY23 sales guidance.
- Intapp, Inc. INTA gained 12.4% to $16.52 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued guidance above estimates.
- First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. FHS rose 11.4% to $0.7150.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. ALBO surged 11% to $18.50. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $55.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN gained 10.7% to $0.7449 after the company announced it has acquired a 60% controlling interest in Bollinger Motors for $148.2 million in cash and stock.
- Lyft, Inc. LYFT gained 10.5% to $16.25 amid vague rumors from a questionable source mentioning the company.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. RVNC rose 9.4% to $22.78 after the company announced FDA approval of DAXXIFY for injection for temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines.
- Snap Inc. SNAP rose 7.3% to $12.29 on continued strength after a recent internal memo obtained by The Verge suggested the company is aiming to reach $6 billion in revenue and 450 million users by next year.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN rose 7% to $2.3650.
- GameStop Corp. GME rose 7% to $25.72 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter and also announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX to bring more customers to the digital asset space.
- Zillow Group, Inc. ZG gained 6.9% to $37.80 after Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $48 to $50.
Losers
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL shares dropped 21.4% to $0.2542. The company recently announced it has determined to file a notice of intention to make a proposal under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, which will provide credit protection.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA fell 18.3% to $0.5310 after declining around 6% on Wednesday.
- Erasca, Inc. ERAS declined 18.1% to $7.70. Erasca announced preliminary Phase 1/1b monotherapy data for ERK1/2 inhibitor ERAS-007 and SHP2 inhibitor ERAS-601 in BRAF-driven and RAS/MAPK-altered solid tumors.
- PlayAGS, Inc. AGS shares fell 17.4% to $6.29.
- Biophytis S.A. BPTS declined 16.2% to $0.9301. Biophytis recently announced top-line results from its phase 2-3 COVA clinical study evaluating Sarconeos in the treatment of COVID-19-related respiratory failure.
- Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ENSC declined 15.8% to $0.3475.
- Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. WHLR dipped 15.2% to $1.68.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI fell 13.8% to $20.37 following Q2 results.
- Tandy Leather Factory Inc. TLF fell 13% to $5.35 following uplisting of its stock.
- Graphex Group Limited GRFX dropped 12.7% to $1.64. The company recently provided a business update and highlighted 2022 milestones.
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. MCFT fell 12.3% to $20.84. The company posted upbeat quarterly earnings, but issued weak FY23 forecast. MasterCraft Boat also sold its NauticStar business to Iconic Marine Group.
- Mercer International Inc. MERC dipped 10.8% to $14.32.
- Genenta Science S.p.A. GNTA fell 10.7% to $4.75.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. CEMI shares fell 10.6% to $0.56. Chembio Diagnostics filed for potential stock offering.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY dropped 10.2% to $39.47. While the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results, operating income dropped from 2021 levels.
- Skillsoft Corp. SKIL fell 10% to $2.42 after the company posted downbeat quarterly sales and authorized a $30 million share buyback.
- The Lovesac Company LOVE dropped 8.3% to $27.40 following Q2 results.
- HyreCar Inc. HYRE fell 8.2% to $1.2575. HyreCar shares gained around 8% on Wednesday after the company announced it has received a $100 million revolving line of credit from a premier global investment bank and Medalist Partners.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. AEO shares fell 7.8% to $10.68 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC fell 7.7% to $78.47. McCormick said it expects third-quarter FY22 sales to increase about 3% year-on-year and 6% in constant currency.
- Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. GDYN fell 7.5% to $18.31 after the company priced its common stock offering of about 5.71 million shares at $17.50 per share.
- Wayfair Inc. W fell 6.3% to $47.50 after the company reported a proposed offering of $600 million convertible senior notes.
