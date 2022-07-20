ñol

This Communication Services Stock Is Trading Higher By Over 82%, Here Are 45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 12:50 PM | 7 min read

Gainers

  • Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. DRCT shares surged 82.2% to $2.6787. Direct Digital Holdings said its supply-side advertising platform, Colossus SSP, reported a 540% year-over-year growth in revenue for the first quarter.
  • Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY shares jumped 73.7% to $4.6890 on continued volatility after the company completed its SPAC merger agreement last month. Pagaya Technologies is expected to announce its Q2 earnings on August 16, 2022.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG gained 48.8% to $3.1850 following continuation of crypto rally.
  • Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited BEDU surged 33.7% to $1.05. Bright Scholar will hold 2022 Annual General Meeting on August 22, 2022.
  • Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD shares gained 25.5% to $2.66. Applied Blockchain shares jumped 100% on Tuesday after the company raised its Q4 revenue guidance. Also, the company announced a 5-year hosting contract with Marathon Digital.
  • Allakos Inc. ALLK jumped 23.8% to $4.16.
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM surged 22.6% to $12.98 after the French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety and Haute Autorité de santé granted pre-marketing authorization AP1 for IMCIVREE for patients with genetically-confirmed Bardet-Biedl syndrome for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger.
  • Dave Inc. DAVE gained 21.6% to $0.6952. Dave is one of the most-discussed stocks in Benzinga Pro's lounge chat Wednesday morning.
  • Leafly Holdings, Inc. LFLY jumped 17.1% to $5.45.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT gained 16.2% to $3.58 after climbing around 15% on Tuesday. ToughBuilt Industries recently announced its Q2 gross sales through Amazon were $3.56 million, representing a 20% year-over-year increase.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INO jumped 15.2% to $2.3155. Inovio Pharmaceuticals implemented a corporate reorganization designed to extend its cash runway and focus on key clinical programs.
  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. SCYX jumped 15% to $2.4373. Scynexis announced the presentation of positive outcomes from the CANDLE 304s nested sub-study of ibrexafungerp in recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis (RVVC) who failed fluconazole treatment.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation CGC gained 15% to $3.00. Canopy Growth closed its exchange transaction of certain 4.25% unsecured notes due 2023 in order to reduce its debt obligations by around CA$263 million.
  • Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN jumped 13.7% to $74.88 amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
  • Capstone Green Energy Corporation CGRN rose 13.5% to $1.77.
  • Cloudflare, Inc. NET jumped 12.7% to $55.83. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
  • Precigen, Inc. PGEN gained 12.3% to $1.9650.
  • Unity Software Inc. U jumped 11.7% to $39.83. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
  • Greenlane Holdings, Inc. GNLN gained 11.5% to $0.2167. Greenlane said it has sold its stake in VIBES Holdings LLC for $5.3 million in cash.
  • Aehr Test Systems AEHR rose 11.1% to $10.22 after the company reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 166% year-over-year to $20.3 million, beating the consensus of $20.02 million. Separately, the company announced that it has received $12.8 million in orders from its lead silicon carbide test and burn-in customer for multiple FOX-XP™ systems, a FOX™ high volume production WaferPak Aligner, and a small number of FOX WaferPak full wafer contactors.
  • Datadog, Inc. DDOG gained 9.8% to $102.07 after Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $172 price target.
  • Snap Inc. SNAP climbed 8.5% to $15.35.
  • Shopify Inc. SHOP gained 8.4% to $37.24. Shares of technology and software companies traded higher amid a drop in yields.
  • Evofem Biosciences, Inc. EVFM rose 7.1% to $0.8649 after dropping 8% on Tuesday.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX gained 6% to $0.7528. Ideanomics unit Solectrac recently announced a partnership with Nolan Manufacturing to produce Solectrac's e25 electric tractors with additional models slated for future production.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA rose 5.7% to $0.14.
  • Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN gained 4% to $ 122.91. Jefferies maintained Amazon.com with a Buy and lowered the price target from $163 to $150.
  • Netflix, Inc. NFLX rose 3.8% to $209.02. Netflix posted better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 220.67 million subscribers, down from a reported 221.64 million in the first quarter.
  • Omnicom Group Inc. OMC rose 3.2% to $69.54 as the company posted stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday.


Losers

  • Vascular Biogenics Ltd. VBLT shares dipped 78.5% to $0.4417 after the company announced the data from its Phase 3 OVAL trial of ofra-vec did not meet the primary endpoints of achieving a statistically significant improvement.
  • JE Cleantech Holdings Limited JCSE fell 46.7% to $ 6.44.
  • FaZe Holdings Inc. FAZE fell 28% to $9.38. A SPAC merger announced between FaZe Clan and B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp in October has been completed.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ADIL dipped 21.2% to $1.45 after the company announced topline results for its Onward Phase 3 trial for AD04 in patients with Alcohol Use Disorder.
  • Inozyme Pharma, Inc. INZY dropped 18.5% to $4.4399. Inozyme Pharma announced preliminary biomarker, safety, and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from the first three subjects in the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of INZ-701 in ABCC6 Deficiency, which presents as pseudoxanthoma elasticum (PXE) in older individuals.
  • Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN fell 17.1% to $0.9199 after the company priced its common stock offering of 1.25 million shares at $0.80 per share.
  • OptimizeRx Corporation OPRX dipped 13.5% to $25.88. B. Riley Securities maintained OptimizeRx with a Buy and lowered the price target from $71 to $56.
  • Belite Bio, Inc BLTE fell 12.8% to $38.00. Belite Bio submitted an Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA to support Phase 3 development of LBS-008 for Stargardt Disease (STGD1), a rare genetic eye disease.
  • Mesa Royalty Trust MTR dipped 12.2% to $13.04.
  • Forestar Group Inc. FOR declined 11.8% to $13.96 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 11.6% to $22.00. AMTD Digital shares dropped over 10% on Tuesday on continued volatility following the company's recent IPO.
  • ITHAX Acquisition Corp. MOND dipped 11% to $8.12.
  • Baker Hughes Company BKR fell 10.6% to $25.24 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG fell 10.5% to $16.61 after the company posted second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 6.7% year-over-year to $424.9 million, missing the consensus of $426.72 million.
  • Biophytis S.A. BPTS dropped 8.7% to $0.84.
  • Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ fell 6.5% to $0.6151. Helbiz recently released the HelmetChecker, a real-time AI helmet verification, for sale to micro-mobility operators.

