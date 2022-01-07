 Skip to main content

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2022 4:29am   Comments
Gainers

  • Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) shares climbed 59.7% to close at $7.28 on Thurs
  • after the company announced the Department of Justice confirmed to it that the previously-announced criminal probe is no long active.
  • Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) gained 33.8% to settle at $1.11 after the company announced it was granted a new US patent for "Compounds for and Methods of Treating Diseases."
  • China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) surged 27.8% to close at $0.86.
  • Vocera Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCRA) climbed 26.6% to close at $79.17 after Stryker announced a definitive agreement to acquire the company.
  • Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ: NBTX) rose 22.2% to close at $9.85. NANOBIOTIX said first patient was enrolled in NANORAY-312 global Phase III registrational study of NBTXR3 in head and neck cancer.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL) gained 21.4% to close at $0.7633 after declining more than 11% on Wednesday.
  • IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) surged 21.1% to settle at $1.38.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) rose 20.1% to close at $1.20.
  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) jumped 19.9% to settle at $3.07.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 19.7% to settle at $60.27.
  • Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) gained 18.2% to close at $4.75.
  • Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) shares jumped 16.1% to close at $5.18. Goldman Sachs upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $7 to $8.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) surged 14.7% to settle at $67.06. The company recently announced the debut of Beyond Fried Chicken with KFC nationwide.
  • VIA optronics AG (NYSE: VIAO) gained 14.6% to close at $8.87.
  • Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RELL) rose 13.6% to close at $14.36 after the company reported a year-over-year rise in Q2 results.
  • East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) jumped 13.2% to settle at $14.77.
  • Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) gained 12.2% to close at $15.23 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and lowered its price target from $23 to $17.
  • Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) rose 12.1% to close at $11.97.
  • Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) jumped 8.4% to close at $19.72 after reporting better-than-expected Q2 results.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) gained 8% to close at $14.43 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) gained 7.5% to settle at $67.82 after the company announced better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) rose 4.1% to close at $10.76 after the company announced an exclusive partnership with Illumina to develop sequencing-based proteomic solutions.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares fell 61.9% to close at $3.33.
  • Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) shares dipped 56.7% to settle at $4.59 on Thursday after the company announced that it has halted further development of its STOPS drug candidate, ALG-010133.
  • Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) fell 39.3% to close at $9.88 after the company issued weak sales forecast for FY21. The company said it sees FY21 sales of $84 million to $84.5 million, versus analysts’ estimates of $90.9 million and also projects FY22 sales growth of 30% year over year. The company’s CEO Eric D. Hobbs will transition to president of Antibody Therapeutics Line.
  • OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 31.3% to close at $0.2749.
  • Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX) fell 31.3% to close at $1.21 after the company reported Phase 1b results for AVTX-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients and presented additional program updates at the 2022 investor event.
  • Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRO) tumbled 27.9% to settle at $10.51. Sutro Biopharma announced updated data from the Phase 1 study of STRO-002, an antibody-drug conjugate, for patients with advanced ovarian cancer, which showed that as of the Nov. 8 cut-off date, seven patients had achieved partial responses, five patients had unconfirmed partial responses and the overall response rate was 33% in all evaluable patients.
  • Olink Holding AB (NASDAQ: OLK) dropped 27.8% to close at $11.33.
  • Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) fell 27.6% to settle at $3.4950 after the company reported updated data with additional encouraging clinical activity in Phase 1/2 study of CA-4948 monotherapy in targeted patients with relapsed or refractory AML and MDS.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares fell 27.6% to close at $0.76 after the company reported a $11.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc (NASDAQ: RELI) dipped 24.2% to settle at $6.75.
  • Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUVI) fell 19.9% to close at $2.37 after declining around 12% on Wednesday.
  • Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) dipped 19.4% to settle at $367.53 after the company reaffirmed its FY21 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) fell 19.3% to close at $7.88.
  • Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) dropped 18.7% to settle at $5.49. The company recently announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for IMX-110 for the treatment of a life-threatening form of pediatric cancer in children, rhabdomyosarcoma.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) declined 16.8% to settle at $6.81 after The Bear Cave issued a short report on the company.
  • PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMVP) fell 16.3% to close at $19.04.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) fell 16.2% to close at $4.03.
  • Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) dropped 16.2% to settle at $3.20.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE: ZME) fell 15.9% to close at $2.38.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) dipped 15.8% to settle at $1.28. The company recently announced the USPTO granted the company U.S. Patent No. 11207271, entitled A Mazindol Ir/Sr Multilayer Tablet And Its Use For The Treatment Of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) fell 15.8% to close at $5.11.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) declined 15.7% to settle at $10.00. Longeveron recently announced initiation of the Phase 2a clinical trial of lomecel-B for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease.
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) fell 15.4% to close at $4.95. Stran & Company announced a multi-year contract with a 'large national healthcare company.'
  • Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) declined 15.4% to close at $14.77.
  • uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) dipped 15.1% to settle at $2.41.
  • Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) fell 14.4% to close at $3.64.
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) shares fell 13.9% to settle at $46.10 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
  • ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ: AACG) declined 13.9% to settle at $1.98 after dropping around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT) declined 12.5% to close at $7.66. RBC Capital downgraded Vivint Smart Home from Outperform to Sector Perform and announced $11 price target.
  • GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) dropped 12.3% to settle at $2.86.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares fell 9.3% to close at $4.48 after dropping more than 12% on Wednesday.
  • REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) dropped 9% to close at $5.84. REE Automotive named David Goldberg as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) shares fell 8.8% to close at $1.04 after gaining around 10% on Wednesday.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) shares fell 8.2% to settle at $3.79. Data Storage shares climbed more than 33% on Wednesday after the company announced a multi-million dollar contract with a professional sports team.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares fell 7.8% to close at $1.07. Hoth Therapeutics recently announced proof-of-concept data generated using an Alzheimer's disease mouse model, supporting the therapeutic potential of HT-ALZ.
  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) fell 7% to close at $4.65. Connect Biopharma recently reported detailed dataset from global Phase 2b trial of CBP-201 in adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

