51 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

(NASDAQ: EYES) rose 7.9% to close at $1.51. Second Sight Medical Products will acquire privately-held Nano Precision Medical Inc in an all-stock transaction. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR) shares gained 7.2% to close at $4.04 after reporting the purchase of warrants by ecommerce leader <b>Amazon.com Inc</b> (NASDAQ: AMZN).Velodyne Lidar said in an 8K filing that Amazon has acquired 39,594,032 warrants good for the purchase of common shares of the company’s stock.

Losers

