51 Biggest Movers From Thursday
Gainers
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares surged 69.4% to close at $2.44 on Thursday. Ally Bridge Group recently reported a purchase of 21.176 million shares of MedAvail Holdings for an average price of $1.06 per share.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 65.9% to close at $26.40 on continued volatility. The small-cap energy stock has surged amid strength in oil prices in recent months.
- Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE: HUSA) climbed 38.5% to close at $4.86.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares climbed 39.9% to close at $14.21 amid report a consoritum led by Jeff Warshaw has offered to buy the company between $15-$17/share.
- AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) climbed 36.4% to close at $2.25.
- Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) gained 27.5% to settle at $9.61 on continued volatility. The nano-cap energy stock has surged amid strength in oil prices in recent months, but it has been trending lower in recent weeks.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) gained 25.8% to close at $1.12 as the company reached an agreement in principle with SEC staff to resolve previously disclosed SEC matter.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) climbed 25.3% to close at $1.24 on above-average volume.
- Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSE: MXC) rose 20.8% to close at $19.34.
- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYRA) gained 20.4% to close at $7.51.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) jumped 19.5% to close at $7.37.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) climbed 18% to close at $3.28. Trevi Therapeutics 10%+ shareholder Scott Sandell reported the purchase of 6,580,526 shares at an average price of $1.90/share in Form 4 filing.
- Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) gained 18.9% to close at $8.32 after the company was selected by a US-based water utility company to improve the connectivity of its fleet. No terms were disclosed.
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) jumped 17.8% to close at $2.05.
- Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) rose 17.1% to close at $3.83 after the company reported safety and efficacy findings from its simulated pulmonary hypertension clinical study HYPER-H21-3.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) shares climbed 16.7% to close at $26.78. Renren recently signed a Software License and Distribution Agreement with Guangzhou Yupu Software Technology Co Ltd.
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) gained 16.3% to settle at $0.50.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) gained 15.7% to close at $1.77 after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $5 price target.
- Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: INZY) gained 15.5% to close at $4.26. The company announced an underwritten offering of 16,276,987 shares of its common stock at $3.69 per share for gross proceeds of ~$73 million.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) jumped 15.3% to close at $0.1963 after the company signed a set of revised licensing agreements with Qualcomm, including a 5G licensing agreement to design and manufacture 5G products based on the Qualcomm latest technologies.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) jumped 15.3% to close at $0.6699.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) rose 15% to close at $13.45 after Wedbush upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $17 price target.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) rose 14.6% to close at $1.26.
- Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) jumped 14.3% to close at $0.6886. Cellectar Biosciences, last month, reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) climbed 14.1% to close at $1.46.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) gained 12.7% to settle at $1.24.
Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here .
Losers
- Genius Group Limited (NYSE: GNS) shares dipped 59.1% to close at $7.95 on continued volatility following the stock's recent IPO.
- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO) shares fell 36.4% to close at $0.2468 on above-average volume.
- Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGLY) fell 23.2% to close at $6.46.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) fell 21.8% to close at $19.95 after the company received a letter from the FDA indicating the agency's intent to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the company's rusfertide product candidate in polycythemia vera.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) fell 20.2% to close at $0.9017. Guardforce AI regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) dipped 19.9% to close at $1.57. LIXTE Biotechnology recently announced a $5.8 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) fell 19.4% to close at $3.65.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FRGE) fell 19.3% to close at $13.56.
- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) dropped 18.5% to settle at $1.45 after the company announced it has notified Nasdaq of its intention to voluntarily withdraw its common stock.
- Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ: RVSN) fell 17.9% to close at $1.65 following recent IPO.
- Shineco, Inc. (NASDAQ: SISI) dropped 17.7% to close at $1.81. Shineco announced entering into a securities purchase agreement with gross proceeds of $2.2 million.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) dropped 17.5% to close at $0.3492 after the company filed for voluntary Chapter 11 relief in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
- ATRenew Inc. (NASDAQ: RERE) declined 17.4% to close at $2.62.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) dropped 17% to close at $3.07.
- Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) dipped 16.6% to close at $16.95 after the company cut its Q1 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) shares fell 16.6% to close at $1.76.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) fell 16.5% to close at $1.27 a.
- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR) dipped 16% to close at $7.23.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) dropped 16% to close at $1.47.
- IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) dipped 15.4% to close at $2.30.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) fell 15.3% to close at $4.03.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 15.3% to close at $4.20. Biofrontera recently announced the FDA approval of its cGMP laboratory in Germany for batch control and stability testing of Ameluz.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares fell 15% to close at $0.43. Artelo Biosciences recently reported pre-clinical results for its G-Protein Coupled Receptor for the treatment of cancer-related anorexia.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) fell 14.7% to close at $4.51.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) shares fell 14.2% to close at $0.6292. Pulse Biosciences recently reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas