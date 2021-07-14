 Skip to main content

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 4:50am   Comments
Gainers

  • Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) shares climbed 128.8% to settle at $9.06 on Tuesday.
  • Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) surged 60.3% to settle at $4.76. Red Cat Holdings agreed to acquire Teal Drones, an automated aerial vehicle technology firm.
  • Sohu.com Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares climbed 27.6% to close at $23.73.
  • Orbsat Corp. (NASDAQ: OSAT) shares surged 40.3% to close at $9.36 on Tuesday after the company announced its Global Telesat Communications unit has entered into an agreement with Alibaba.com. GTC will be a Gold-Supplier on the e-commerce website.
  • PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 27.2% to close at $15.81. PLx Pharma’s VAZALORE will launch in over 4,500 Walmart stores nationwide in August.
  • Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBMD) jumped 26.7% to close at $19.79. F.N.B. Corporation announced plans to acquire Howard Bancorp for $21.96 per share.
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VRPX) gained 25.6% to settle at $5.65 on Tuesday.
  • Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) jumped 25.1% to settle at $4.34. Exela Technologies shares jumped around 20% on Monday after the company highlighted its Intelligent Document Processing system. Traders also circulated the stock as a high-short interest name.
  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNOA) gained 25% to close at $8.89 on Tuesday.
  • Corvus Gold Inc (NASDAQ: KOR) gained 22.5% to settle at $3.16 after AngloGold Ashanti made a proposal to acquire all shares of the company for C$4 per share in cash.
  • Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: XBIO) jumped 21.2% to close at $2.46.
  • Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN) shares jumped 20.8% to close at $7.26 after the company announced a government agency in Singapore signed a three-year agreement with Hawksearch to improve its digital experience. Bridgeline acquired Hawksearch in May.
  • SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares gained 19.6% to close at $3.18 after jumping around 60% on Monday.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: UNCY) surged 17% to close at $5.85 as the company priced its IPO at $5 a share.
  • Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: FWP) gained 16.8% to settle at $10.01.
  • Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ: PFMT) surged 16.5% to close at $4.66. Craig-Hallum recently initiated coverage on Performant Financial with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10.
  • BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ: BOSC) jumped 15.7% to close at $4.86.
  • Optical Cable Corporation (NYSE: OCC) gained 15% to close at $4.22.
  • Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE: NINE) surged 15% to settle at $3.29.
  • Femasys Inc (NASDAQ: FEMY) jumped 14.7% to close at $8.50. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.
  • Glimpse Group Inc (NASDAQ: VRAR) gained 14.6% to close at $10.66. The Glimpse Group’s Form SC 13D disclosed that CEO Lyron Bentovim owned an 11.29% stake.
  • Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) surged 13.7% to settle at $96.86 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 600.
  • Atossa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained 13.4% to close at $6.34. Atossa Therapeutics recently reported it received regulatory approval to open clinical study of AT-H201 in Australia.
  • Zivo Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: ZIVO) gained 12% to close at $4.40.
  • DiDi Global Inc – ADR (NYSE: DIDI) surged 11.3% to settle at $12.42.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE: BBW) gained 9.9% to close at $17.16. The stock has seen high retail investor interest this year.
  • Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) rose 9.4% to close at $5.88 after the company said it planned to boost outlook for the full year.
  • Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 7.4% to close at $2.17.

 

 

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers
 

  • SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SGOC) shares dropped 52.1% to close at $9.59 on Tuesday after jumping over 100% on Monday.
  • MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) shares fell 51.2% to settle at $8.30 after jumping over 300% on Monday.
  • Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITQ) declined 33.6% to close at $7.20. Moving iMage Technologies recently priced its initial public offering of 4.2 million common shares at $3 per share.
  • TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) dropped 29.3% to close at $4.56. TransCode Therapeutics recently priced its IPO at $4 per share.
  • Pop Culture Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) dipped 26.3% to close at $11.23 on Tuesday after dropping 15% on Monday.
  • MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) fell 26.2% to close at $4.18. MER Telemanagement Solutions shares jumped around 20% on Monday on above-average volume.
  • Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) fell 22.9% to close at $17.35 after the company reported weak preliminary revenue for the third quarter.
  • Gatos Silver Inc (NYSE: GATO) dropped 20.8% to close at $15.31 after the company announced a 6.5 million share common stock offering with 1.82 million shares offered via selling shareholders.
  • Alfi Inc (NASDAQ: ALF) fell 20.1% to settle at $10.20.
  • Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) shares fell 17.6% to close at $4.60 after jumping around 33% on Monday. Creatd shares traded higher Monday on continued momentum after social media traders saw the stock had high short interest.
  • Simulations Plus Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) dropped 17.5% to settle at $44.03 after reporting downbeat quarterly sales.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 17.3% to close at $11.02.
  • Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARDS) fell 16.9% to close at $6.07. Aridis Pharmaceuticals announced that its COVID-19 mAb cocktail AR-712 binds and neutralizes the Delta variant of COVID-19 at a highly effective level (~20ng/mL).
  • Akoya Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AKYA) dropped 16.6% to settle at $17.02.
  • Ikena Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: IKNA) fell 16.5% to close at $12.72.
  • Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ: NEGG) shares declined 16.4% to close at $31.74 as the stock pulled back following last week's surge amid profit taking.
  • Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 16.2% to settle at $10.63. Origin Agritech earlier announced the company entered into exclusive rights agreement with Biology Research Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences.
  • VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) dipped 16.2% to close at $12.18 following strong quarterly results.
  • Takung Art Co Ltd (NYSE: TKAT) shares fell 15.9% to settle at $8.03. Takung Art recently priced 571,429 shares at $8.75 per share to raise $5 million in a private institutional placement.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: HEPA) dropped 15.3% to close at $1.72. Hepion Pharmaceuticals announced positive topline results from its Phase 2a AMBITION NASH clinical trial evaluating CRV431, a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins.
  • Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) fell 15.2% to close at $2.78. Galectin Therapeutics recently announced top-line clinical data from the extension cohort of Phase 1b trial of Belapectin in combination with Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma and head & neck cancer.
  • Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARPO) dropped 15.2% to settle at $2.17. HC Wainwright & Co, last week, upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $22price target.
  • Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSE: WTT) declined 15.2% to close at $2.95.
  • Millendo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST) dropped 14.8% to close at $20.59. H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage of Tempest Therapeutics with a Buy rating and $51 price target.
  • Shoals Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: SHLS) dipped 14.4% to settle at $30.21 after the company announced a common stock offering of 13.38 million shares.
  • Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: ABIO) fell 14.1% to close at $3.17. ARCA biopharma received approval in Argentina and Brazil to enroll patients in ASPEN-COVID-19.
  • Integrated Media Technology Ltd (NASDAQ: IMTE) shares fell 12.5% to close at $4.41 after surging 25% on Monday. Integrated Media Technology recently inked agreements with three accredited investors to raise $2.8 million from the sale of 888,888 shares at $3.15 per share.
  • Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) fell 11.8% to close at $6.13. Baird, last week, initiated coverage on Talkspace with an Outperform rating.
  • LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 11.6% to close at $4.27 after climbing 3% on Monday.
  • Olink Holding AB – ADR (NASDAQ: OLK) dropped 10.9% to settle at $31.99 after the company announced a public offering of 7 million ADSs by selling shareholders.
  • Lucira Health Inc (NASDAQ: LHDX) declined 9.5% to close at $6.59.
  • Shineco Inc (NASDAQ: TYHT) fell 9.4% to close at $5.90. Shineco 8-K showed the company terminated CEO, Ou Yang, effective immediately. The company is in process of finding a new CEO.
  • Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE: TWO) shares fell 9% to close at $6.66 after the company reported a 40 million share common stock offering.
  • Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) slipped 8.4% to close at $2.93 after jumping 38% on Monday. Datasea’s subsidiary Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology recently entered into cooperation agreement with National Engineering Laboratory to 'jointly promote the formulation of 5G Messaging standards in the express industry in China.'
  • Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ: CETX) fell 7.1% to close at $1.82. Cemtrex shares climbed over 30% on Monday on abnormally-high volume.
  • Carver Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 6.6% to close at $20.26.

