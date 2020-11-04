40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) shares jumped 40.6% to $347.39 after FDA briefing documents showed company provided evidence of effectiveness to support approval of aducanumab in Alzheimer's. Wells Fargo upgraded Biogen to Overweight.
- Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA) gained 28% to $25.47.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) surged 26% to $11.58 after the company announced additional data from the Phase 2b study of sumifilam in patients with Alzheimer's disease. Patients treated with it showed a statistically significant treatment benefit.
- Digirad Corporation (NASDAQ: DRAD) gained 22% to $3.11 after the company agreed to sell its DMS Health Technologies business unit for $18.75 million.
- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) gained 21.7% to $28.24 as the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong earnings forecast for the current quarter. The company also announced a $50 million buyback plan.
- XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) rose 20% to $26.68 after Citigroup initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $34.70 per share.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) gained 19.9% to $30.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) climbed 19.2% to $3.85.
- Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) gained 18.5% to $13.46 as the company announced presentations on two programs from its Alzheimer's disease portfolio at the CTAD 2020.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) surged 18.2% to $8.18 after the company received certification from the EPA.
- Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSTE) climbed 18% to $11.75 following Q3 results.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) climbed 18% to $21.41 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results. The company also raised FY20 sales guidance above estimates.
- American Well Corporation (NASDAQ: AMWL) gained 17.1% to $30.45.
- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) gained 15.4% to $151.16.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares jumped 14.7% to $5.46.
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) gained 14.3% to $50.89 after reporting Q3 results.
- Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) surged 14.2% to $209.92.
- Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) rose 13.8% to $40.71.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) shares gained 13.4% to $90.65.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) climbed 11.9% to $24.60. Credit Suisse maintained JELD-WEN with an Underperform and raised the price target from $18 to $19.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) gained 11% to $356.86.
- Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) rose 10.2% to $28.91 after gaining 7% on Tuesday.
- argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) rose 6.5% to $274.30. Argenx reported downbeat quarterly results last month.
Losers
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dropped 27% to $4.48 after the company posted Q3 results.
- RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ: RNWK) shares fell 17% to $1.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales.
- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) shares fell 16.8% to $6.25.
- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) dipped 15.6% to $18.93 following Q3 results.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) fell 15% to $31.52 after reporting Q3 results.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares dropped 14.6% to $0.7849.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares fell 13.4% to $0.9349. Acorda Therapeutics reported Q3 results.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) dropped 12.8% to $15.32.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares fell 12.7% to $9.80. Aptevo Therapeutics shares climbed 78% on Tuesday after the company announced the first complete remission in a patient was observed in the ongoing APVO436 Phase 1 clinical trial.
- The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE: GEO) fell 11.9% to $8.60. GEO Group reported upbeat quarterly earnings last week.
- Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOOP) dropped 11.7% to $5.91.
- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) dipped 10.7% to $62.93.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) fell 8.6% to $58.64.
- Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE: BBVA) fell 6.5% to $2.8750 after gaining over 5% on Tuesday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) fell 5.8% to $2.28 after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
- CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) fell 5.2% to $3.83. CONSOL Energy, last month, entered into a merger deal with CONSOL Coal Resources for an all-stock deal valued at roughly $34.4 million.
- Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) fell 4.5% to $70.88 after the company issued Q2 guidance below estimates.
