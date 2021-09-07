53 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) shares surged 47.1% to settle at $6.15 on Friday after SVB Leerink upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) gained 32.7% to close at $25.80. Vera Therapeutics, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.33 per share.
- Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) gained 29.1% to settle at $11.85. Spire recently secured an order to provide commercial radio occultation (RO) weather data for the National Oceanographic and Oceanic Administration's (NOAA) operational Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) models.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) jumped 26.3% to close at $507.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY22 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) gained 24.1% to settle at $3.81. Draganfly recently reported expansion of partnership with Alabama State University.
- IronNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRNT) surged 23.4% to close at $16.66.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) shares surged 21.6% to close at $6.69 on Friday. Cellect Biotechnology announced the first ApoGraft transplantation in a Leukemia patient in a clinical trial in the U.S. ApoGraft is designed to prevent graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) following bone marrow transplantation.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) gained 19.5% to settle at $10.67 following mention of the stock on CNBC's Unusual Options Activity.
- Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HIPO) rose 19.1% to close at $5.23. The company recently reported a Gross Loss Ratio of 161% for the three months ended June 30.
- Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) shares jumped 19% to close at $2.63 after gaining over 5% on Thursday.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) gained 18.3% to close at $42.39.
- The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE: SCX) surged 18.1% to settle at $10.45. L S Starrett reported an FY21 sales increase of 9% year-over-year to $219.64 million.
- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) gained 16.6% to close at $12.24.
- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) surged 16.3% to close at $6.01.
- Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) shares gained 16.3% to settle at $13.52. Rocket Lab recently said it expanded space systems footprint with new high volume reaction wheel production facility.
- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA) surged 14.7% to close at $22.62 after reporting strong quarterly results. The company also appointed Shig Hamamatsu as Chief Financial Officer.
- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) gained 14.5% to settle at $10.73. Aeye Inc recently announced a partnership with Benchmark Electronics, focused on manufacturing optical modules for next-gen adaptive LiDAR sensors.
- DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) rose 14.5% to close at $73.46.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VRCA) gained 14.2% to close at $13.96. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a Q2 loss of $0.35 a share.
- Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBX) rose 13.7% to settle at $3.07.
- Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE: SHI) shares gained 12% to close at $24.55.
- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW) surged 12% to close at $8.12. Stagwell subsidiary, Midas OpCo Holdings LLC, recently priced an additional $50 million 5.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a secondary in a private institutional offering.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: NMTC) rose 11.6% to settle at $4.72 on Friday after gaining 23% on Thursday. The company recently announced a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations for its ablation program.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) rose 11.4% to close at $8.39. Aehr Test Systems recently received initial orders totaling nearly $1.2 million from a new customer in China for its FOX-P™ test and burn-in solution for production test of silicon photonics devices.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) climbed 10.1% to settle at $2.84 after the company announced it signed a term sheet to acquire 51% of the equity of Shanghai Dianfa Internet Technology.
- The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLB) gained 10% to close at $5.38 after jumping 17% on Thursday.
- Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) shares rose 8.7% to close at $0.5040.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) gained 7.3% to close at $5.45. Data Storage shares surged around 30% on Thursday after the company announced it has established a managed services model partnership with Precisely to bring innovative security software solutions to the Data Storage cloud.
- PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) rose 7% to settle at $47.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares tumbled 82.3% to close at $5.06 on Friday after the company announced the clinical trial of FB-401 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis failed to meet statistical significance. Several analysts downgraded the stock also.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 32.3% to close at $6.36 after the company announced pricing of a $192.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market to help secure the initial order of 60,000 miners.
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) dropped 31.9% to settle at $16.02 after jumping 69% on Thursday.
- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) fell 26.9% to close at $2.20. ClearSign Technologies reported notification of hold for ExxonMobil project.
- Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ: FCUV) fell 22.1% to close at $13.96.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSE: TKAT) dropped 19.6% to settle at $8.96.
- JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ: JOAN) dipped 19.4% to settle at $10.28 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results.
- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) shares fell 19.3% to close at $18.65. The FDA approved Impel NeuroPharma’s Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate) nasal spray for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) fell 19% to close at $9.12.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) dipped 15% to close at $11.13 after jumping over 18% on Thursday. The company recently said it swung to a quarterly loss.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) declined 14.8% to close at $10.16. Joby Aviation and NASA recently announced plans to join forces to study the acoustic signature of the all-electric Joby aircraft, which the company intends to operate as part of a commercial passenger service beginning in 2024.
- Berkshire Grey, Inc. (NASDAQ: BGRY) dropped 14.5% to close at $7.37.
- OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) dipped 13.5% to settle at $10.80.
- Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUMA) fell 13.1% to close at $13.84.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 11.8% to close at $16.50.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) fell 11.5% to close at $4.47. Recruiter.Com Group recently completed the acquisition of Novo Group, Inc., a company that provides flexible talent acquisition to a wide array of customers, including life sciences, manufacturing, and consumer goods.
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) dropped 11.1% to close at $28.99.
- Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAY) fell 10.6% to close at $3.9250. Graybug Vision, last week, reported a Q2 loss of $0.36 per share.
- SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) fell 10.4% to settle at $8.10.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) fell 9.3% to close at $2.93 following Q4 results.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) fell 8.6% to settle at $6.09.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) fell 8.1% to close at $3.75 after the company announced 1H sales of $12.7 million, up 183% year over year.
- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) shares declined 6.3% to close at $13.03 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued Q3 guidance.
- Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SCPS) fell 6.3% to settle at $5.67. Scopus BioPharma shares jumped over 20% on Thursday after the company announced the launch of Duet Therapeutics.
