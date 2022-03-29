Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 81 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 33.99% to reach its 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.87.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.69. The stock was down 0.91% on the session. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 33.99%.

shares fell to $13.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%. Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.21.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.93%. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 26.9%.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.20. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.

shares fell to $3.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%. Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.94.

shares moved down 0.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.33, drifting down 0.88%. Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares fell to $9.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.53%.

stock drifted down 0.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.00. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares set a new yearly low of $12.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.

stock set a new 52-week low of $18.35 on Tuesday, moving down 0.38%. Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) stock hit $11.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.82. The stock traded down 0.73%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares moved down 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.97, drifting down 0.3%.

stock hit $12.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%. Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.15%.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.65. The stock was down 1.18% on the session. Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares set a new yearly low of $11.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.

shares made a new 52-week low of $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) stock hit $14.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.21%.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session. Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.12. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock traded down 0.31%. Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.17%.

stock drifted down 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.04. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.77 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.12%.

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.67, drifting 0.0% (flat). Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 0.97%.

shares fell to $10.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%. Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.25. The stock traded down 0.93%. MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.13%.

stock drifted up 1.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.94. RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE:RMI) shares moved up 0.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.16, drifting up 0.87%.

shares hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was down 0.2% on the session. Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.61%. Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

shares moved down 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91, drifting down 0.25%. Nuveen Multi-Market (NYSE:JMM) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.39.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%. Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was up 2.42% for the day. Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.89 and moving down 0.18%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 4.85% on the session. NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.74. The stock traded down 3.72%. Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

