Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 11:43am
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

 

On Tuesday, 81 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Points From Today's 52-Week Lows:

  • Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB).
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 33.99% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) shares were the most resilient, as shares rose 0.0%, rebounding from its new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:

  • Grupo Aval Acciones (NYSE:AVAL) shares were down 4.88% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.87.
  • Nuveen Municipal Credit (NYSE:NZF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.72. Shares traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Blackrock Municipal 2030 (NYSE:BTT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.69. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.00 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 33.99%.
  • Nuveen Municipal High Inc (NYSE:NMZ) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.77 on Tuesday, moving down 0.47%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) shares fell to $13.12 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.6%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal (AMEX:EIM) shares were up 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.21.
  • Nuveen Dynamic Municipal (NYSE:NDMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.68 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.93%.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 26.9%.
  • Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $13.13. Shares traded down 0.38%.
  • Invesco Trust (NYSE:VGM) stock hit a yearly low of $11.20. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $10.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.09%.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares fell to $3.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.15%.
  • Blackrock Municipal IT (NYSE:BFK) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.94.
  • Blackrock Muniassets Fund (NYSE:MUA) shares moved down 0.88% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.33, drifting down 0.88%.
  • Incannex Healthcare (NASDAQ:IXHL) shares fell to $9.35 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.53%.
  • Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.34% for the day.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) stock drifted down 0.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.00.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MCA) shares set a new yearly low of $12.80 this morning. The stock was down 0.08% on the session.
  • BNY Mellon Strategic (NYSE:LEO) stock hit a yearly low of $7.03. The stock was down 0.42% for the day.
  • Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $18.35 on Tuesday, moving down 0.38%.
  • Putnam Municipal Opps (NYSE:PMO) stock hit $11.38 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.74%.
  • BlackRock MuniHoldings (NYSE:MUJ) stock hit $12.83 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.55%.
  • Putnam Managed Municipal (NYSE:PMM) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.82. The stock traded down 0.73%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares moved down 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.97, drifting down 0.3%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) stock hit $12.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.13%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.00 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.15%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) shares hit a yearly low of $11.65. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.
  • Blackrock NY Municipal (NYSE:BNY) shares set a new yearly low of $11.96 this morning. The stock was up 0.25% on the session.
  • Blackrock Munivest Fund (NYSE:MVT) stock hit a yearly low of $12.65. The stock was down 1.09% for the day.
  • Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) shares made a new 52-week low of $13.62 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Blackrock Investment (NYSE:BKN) stock hit $14.04 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.21%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PCK) shares set a new yearly low of $7.35 this morning. The stock was down 0.61% on the session.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) stock hit a new 52-week low of $14.12. The stock was down 0.16% on the session.
  • Pioneer Municipal High IT (NYSE:MHI) shares were down 0.44% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $10.18.
  • Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.60. The stock traded down 0.31%.
  • Invesco Trust For Invnt (NYSE:VTN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.49 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.17%.
  • BNY Mellon Municipal Bond (NYSE:DMB) stock drifted down 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $12.04.
  • Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $16.77 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.12%.
  • PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $8.67, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 0.97%.
  • Eaton Vance New York (AMEX:ENX) shares fell to $10.22 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.63%.
  • Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.53% for the day.
  • Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock was down 1.96% for the day.
  • Mfs High Inc Municipal (NYSE:CXE) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.25. The stock traded down 0.93%.
  • MFS Government Markets (NYSE:MGF) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.71. The stock traded down 0.13%.
  • Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) stock drifted up 1.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.94.
  • RiverNorth Opportunistic (NYSE:RMI) shares moved up 0.87% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $18.16, drifting up 0.87%.
  • DWS Strategic Municipal (NYSE:KSM) shares hit a yearly low of $10.00. The stock was down 0.2% on the session.
  • Mfs High Yield Municipal (NYSE:CMU) shares hit a yearly low of $3.75. The stock was down 0.53% on the session.
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.61%.
  • Eaton Vance CA Muni (AMEX:CEV) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.26 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.
  • Neuberger Berman CA Muni (AMEX:NBW) shares moved down 0.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.91, drifting down 0.25%.
  • Nuveen Multi-Market (NYSE:JMM) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.39.
  • Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.13. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.33 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.8%.
  • Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) stock hit a yearly low of $0.61. The stock was down 3.89% for the day.
  • Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) stock hit a yearly low of $3.49. The stock was up 2.42% for the day.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Gov (NYSE:EGF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.89 and moving down 0.18%.
  • Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.77 on Tuesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.20. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.26. The stock was down 4.85% on the session.
  • NeuroOne Medical Tech (NASDAQ:NMTC) shares set a new yearly low of $1.08 this morning. The stock was down 3.39% on the session.
  • Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) stock hit $0.20 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 22.29%.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.74. The stock traded down 3.72%.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock hit a yearly low of $0.30. The stock was down 0.45% for the day.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for further updates and market-moving news. And if you want to be among the first to know about the 52-week highs and lows for the day, check out Benzinga Pro. Users receive a daily alert listing stocks trading near 52-week highs and lows each morning. Click here to learn more.

 

