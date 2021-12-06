58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY) shares jumped 46.5% to close at $15.62.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) gained 44.7% to settle at $3.30.
- IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOBT) shares climbed 31.8% to close at $10.90 on Friday. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) gained 30.8% to settle at $6.23.
- Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) shares surged 29.1% to settle at $4.70. Celyad Oncology announced a private placement worth $32.5 million (about €28.7 million) with Fortress Investment Group. The offering includes the private placement of 6.5 million shares and will close by December 8.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) shares jumped 24.4% to close at $3.92.
- Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) gained 17.7% to settle at $83.59 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 guidance above estimates.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) surged 15.3% to close at $33.86,
- uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) climbed 14.8% to close at $2.80. The company recently posted a Q3 net loss of US$7.0 million, versus a year-ago net loss of US$9.7 million.
- Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) jumped 13.7% to settle at $7.55. Limbach Holdings acquired Chattanooga, Tennessee-based specialty mechanical contractor Jake Marshall, LLC, along with certain affiliated companies, for an enterprise value of $20 million in an all-cash transaction.
- Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE: TLYS) gained 13.2% to close at $16.33 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) jumped 12.5% to settle at $11.90 on continued strength following the SPACs announcement of a merger with Rumble.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares rose 11.8% to close at $20.12. The FDA granted Orphan Drug designation to Longeveron’s lead investigational product Lomecel-B for Hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) surged 11.4% to settle at $10.47 after Biotechnology Value Fund, L.P. disclosed a 9.3% active stake in the company.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) gained 11.3% to close at $60.39 after the company raised its Q4 home segment revenue guidance.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) gained 8.6% to close at $10.24 following upbeat Q3 results.
- PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETQ) rose 7% to close at $22.74.
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) gained 7% to settle at $2.46.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares fell 42.2% to settle at $135.09 on Friday after the company issued Q4 2021 and FY22 revenue guidance below estimates. Several analysts also downgraded the stock.
- Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares dropped 41.5% to close at $5.25 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 32.14 million shares and short-term warrants to purchase up to 32.14 million shares at $7/share and accompanying warrant.
- Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CD) fell 32.9% to close at $5.92. Chindata Group named Jing Ju as CEO.
- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) shares fell 31% to close at $2.21.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) fell 28.8% to close at $6.06.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) fell 28.7% to close at $16.33 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) fell 26.4% to settle at $66.98 after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued guidance.
- Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) fell 25.9% to close at $48.26 after the company reported Q3 earnings and issued Q4 and FY22 guidance.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) dropped 24.8% to close at $4.10. OceanPal announced new short term contract for m/v Calipso at $18,750 per day.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) fell 22.6% to settle at $2.87.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) dipped 22.6% to settle at $2.70.
- DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 22.2% to close at $6.07. DiDi Global said that its board of directors had authorized the company to initiate procedures to delist the company’s shares from the New York Stock Exchange. The company, however, announced plans to pursue a listing of its class A ordinary shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) fell 21.1% to close at $1.98.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) fell 20.5% to close at $49.99 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results. JP Morgan and Craig-Hallum downgraded the stock.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) fell 19.7% to close at $13.61 after the company announced the termination of its merger agreement with Great Outdoors Group, LLC.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) dipped 19.5% to settle at $14.72 in sympathy with DiDi Global after the company announced its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) dipped 19.1% to close at $24.82.
- Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME) dropped 18.9% to settle at $3.56.
- Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ: BFRI) fell 18.7% to close at $4.27. Biofrontera recently announced a Notice of Allowance on its U.S. patent titled 'Illumination for Photodynamic Therapy.'
- Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) dropped 18.6% to settle at $9.34.
- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) declined 18.5% to close at $5.55.
- Vicarious Surgical Inc. (NYSE: RBOT) dropped 18.2% to settle at $10.47.
- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE: DDL) shares declined 18.1% to close at $16.61.
- Eqonex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 18.1% to close at $3.22.
- Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) fell 17.8% to settle at $2.53.
- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dropped 17.4% to close at $8.00.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) fell 16% to settle at $28.50.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) fell 15.7% to close at $4.71. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower in sympathy with DiDi Global after the company announced its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) fell 15.5% to close at $164.21.
- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) fell 15.4% to close at $8.65.
- Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) dipped 15.4% to close at $35.80. The company, last month, priced its IPO at $27per share.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) fell 14.1% to settle at $54.05. The company started a rolling review of VLA2001, its whole-virus inactivated, adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) fell 13.4% to close at $3.03. Phunware shares gained around 8% on Thursday possibly in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition on reports the company is looking to raise up to $1 billion by selling shares to hedge funds and family offices.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 11.6% to close at $3.43. Shares of companies in the broader retail space traded lower following worse-than-expected US job growth data.
- DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) dropped 11.3% to close at $2.27. Shares of several Chinese companies traded lower in sympathy with DiDi Global after the company announced its plans to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) dipped 10.2% to close at $5.55.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 9.8% to close at $7.61 after jumping more than 19% on Thursday.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) fell 9.5% to close at $4.02 after declining around 10% on Thursday. BeyondSpring recently received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the plinabulin NDA for prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 8.5% to close at $14.17.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) tumbled 6.1% to close at $745.03. Shares of several software companies traded lower in sympathy with Asana and DocuSign after the companies reported their Q3 earnings results.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas