34 Public Companies That Made Time's 100 Most Influential For 2022: AMC, Disney, Ford And More

Time announced this week its annual 100 Most Influential Companies list. Here’s a look at the publicly traded companies that made the list.

What Happened: The 2022 winners were divided into five categories with the Titans category containing the most publicly traded companies of the five groups.

Many of the privately held companies could become publicly traded in the future with Reddit, Impossible Foods and TikTok among the most well-known non-public companies on the list. Parents will also be pleased to hear that Pinkfrog, the company behind “Baby Shark” also made the list.

Here’s a look at the public companies on the list divided by categories and included with the tagline Time attributed to best describe the reason for inclusion.

Pioneers:

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ): Going quantum

Titans:

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN): The everything company

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE): Reducing risk

United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE: UPS): Shipping success

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL): Silicon Valley standout

Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF): Fewer fees

United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ: UAL): Leading the Fleet

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F): Electrifying everything

IBM (NYSE: IBM): Taking climate into account

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB): Mainstreaming the metaverse

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT): Game on

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL): Flexing its muscles

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT): Investing in workers

NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA): Powering tech's evolution

BYD Co (OTC: BYDDY): Charging up China

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS): Relaxing restrictions

Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX): Expanding viewers' horizons

Leaders:

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT): Playing the hits

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB): Offering shelter

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK): Cleaning up air travel

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ: UPWK): Finding flexibility

Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY): Entertaining the world

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND): Prompting kindness

Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF): Growth model

DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH): Delivering relief

(NYSE: DASH): Delivering relief Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA): Beyond prescriptions

Innovators:

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN): Electric dreams

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI): New bank on the block

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA): Improving access

(NASDAQ: MRNA): Improving access Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ: BIRD): Selling sustainability

Disruptors:

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC): Memestock mastery

Starry Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: STRY): Cheaper broadband

GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ: GDRX): Making medicine affordable

(NASDAQ: GDRX): Making medicine affordable Sonder Holdings (NASDAQ: SOND): Ready for departure

Why It’s Important: The Time list contains a wide range of companies based on name-brand awareness and valuation with some of the largest companies in the world like Apple, Amazon and Nvidia making the list.

The list also highlights several companies that went public over the last 15 months including some by SPAC merger (Sonder, Starry, SoFi, Nextdoor) and others that completed IPOs (Rivian, Allbirds).

Appearing on the list is no guarantee of future success but can help highlight the companies and increase brand awareness and lead to marketing opportunities and better recruiting for job candidates.