46 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAEX) jumped 107.1% to $2.32 after the company disclosed a new project in Greece.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares climbed 91.1% to $6.69 after the company announced it would align capital for the construction of new solar projects with GreenBond Advisors from Green Bond Partnership.
- SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) climbed 65.5% to $6.29 after climbing 43% on Tuesday.
- Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE: DKL) gained 56.4% to $13.77. Delek Logistics Partners increased its quarterly dividend to $0.89 per share.
- Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) rose 31.3% to $0.4463 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares climbed 27.3% to $15.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales. The company also reported Q1 daily active users climbed 20% year over year.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares gained 24.4% to $10.65 after the company reported that IMU-838, its lead asset has successfully demonstrated preclinical activity against SARS-CoV-2. More specifically, IMU-838 was observed to inhibit replication of clinical isolates of SARS-CoV-2 associated with COVID-19, the company said.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) jumped 19.6% to $3.84.
- Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) surged 18.5% to $61.60 after reporting stronger-than-expected Q1 results.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) gained 17.8% to $24.60 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares surged 17% to $8.47.
- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE: USNA) shares rose 14.5% to $78.78 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) rose 14.3% to $2.7784.
- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) gained 14% to $5.44.
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares jumped 13.9% to $2.63.
- WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHF) gained 13.5% to $9.24.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) shares surged 13.5% to $11.24.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) gained 13.3% to $3.5350.
- Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE) shares rose 13.2% to $7.66.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) shares jumped 12.5% to $4.46.
- ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ: CFRX) shares gained 12.4% to $7.03.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) rose 11.8% to $47.24 after the company and Pfizer received German regulatory approval to begin the first clinical trial of their coronavirus vaccine candidate.
- Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) shares gained 10.7% to $6.86.
- Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) gained 10.5% to $18.64, potentially in sympathy with Snap, which reported strong Q1 financial results and user engagement numbers.
- Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) rose 9.9% to $62.91
- Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) jumped 9.7% to $8.18.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 9.6% to $5.14.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) rose 9.3% to $859.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and its Q1 comps climbed 3.3%.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) rose 7% to $23.65. Fastly is expected to release Q1 results on May 6.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares rose 7% to $22.87 following Q1 results.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) rose 6.3% to $12.03 after the company's CEO on CNBC late Tuesday noted it was seeing a 'surge in demand' for its mobile products amid the shutdown.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares tumbled 29.8% to $8.85 after jumping 66% on Tuesday.
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNM) shares dipped 28.7% to $0.1682. Actinium Pharmaceuticals priced its 183 million share public offering at $0.15 per share.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares declined 27.6% to $1.13 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common shares.
- L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) shares dropped 20.7% to $9.57 following reports that Sycamore is seeking to terminate deal with company’s Victoria Secret.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) fell 19.6% to $2.1501.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares dropped 16.1% to $2.5331 after the company reported the formation of a joint venture with Logystico to operate and manage micro-fulfilment centers utilizing BoxSize platform.
- American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) dipped 16.1% to $6.99 after the company suspended its buyback program and deferred payment of its Q1 dividend.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRMD) dropped 12.8% to $10.80. Repro Med Systems is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 4.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares declined 9.8% to $ 2.1201.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares fell 9.8% to $2.8501.
- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) shares tumbled 9.2% to $2.9150.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) fell 9.1% to $ 298.94 following the release of the biotech's first-quarter report, including the statement thatBiogen's BLA filing for its Alzheimer's drug will be delayed.
- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBK) dropped 8.1% to $22.44. Triumph Bancorp posted a Q1 loss of $0.18 on Tuesday.
- Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares fell 8% to $0.1708 after dropping over 16% on Tuesday.
- Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) shares fell 7.4% to $39.98 after reporting Q1 results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas