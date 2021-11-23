 Skip to main content

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 5:14am   Comments
Gainers

  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares surged 181.2% to settle at $28.20 on Monday on continued upward momentum after the company last week announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) shares jumped 80.9% to close at $8.88 on Monday after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
  • MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) jumped 32.7% to close at $4.67. MultiPlan, last week, appointed Jim Head as new CFO.
  • Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) climbed 27% to close at $20.79 after Ericsson agreed to buy the company for an equity value of $5.3 billion.
  • Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE) surged 26.8% to settle at $23.40. Alden Global Capital confirmed earlier report that the company offered to acquire Lee Enterprises for $24 per share.
  • Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: ARMP) jumped 23.5% to close at $4.84.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) jumped 22.7% to settle at $4.00. Cloopen Group, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) surged 22.4% to close at $22.00 after the company announced Q4 results.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) jumped 21.4% to settle at $38.98. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $9 per share.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) gained 19.8% to close at $1.45 after declining around 5% on Friday.
  • Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) gained 18.6% to close at $6.50. Partner Communications is expected to release financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Monday, November 29, 2021.
  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) jumped 18.2% to settle at $11.69. Greenland Technologies will present at the upcoming Sequire Cleantech & Electric Vehicle Investor Conference to be held virtually on December 6, 2021.
  • Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) rose 17.2% to settle at $11.17 after the company completed its first commercial orbital launch for the United States Space Force.
  • JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) surged 16% to close at $3.1201.
  • Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVB) gained 15.1% to settle at $7.18 after the company announced a positive regulatory update for its type 1 diabetes treatment.
  • Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) rose 14.3% to close at $10.10.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) gained 13% to settle at $17.12. The company, earlier during the month, posted upbeat Q3 results.
  • Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) gained 12.7% to close at $18.04. Navitas Semiconductor and Anker Innovations, recently announced the signing of a new strategic partnership.
  • Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) jumped 12.4% to close at $7.15.
  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) climbed 11.6% to settle at $4.82 after the company announced it received a receipt of a preliminary non-binding proposal to acquire the company. So-Young reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 19, 2021.
  • Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) gained 11.1% to settle at $11.61. Molecular Partners, last week, announced its ACTIV-3 global clinical study of Ensovibep did not pass the futility criteria.
  • High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ: HITI) rose 10.9% to settle at $6.74. High Tide announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 80% of NuLeaf Naturals, LLC.
  • Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) climbed 10.5% to close at $30.72. JP Morgan upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight and announced a $41 price target.
  • HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) climbed 9.9% to settle at $33.76.
  • WeWork Inc (NYSE: WE) surged 7.7% to settle at $9.38.
  • Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMIC) rose 5% to close at $14.43.

Losers
 

  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) dropped 37.9% to close at $8.08 on Monday. Snow Lake Resources gained more than 73% on Friday after the company priced its IPO at $7.50 per share.
  • Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) shares declined 31% to settle at $19.65 on Monday. Biotech reporter Adam Feuerstein tweets '$AUPH didn't just file a mixed shelf on Friday, it also entered into a $250M ATM stock sale agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald. The buyout speculation looks well past its expiration date.'
  • Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) fell 30.3% to close at $3.04.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) shares fell 28.5% to close at $18.95. Oramed's Oravax Medical Unit recently reported a joint venture with Genomma Lab to develop, commercialize oral COVID-19 vaccine in Mexico.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) shares dipped 27.8% to close at $6.38 on Monday. Gracell Biotechnologies, on Friday, said it was granted FDA orphan drug designation for its FastCAR-enabled dual-targeting CAR-T cell therapy candidate GC012F for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) fell 27.5% to settle at $8.25.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) dropped 26.9% to close at $2.42.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) fell 23.1% to settle at $26.21
  • Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares declined 22.7% to close at $106.09.
  • Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) fell 21.6% to close at $5.78. The company recently priced its IPO at $8.50 per share.
  • Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) fell 21.4% to close at $30.24.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) declined 21% to close at $3.34.
  • Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC) fell 20.6% to close at $82.59. Cerence reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7.5% year-on-year to $98.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66 beat the consensus of $0.56. Meanwhile, the company provided the first quarter and fiscal 2022 forecast below Wall Street view, amidst production challenges faced by its customers due to semiconductor shortages.
  • Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) dropped 20.2% to settle at $9.55
  • DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) fell 20% to settle at $102.82.
  • Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) dropped 19.7% to close at $3.70. The company, earlier during the month, priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT) declined 19.7% to settle at $15.15. Midwest Holding reported the resignation of its co-CEO Michael Salem.
  • Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRYS) fell 19.6% to close at $42.13.
  • CI&T Inc. (NYSE: CINT) declined 18.9% to settle at $11.89. The company recently priced its IPO at $15 a share.
  • Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) fell 18.4% to close at $3.37. Roth Capital downgraded Aspen Group from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $11 to $6.
  • VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) dropped 18.4% to settle at $3.06.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 18.3% to close at $5.40. Cyngn recently reported a Q3 loss of $2.17 per share.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 18.1% to close at $2.04. Mammoth Energy Services shares climbed around 13% on Friday after the company announced a multi-year electric vehicle charging station engineering contract.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) dipped 18% to settle at $9.09. Graphite Bio recently said it enrolled its first patient in Phase 1/2 clinical trial of GPH101 for sickle cell disease.
  • TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) fell 18% to close at $3.20.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) dipped 17.7% to settle at $2.04.
  • IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) fell 17.3% to settle at $12.66.
  • Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) fell 16.8% to close at $20.01. Niu Technologies reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 37.1% year-on-year, to RMB 1.23 billion ($190.3 million), missing the analyst consensus of $217.3 million.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) fell 16.3% to settle at $44.38. The company recently priced its IPO at $28 per share.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) dropped 14.4% to close at $33.61. Farfetch recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Instil Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIL) dropped 13.2% to close at $19.30.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) shares fell 12.6% to settle at $14.95 after jumping over 50% on Friday.
  • Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 9.4% to close at $3.08.
  • Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) dipped 7.6% to close at $33.45.
  • BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX) shares fell 5.4% to settle at $12.03 after declining 10% on Friday.

