46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares surged 39.8% to close at $39.21 on Monday after the company reported VLA2001 met both co-primary endpoints in the Phase 3 pivotal trial Cov-Compare.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) rose 39.7% to close at $2.99. Benzinga recently highlighted stock as a top 5 short squeeze candidate.
- MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) jumped 30% to close at $18.56.
- Evolving Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) jumped 24.1% to settle at $2.78 after the company announced it will sell its activation and marketing businesses to PartnerOne Capital for $40 million.
- Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) jumped 23.2% to settle at $19.66. Peabody said it sees preliminary Q3 sales of $670 million to $690 million.
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) gained 21.2% to close at $4.00 after the company earlier announced it has surpassed 10 million viewers across all platforms since Jul. 1.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) jumped 20.1% to settle at $30.50.
- Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTE) shares gained 19.5% to close at $16.89 after declining around 19% on Friday.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 19.5% to close at $5.45.
- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares climbed 18.3% to settle at $8.74.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) climbed 17.5% to close at $28.25. Jana Partners LLC, an activist investment firm founded by hedge fund executive Barry Rosenstein, has taken a stake in Macy’s and has called on the company’s leadership to spin off its e-commerce operations.
- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) climbed 16.7% to close at $0.8871. The company said Executive Edelman Joseph bought 8.42 million shares at average price of $0.58.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 16.5% to settle at $8.34.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) surged 16.3% to close at $8.49.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained 15.1% to settle at $7.23.
- Lightbridge recently received notice of acceptance for key patent in Australia.
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) rose 14.4% to close at $9.22.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) climbed 13.5% to settle at $5.39. LM Funding priced 6,315,780 unit offering at $4.75 per unit.
- Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPL) gained 13.4% to close at $63.52.
- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) surged 13.1% to settle at $6.67.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) gained 13% to close at $6.68.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) shares jumped 12.6% to settle at $72.92. TaskUs, after the closing bell, announced the launch of a secondary offering of 10 million shares of Class A common stock.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) gained 11.8% to close at $0.9994 after jumping around 19% on Friday.
- DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) rose 11.3% to close at $35.36. Barclays maintained DoubleVerify with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $42 to $37.
- Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) rose 10.6% to settle at $4.29.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares gained 9.3% to close at $1.53. InMed Pharmaceuticals recently announced completion of BayMedica acquisition.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) climbed 9.3% to settle at $6.56.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7% to close at $29.80 amid a weekend increase in the price of Bitcoin.
Losers
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares tumbled 39.2% to close at $13.81 on Monday. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding Revance Therapeutics’ marketing application for DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for moderate to severe glabellar (frown) lines.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) fell 26.7% to close at $5.67 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for the Biologics License Application for narsoplimab in the treatment of HSCT-TMA.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) fell 20.9% to close at $3.13.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) dipped 18.7% to settle at $13.35 as the stock pulled back following last week's strength.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 18.3% to close at $4.16 after the company announced the FDA issued a complete response to United Therapeutics regarding the New Drug Application for Tyvaso DPI.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) dipped 16.9% to settle at $2.61.
- NextPlay Technologies’ co-CEO purchased 1.99 million shares at average price of $2 per share.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dropped 16.4% to close at $2.90.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) fell 16.3% to close at $1.85.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) fell 16.2% to close at $27.26. Phathom Pharmaceuticals announced data from the PHALCON-EE Phase 3 trial evaluating vonoprazan versus lansoprazole for erosive esophagitis (EE).
- Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) fell 15.5% to close at $21.12. Cullinan Oncology named Nadim Ahmed as Chief Executive Officer.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 15.4% to settle at $8.45. Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported ongoing FDA review of NDA for FT218 for patients with narcolepsy.
- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) declined 14.7% to close at $9.31. Goldman Sachs downgraded Latch from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $16 to $10.
- NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NC) fell 14.2% to settle at $32.99.
- Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR) dropped 13.9% to close at $6.99.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 13.8% to close at $30.25. Ionis Pharmaceuticals recently highlighted topline results from its tofersen Phase 3 study and its open label extension in SOD1-ALS at the American Neurological Association Meeting.
- Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE: ENZ) dipped 12.4% to settle at $3.31. Enzo Biochem recently reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to $24.8 million.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares fell 9.5% to close at $86.00. After buying more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, Zillow Group has announced that it will make no further purchases for the rest of the year, according to a report from Bloomberg.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 6.9% to settle at $3.25.
- Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) fell 6.7% to close at $48.37.
