65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) jumped 128.7% to close at $7.64 on Monday after the company secured a contract for an initial system of its PrintRite3D in-process quality assurance solution by Lockheed Martin’s Space Additive Design & Manufacturing Center based in Sunnyvale, California.
- Oriental Culture Holding LTD (NASDAQ: OCG) gained 120.4% to close at $9.30 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an online platform for artwork and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: TKAT) rose 105.1% to close at $8.39 given recent increased interest in non-fungible tokens. The company operates an electronic artwork trading platform and has potentially been seen as a play on non-fungible tokens.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) shares surged 84.4% to close at $30.29 on Monday after the company reported initial clinical data from ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of RTX-240 in patients with advanced solid tumors.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) shares gained 55.7% to close at $1.65. Luokung Technology, last week, reported Nasdaq withdrawal of delisting notice.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) jumped 49.3% to close at $7.03.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) jumped 47.7% to close at $57.50 after the company announced a merger with RideNow. RumbleON also released FY20 results.
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) gained 46.7% to close at $3.11. Liquid Media Group recently inked a distribution agreement with interactive entertainment producer Atari.
- Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE: SJR) shares jumped 41.4% to close at $27.10 after the company announced it would be acquired by Rogers Communications in a CAD $26 billion deal.
- ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN) gained 36.9% to close at $8.75 after the company announced its subsidiary, xSigma, entered into the NFT market with the launch of its "NFT" platform on Ethereum and Polkadot blockchains.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) climbed 32.3% to close at $86.06.
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) rose 29.9% to close at $5.96 after the company announced a merger with Decoy Biosystems.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.. (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 29.6% to close at $23.98. Roche Holding AG announced plans to acquire GenMark Diagnostics for $24.05 per share in cash, or about $1.8 billion, on a fully diluted basis.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) surged 29.3% to close at $9.53.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) gained 27.5% to close at $5.98. Bsquare is expected to release its Q4 financial results on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
- KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) jumped 27.1% to close at $11.93 after a popular Twitter trader noted high short interest in the stock, comparing it to GameStop.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) gained 27% to close at $6.44.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) shares jumped 25.8% to close at $14.04. Privately-held conglomerate Wanda Group, which owned 23.08% of AMC's outstanding shares and 47.37% of combined voting power, reduced its stake and voting rights to 9.8% as of March 3, AMC said in its annual report filed with the SEC Friday.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) gained 24.8% to close at $6.18.
- Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) gained 23.9% to close at $16.16. Aeva Technologies shares debuted On NYSE Monday, March 15.
- Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: SLGL) surged 23.9% to close at $15.49.
- Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) shares jumped 23.2% to close at $4.20. Acer Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a narrower quarterly loss.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 23.1% to close at $8.16 after the company announced it installed a second batch of 5,000 cryptocurrency miners and gave Q1 mining projections.
- Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSE: BIOX) jumped 22.9% to close at $9.97 after Lake Street initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15 per share.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares rose 22.7% to close at $4.11.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) gained 21.3% to close at $12.25. Century Casinos, last week, reported Q4 results.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) jumped 21.3% to close at $7.18.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) gained 20.5% to close at $5.58.
- Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) surged 20.5% to close at $2.88.
- CVR Partners, LP (NYSE: UAN) gained 20.3% to close at $35.85.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) surged 20.2% to close at $29.93.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) rose 19.3% to close at $3.64.
- TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) gained 18.6% to close at $42.94.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) rose 18% to close at $5.18.
- trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) gained 17.7% to close at $5.18.
- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) surged 17.6% to close at $6.82. Potbelly, last week, reported Q4 results.
- Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) jumped 16.5% to close at $20.61. Northern Genesis SPAC merger partner, Lion Electric, highlighted construction of battery manufacturing plan and innovation center in Quebec.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) rose 15.9% to close at $9.25.
- Renren Inc. (NYSE: RENN) surged 14.4% to close at $10.10.
- Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) surged 14.1% to close at $23.97. Intercept, last week, reaffirmed FY21 guidance and announced the departure of Chief Financial Officer Sandip Kapadia.
- Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE: DNN) shares rose 14% to close at $1.30 after climbing around 10% on Friday.
- Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) rose 13% to close at $3.04. Meten EdtechX Education shares gained around 9% on Friday after the company announced its strategy to make full use of blockchain technology in the education industry.
- ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) rose 13% to close at $3.74 after gaining more than 10% on Friday.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) rose 8.6% to close at $11.29. Ebang International shares jumped over 35% on Friday following the company’s announcement of a cryptocurrency exchange. The cryptocurrency exchange will begin beta testing March 15 and launch by the end of the month, according to the company.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) rose 7.5% to close at $6.73. The company said it will change its listing from the Nasdaq Capital Market to the NYSE American stock exchange on March 19, 2021.
- Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) rose 7.5% to close at $1.73 after declining 7% on Friday.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 6.7% to close at $13.48. BioCryst, last week, said French National Agency for Medicines and Health Products Safety has granted temporary authorization for use for Berotralstat.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 6% to close at $43.10.
Losers
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 16.8% to close at $220.14 on Monday.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ: NLSP) shares tumbled 16.6% to close at $4.88. NLS Pharmaceutics, last week, reported a License Agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, a unit of Novartis AG, wherein NLS secured an exclusive license to Sanorex (mazindol) in the U.S.
- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX) shares dipped 15.8% to close at $5.81. Entera Bio, on March 11th, announced its Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 met its primary endpoint.
- Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRB) fell 15% to close at $21.91.
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR) dropped 14.9% to close at $13.20 after reporting Q4 results.
- Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) fell 13.4% to close at $4.28 after surging 10% on Friday.
- Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) dropped 13.2% to close at $3.10.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) dipped 11.3% to close at $13.93.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) shares fell 11.1% to close at $2.56. Torchlight Energy Resources said it is continuing to work towards regulatory requirements related to its business combination with Metamaterial.
- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS) dropped 11% to close at $34.84.
- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP) tumbled 9.6% to close at $14.25.
- HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) declined 9.4% to close at $7.32 after the company announced that it commenced voluntary Chapter 11.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) fell 9.3% to close at $4.31. Seelos Therapeutics shares jumped 56% on Friday after BTIG initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $14 per share.
- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) fell 9.1% to close at $3.71 after jumping over 15% on Friday.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) tumbled 9.1% to close at $189.16. Eli Lilly gave an in-depth look at its donanemab Phase 2 trial in Alzheimer’s disease at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases.
- Exterran Corporation (NASDAQ: EXTN) dropped 8.6% to close at $4.02.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) fell 7.8% to close at $2.25 after rising around 5% on Friday.
