Curaleaf Among TIME's 100 Most Influential Companies In The World

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURA CURLF has been named on the second annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list – an extension of the annual TIME100 list of the world's most influential people – that highlights 100 companies making an extraordinary impact around the world.

To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from every sector – ranging from health care and entertainment to transportation and technology – from its editors and correspondents around the world, as well as from industry experts.

TIME editors then evaluated each one on key factors including relevance, impact, innovation, leadership and success.

The award comes at an inflection point for the industry as proposed cannabis legislation reform once again makes its way through Washington this week, and states like New York and New Jersey move toward opening the adult use market as a result of voter demand, the company said.

"Being recognized as one of the world's most influential companies by TIME is further confirmation that our work is breaking down the stigma of the plant, building an equitable and exciting industry, launching innovative new products for a wide consumer base and tangibly supporting the communities that we serve," said Joe Bayern, CEO of Curaleaf US.

Boris Jordan, the company’s executive chairman, will deliver the keynote speech and share his vast knowledge and experience across this booming industry at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, to be held on Apr 20 and Apr 21 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel in Florida.

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash