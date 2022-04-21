 Skip to main content

53 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2022 4:52am   Comments
Gainers

  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares surged 91.2% to settle at $0.6980 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical was awarded a five-year contract by Brunei Shell Petroleum Co. for a digital solution to manage Marine Logistics.
  • Winc, Inc. (NYSE: WBEV) shares jumped 65.1% to close at $5.02. Winc, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) jumped 43.5% to close at $2.08 on Wednesday after jumping around 22% on Tuesday.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) surged 35.8% to close at $2.77. GWG Holdings filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions.
  • Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) gained 31.1% to close at $0.3144.
  • Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) jumped 30% to close at $1.04.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) rose 25.2% to settle at $0.9769.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) gained 24.5% to close at $2.54. Canaccord Genuity maintained Redbox Entertainment with a Buy and lowered the price target from $16 to $3.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) jumped 22.3% to settle at $0.2990.
  • Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) gained 20.4% to close at $7.26.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) surged 19.9% to close at $19.91 as the company reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 4.7% year-over-year to $426.8 million, beating the consensus of $424.77 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) jumped 18.5% to close at $1.41.
  • Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) gained 17.7% to close at $0.5591.
  • Terran Orbital Corp. (NYSE: LLAP) jumped 17.1% to settle at $5.83. Jefferies initiated coverage on Terran Orbital (with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • Charah Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRA) rose 16.7% to close at $4.06.
  • Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) jumped 16.2% to close at $2.73.
  • Annexon’s CEO disclosed the purchase of 60,000 shares in a Form 4 filing late Monday.
  • AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) shares gained 15.5% to close at $6.25 after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to its lead investigational multi-virus-specific T cell therapy, posoleucel.
  • Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN) gained 14.7% to close at $40.60. Stride reported third-quarter revenue growth of 7.5% year-over-year to $421.72 million, beating the consensus of $411.12 million.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) jumped 14.7% to close at $11.68.
  • I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) rose 12.9% to close at $14.49. I-Mab is weighing options including a sale of the business, Bloomberg said.
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) gained 12.6% to settle at $2.1399.
  • Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) rose 12.5% to close at $0.7912.
  • Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) gained 12% to settle at $10.46.
  • Avis Budget Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) rose 11.9% to close at $319.42 after Barclays upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised its price target from $164 to $245.
  • CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) climbed 11.5% to close at $3.60.
  • NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) gained 11% to close at $0.4556. NextPlay Technologies completed its previously announced acquisition of gaming assets and IP from goGame.
  • Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) climbed 9.4% to close at $2.45. Creative Medical Technology reported a progress in developing a reproducible clinical grade of the company's ImmCelz product.
  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) gained 8.2% to close at $8.17 as the company reported pricing of $10,400,000 of notes due 2025.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 6.5% to close at $1.14. Energous WattUp PowerBridge recently received regulatory approval in China for unlimited distance transmission for IoT applications.

 

Losers

  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares tumbled 35.1% to close at $226.19 on Wednesday after the company reported downbeat revenue for its first quarter. Global streaming paid partnership increased 6.7% year-over-year to 221.64 million, while global streaming paid net additions were down 200 thousand. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE: SKYH) dropped 22.1% to close at $5.61.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) dropped 20.5% to settle at $4.65. The stock continued to experience volatility as it has been circulated as a short squeeze candidate by retail investors on social media.
  • Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) fell 16.6% to close at $1.41.
  • Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 16.1% to settle at $0.6531.
  • Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANEB) dropped 16% to close at $4.66.
  • Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) dipped 14.8% to close at $3.46. Lexaria Bioscience recently begun its multi-week human clinical hypertension study.
  • Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: LGHL) fell 14.5% to close at $1.2050.
  • Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) fell 14.4% to close at $9.25.
  • Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) dipped 14.4% to close at $18.98.
  • Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) dropped 14.2% to settle at $5.69.
  • Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBET) declined 14.2% to close at $4.58.
  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) fell 13.7% to close at $1.70.
  • Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) fell 13.3% to close at $525.00.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) fell 13.3% to close at $4.69.
  • Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) fell 12.5% to close at $36.75. Goldman Sachs, on Tuesday, downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $108 to $50.
  • Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASA) dipped 12.2% to settle at $5.74. Casa Systems recently announced a multi-year contract with Verizon to provide 5G core network functions.
  • Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ: HNRG) dipped 11.1% to close at $4.51.
  • Holley Inc. (NYSE: HLLY) dropped 10.3% to close at $12.44. Holley reported a secondary offering of 6.5 million shares of common stock. The company also said it sees Q1 net sales of $199 million to $200 million.
  • Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) dropped 8.9% to settle at $97.09. Morgan Stanley maintained Wayfair with an Underweight and lowered the price target from $145 to $90.
  • HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 7.9% to close at $1.05. HTG Molecular Diagnostics recently announced it has harmonized its miRNA Whole Transcriptome Assay with the HTG Transcriptome Panel.
  • Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: METC) slipped 7.1% to close at $18.37.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 6.2% to close at $109.57 in sympathy with a decline in Netflix shares after Netflix reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Sharps Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) fell 5.4% to close at $2.30. Sharps Technology shares jumped 40% on Tuesday after the company's CEO, Director and COO disclosed stock purchases in Form 4 filings.

