48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) shares jumped 201% to $6.33. Trust Stamp reported the launch of its Biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (Biometric MFATM) solution.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) jumped 87.1% to $0.3911. Statera Biopharma and Immune Therapeutics Inc. reported a strategic agreement for rights to low dose naltrexone.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) gained 42.1% to $9.55 after the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Zeelo.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Company (NYSE: SQZ) shares gained 29% to $3.5717 after the company announced it has received an FDA Fast Track Designation for the company's lead cell therapy candidate SQZ-PBMC-HPV.
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) gained 21% to $14.25 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) jumped 20% to $5.17 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 18.5% to $0.1575. Color Star Technology reported the receipt of extension to meet the Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) gained 18% to $5.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) rose 15.6% to $20.81. Ocwen Financial sees Q1 2022 net income of $58 million.
- LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: LYTS) gained 15.2% to $6.74 following strong Q3 results.
- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) surged 14% to $4.21 after JP Morgan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $7 price target.
- PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) jumped 14% to $111.27 after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
- MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) climbed 13.8% to $50.06 following Q1 earnings beat.
- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) rose 12.5% to $196.79 as the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company reported 2.87 billion daily active people for its family of products, up 6% year-over-year.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) climbed 12.1% to $15.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued Q2 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) gained 11.7% to $21.57 following strong quarterly results.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) jumped 11.3% to $5.79 following Q1 results.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) gained 11.2% to $25.01. The company’s stock jumped 350% on Wednesday after the company priced its IPO at $5.00 per share.
- Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) jumped 9.8% to $86.24 following strong quarterly results.
- Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) gained 8.3% to $101.40 on better-than-expected quarterly earnings.
- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) rose 7.5% to $0.6374 after the company issued Q1 2022 trading update.
- Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) rose 6.7% to $7.99 after reporting 2021 full year results.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 6.4% to $9.85 after the company announced it has entered into a joint development agreement with a major semiconductor foundry. The company also reported Q1 earnings results.
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 5% to $141.85 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued a strong forecast for the current quarter.
Losers
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) shares dipped 46.7% to $29.86 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: SIOX) fell 45.2% to $0.33 after the company issued a corporate update. The company reported termination of licensing agreement for GM1 and GM2 gene therapies with the University of Massachusetts. The company is also looking to explore and review a range of strategic alternatives.
- JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) fell 25.2% to $3.83 after dipping 68% on Wednesday.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) shares fell 24.7% to $0.7750 after the company reported a drop in Q1 sales.
- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 21.8% to $281.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) dropped 21.6% to $3.5350 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: COSM) fell 21.1% to $0.7204 after climbing around 34% on Wednesday.
- 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) dropped 21% to $9.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.
- FARO Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FARO) fell 20.4% to $34.55 following Q1 results.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) dropped 18.3% to $32.40. The company recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) dipped 17.7% to $10.10.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) shares fell 15.1% to $0.7204. Xenetic Biosciences recently entered into exclusive license and sublicense agreements with CLS Therapeutics.
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB) dipped 14.5% to $7.99. Y-mAbs reported executive management changes and issued 2022 revenue guidance.
- Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE: GHL) fell 14.1% to $11.30 after the company posted a loss for its first quarter.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) fell 13.5% to $0.5274. Caladrius Biosciences and Cend Therapeutics announced a definitive merger agreement.
- American Well Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWL) dropped 13% to $2.9850.
- Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRCL) dipped 12.2% to $49.46 following downbeat Q1 results.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) fell 12.2% to $7.21.
- Vivakor, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVK) fell 11.9% to $3.2150. Vivakor shares jumped 113% on Wednesday after the company announced it has signed a 10-year contract with Hot Oil Transport with a potential value of up to $250 million.
- MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE: MD) dropped 11.2% to $20.17 following Q1 results.
- O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) fell 11.2% to $633.08 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) dipped 9.2% to $204.15.
- CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ: CYBE) dropped 8.8% to $41.34 following Q1 results.
- Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) fell 8.3% to $1.44 after jumping 34% on Wednesday.
