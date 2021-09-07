 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

53 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 4:58am   Comments
Share:
53 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares surged 47.1% to settle at $6.15 on Friday after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) gained 32.7% to close at $25.80. Vera Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.33 per share.
  • Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) gained 29.1% to settle at $11.85. Spire recently secured an order to provide commercial radio occultation (RO) weather data for the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration's (NOAA) operational Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models.
  • MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 26.3% to close at $507.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
  • Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) gained 24.1% to settle at $3.81. Draganfly recently reported expansion of partnership with Alabama State University.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) surged 23.4% to close at $16.66.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares surged 21.6% to close at $6.69 on Friday. Cellect Biotechnology announced the first ApoGraft transplantation in a Leukemia patient in a clinical trial in the U.S. ApoGraft is designed to prevent graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) following bone marrow transplantation.
  • Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) gained 19.5% to settle at $10.67 following mention of the stock on CNBC's Unusual Options Activity.
  • Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) rose 19.1% to close at $5.23. The company recently reported a Gross Loss Ratio of 161% for the three months ended June 30.
  • Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares jumped 19% to close at $2.63 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
  • Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 18.3% to close at $42.39.
  • The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) surged 18.1% to settle at $10.45. L S Starrett reported an FY21 sales increase of 9% year-over-year to $219.64 million.
  • Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) gained 16.6% to close at $12.24.
  • Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) surged 16.3% to close at $6.01.
  • Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) shares gained 16.3% to settle at $13.52. Rocket Lab recently said it expanded space systems footprint with new high volume reaction wheel production facility.
  • Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) surged 14.7% to close at $22.62 after reporting strong quarterly results. The company also appointed Shig Hamamatsu as Chief Financial Officer.
  • AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) gained 14.5% to settle at $10.73. Aeye Inc recently announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics, focused on manufacturing optical modules for next-gen adaptive LiDAR sensors.
  • DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) rose 14.5% to close at $73.46.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 14.2% to close at $13.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.35 a share.
  • Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 13.7% to settle at $3.07.
  • Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares gained 12% to close at $24.55.
  • Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) surged 12% to close at $8.12. Stagwell subsidiary, Midas OpCo Holdings LLC, recently priced an additional $50 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a secondary in a private institutional offering.
  • NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) rose 11.6% to settle at $4.72 on Friday after gaining 23% on Thursday. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations for its ablation program.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 11.4% to close at $8.39. Aehr Test Systems recently received initial orders totaling nearly $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P™ test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices.
  • Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) climbed 10.1% to settle at $2.84 after the company announced it signed a term sheet to acquire 51% of the equity of Shanghai Dianfa Internet Technology.
  • The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) gained 10% to close at $5.38 after jumping 17% on Thursday.
  • Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 8.7% to close at $0.5040.
  • Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) gained 7.3% to close at $5.45. Data Storage shares surged around 30% on Thursday after the company announced it has established a managed services model partnership with Precisely to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.
  • PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 7% to settle at $47.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares tumbled 82.3% to close at $5.06 on Friday after the company announced the clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance. Several analysts downgraded the stock also.
  • Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 32.3% to close at $6.36 after the company announced pricing of a $192.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market to help secure the initial order of 60,000 miners.
  • AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) dropped 31.9% to settle at $16.02 after jumping 69% on Thursday.
  • ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) fell 26.9% to close at $2.20. ClearSign Technologies reported notification of hold for ExxonMobil project.
  • Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) fell 22.1% to close at $13.96.
  • Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) dropped 19.6% to settle at $8.96.
  • JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) dipped 19.4% to settle at $10.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  • Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares fell 19.3% to close at $18.65. The FDA approved Impel NeuroPharma’s Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.
  • Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 19% to close at $9.12.
  • TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) dipped 15% to close at $11.13 after jumping over 18% on Thursday. The company recently said it swung to a quarterly loss.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) declined 14.8% to close at $10.16. Joby Aviation and NASA recently announced plans to join forces to study the acoustic signature of the all-electric Joby aircraft, which the company intends to operate as part of a commercial passenger service beginning in 2024.
  • Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) dropped 14.5% to close at $7.37.
  • OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) dipped 13.5% to settle at $10.80.
  • Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) fell 13.1% to close at $13.84.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 11.8% to close at $16.50.
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) fell 11.5% to close at $4.47. Recruiter.Com Group recently completed the acquisition of Novo Group, Inc., a company that provides flexible talent acquisition to a wide array of customers, including life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods.
  • Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) dropped 11.1% to close at $28.99.
  • Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) fell 10.6% to close at $3.9250. Graybug Vision, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 10.4% to settle at $8.10.
  • Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 9.3% to close at $2.93 following Q4 results.
  • Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) fell 8.6% to settle at $6.09.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 8.1% to close at $3.75 after the company announced 1H sales of $12.7 million, up 183% year over year.
  • Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) shares declined 6.3% to close at $13.03 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
  • Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 6.3% to settle at $5.67. Scopus BioPharma shares jumped over 20% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of Duet Therapeutics.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADXS + ADGI)

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cellect Jumps On First Apograft Transplantation, AstraZeneca, European Commission Bury Legal Hatchet, Cassava Defends Itself
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Assembly Bio Halts HBV Study, Moderna Initiates Submission For COVID-19 Booster Dose, FDA Nod For BeiGene, Tiziana Out-Licenses Foralumab
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Releases Twin Dose Of Positive Tidings, Astellas Voluntarily Pauses Gene Therapy Study, Ascendis Offering
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com