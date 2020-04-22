Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 12:13pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) jumped 107.1% to $2.32 after the company disclosed a new project in Greece.
  • The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares climbed 91.1% to $6.69 after the company announced it would align capital for the construction of new solar projects with GreenBond Advisors from Green Bond Partnership.
  • SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) climbed 65.5% to $6.29 after climbing 43% on Tuesday.
  • Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) gained 56.4% to $13.77. Delek Logistics Partners increased its quarterly dividend to $0.89 per share.
  • Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 31.3% to $0.4463 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
  • Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares climbed 27.3% to $15.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also reported Q1 daily active users climbed 20% year over year.
  • Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares gained 24.4% to $10.65 after the company reported that IMU-838, its lead asset has successfully demonstrated preclinical activity against SARS-CoV-2. More specifically, IMU-838 was observed to inhibit replication of clinical isolates of SARS-CoV-2 associated with COVID-19, the company said.
  • Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) jumped 19.6% to $3.84.
  • Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) surged 18.5% to $61.60 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) gained 17.8% to $24.60 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares surged 17% to $8.47.
  • USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares rose 14.5% to $78.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
  • Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 14.3% to $2.7784.
  • SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 14% to $5.44.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares jumped 13.9% to $2.63.
  • WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) gained 13.5% to $9.24.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares surged 13.5% to $11.24.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 13.3% to $3.5350.
  • Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares rose 13.2% to $7.66.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) shares jumped 12.5% to $4.46.
  • ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares gained 12.4% to $7.03.
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 11.8% to $47.24 after the company and Pfizer received German regulatory approval to begin the first clinical trial of their coronavirus vaccine candidate.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares gained 10.7% to $6.86.
  • Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 10.5% to $18.64, potentially in sympathy with Snap, which reported strong Q1 financial results and user engagement numbers.
  • Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 9.9% to $62.91
  • Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) jumped 9.7% to $8.18.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 9.6% to $5.14.
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 9.3% to $859.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and its Q1 comps climbed 3.3%.
  • Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 7% to $23.65. Fastly is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 7% to $22.87 following Q1 results.
  • Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 6.3% to $12.03 after the company's CEO on CNBC late Tuesday noted it was seeing a 'surge in demand' for its mobile products amid the shutdown.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares tumbled 29.8% to $8.85 after jumping 66% on Tuesday.
  • Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) shares dipped 28.7% to $0.1682. Actinium Pharmaceuticals priced its 183 million share public offering at $0.15 per share.
  • VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares declined 27.6% to $1.13 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares.
  • L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares dropped 20.7% to $9.57 following reports that Sycamore is seeking to terminate deal with company’s Victoria Secret.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 19.6% to $2.1501.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares dropped 16.1% to $2.5331 after the company reported the formation of a joint venture with Logystico to operate and manage micro-fulfilment centers utilizing BoxSize platform.
  • American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) dipped 16.1% to $6.99 after the company suspended its buyback program and deferred payment of its Q1 dividend.
  • Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dropped 12.8% to $10.80. Repro Med Systems is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 4.
  • AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares declined 9.8% to $ 2.1201.
  • Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 9.8% to $2.8501.
  • Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares tumbled 9.2% to $2.9150.
  • Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 9.1% to $ 298.94 following the release of the biotech's first-quarter report, including the statement thatBiogen's BLA filing for its Alzheimer's drug will be delayed.
  • Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) dropped 8.1% to $22.44. Triumph Bancorp posted a Q1 loss of $0.18 on Tuesday.
  • Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares fell 8% to $0.1708 after dropping over 16% on Tuesday.
  • Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares fell 7.4% to $39.98 after reporting Q1 results.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIM + AEO)

Why American Eagle Outfitters' Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Jumps 25%; VBI Vaccines Shares Plunge
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 15, 2020
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
31 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Regeneron Finalize Praluent Restructuring, Natus Pre-Announces Q1 Shortfall, Alcon To Delay Dividend Initiation
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com