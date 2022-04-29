48 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Belite Bio Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: BLTE) shares surged 144.8% to $14.69. Belite Bio priced its 6 million ADS IPO at $6 per ADS.
- GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) shares jumped 116.3% to $6.12 as the company agreed to be acquired by GI Partners.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) surged 63.3% to $6.17. Vaxxinity Executive chairman Lou Reese purchased 22,912 shares at $3.48 per share.
- Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME) shares climbed 32% to $6.55. Zymeworks confirmed it received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from All Blue Falcons FZE and its affiliates to purchase the company for $10.50 per share. The Zymeworks board of directors will carefully review the proposal.
- Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCH) gained 29.5% to $2.72. The FDA has removed the clinical hold on Finch Therapeutics Group’s investigational new drug application for CP101, an orally administered microbiome therapeutic, which is in Phase 3 study for recurrent C. difficile infection.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPNT) jumped 29.2% to $23.79. Opiant Pharmaceuticals and Hikma Earlier reported exclusive $225 million commercialization and license agreement for OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, in Europe and UK.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) jumped 28% to $4.5300.
- Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) gained 22.7% to $33.69 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) jumped 21% to $3.29.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) rose 18.4% to $44.92 after a Chinese state media report indicated the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on big tech firms.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: BIOX) gained 17.5% to $14.06. China approved the HB4 strain of soy developed by Bioceres.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) gained 17.2% to $4.6070. Cyngn priced its 6.45 million share offering at $3.10 per unit.
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YMM) rose 17.1% to $5.86 on hopes Chinese regulators will ease its crackdown on tech and internet companies. Strength comes ahead of an expected joint regulatory meeting, which reportedly could occur this weekend.
- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) gained 16.6% to $5.28.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) rose 16.1% to $25.73 on hopes Chinese regulators will ease its crackdown on tech and internet companies. Strength comes ahead of an expected joint regulatory meeting, which reportedly could occur this weekend.
- Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) gained 15.3% to $24.03
- ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) gained 14.8% to $3.01.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) shares rose 12.6% to $3.76 on hopes Chinese regulators will ease its crackdown on tech and internet companies. Strength comes ahead of an expected joint regulatory meeting, which reportedly could occur this weekend.
- NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) gained 11.7% to $35.62.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) rose 11.2% to $101.07. Analysts slashed the earnings estimates for the Chinese technology giants for a second straight month amid the nation’s persistent goal of its Covid-Zero strategy, Bloomberg reported. Analysts trimmed Alibaba Group estimates by 4.2%.
- Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: CYTK) gained 11.1% to $39.72. HC Wainwright & Co. maintained Cytokinetics with a Buy and raised the price target from $69 to $75.
- KE Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BEKE) rose 10.1% to $14.66.
- Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) jumped 9.9% to $24.49.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) gained 9.6% to $63.37 after a Chinese state media report indicated the Chinese government may end its regulatory crackdown on big tech firms.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) rose 9.1% to $1.9750 on hopes Chinese regulators will ease its crackdown on tech and internet companies. Strength comes ahead of an expected joint regulatory meeting, which reportedly could occur this weekend.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) rose 8.5% to $2.93. Innate Pharma announced that AstraZeneca has started dosing in its Phase 3 trial, PACIFIC-9, evaluating durvalumab (PD-L1) combined with monalizumab (NKG2A) or AstraZeneca's oleclumab (anti-CD73) in non-small cell lung cancer.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) rose 7.3% to $3.99 on hopes Chinese regulators will ease its crackdown on tech and internet companies. Strength comes ahead of an expected joint regulatory meeting, which reportedly could occur this weekend.
- GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) rose 6.3% to $31.50. GDS Holdings filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.
Losers
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) shares tumbled 47.4% to $5.82 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) fell 24% to $0.31 after the company announced that it has initiated a process to explore a range of strategic alternatives including the sale of all or part of the company, a merger or a reverse merger.
- LianBio (NASDAQ: LIAN) fell 23.7% to $3.83. LianBio highlighted that its partner, Bristol Myers, announced the FDA approval for Camzyos.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) fell 22.4% to $0.17 after the company announced a plan to implement a 1-to-650 ADS ratio change.
- IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) dipped 19.4% to $28.45 after the company posted a loss for its second quarter.
- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) dropped 19% to $3.86.
- T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) fell 18.1% to $3.85. T Stamp shares jumped around 124% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of its Biometric MFA solution.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) shares fell 17.9% to $0.3120. Statera Biopharma shares jumped over 80% on Thursday after the company and Immune Therapeutics announced a strategic agreement for rights to low dose naltrexone.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) dropped 16.3% to $4.98
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) fell 16.2% to $3.0585. Aldeyra Therapeutics CFO and Treasurer Joshua Reed tendered his resignation to pursue other career opportunities.
- Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) fell 16% to $0.65 after jumping 22% on Thursday.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) dipped 15.2% to $11.02 following Q2 results.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) shares fell 15% to $0.4231 after dipping 25% on Thursday.
- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) dropped 13.2% to $46.56 following Q1 results.
- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) fell 12.8% to $16.85 after reporting Q1 results.
- VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) fell 12.6% to $182.00 following Q1 results.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares fell 12.5% to $2,530.50. Amazon reported a $3.8 billion net loss for the first quarter, versus a year-ago net income of $8.1 billion. The company also issued weak Q2 sales guidance.
- The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) dropped 11.1% to $17.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and cut guidance.
- AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) fell 8.8% to $142.53 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and updated guidance.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: RMED) fell 7.6% to $0.3452 after jumping 26% on Thursday.
