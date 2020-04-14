55 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares jumped 179% to $13.77.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares jumped 47.6% to $2.79 after surging over 42% on Monday.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares jumped 25.4% to $1.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 preliminary sales results.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) gained 25.3% to $5.94 after gaining 22% on Monday.
- SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) jumped 24.5% to $3.15.
- Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) gained 20% to $4.105.
- Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares rose 19.9% to $2.9725 after the company reported top-line Phase 1 clinical trial results and clinical development plans for ADX-629.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) gained 19.6% to $18.49.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 19.2% to $2.5872.
- Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) jumped 17.8% to $3.8665. Summit named Robert W. Duggan as Chief Executive Officer.
- Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) gained 17.7% to $3.39.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) surged 17.1% to $6.70.
- GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) shares gained 16.4% to $3.14.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares rose 16% to $0.1862.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) rose 15.8% to $7.97. Redhill Biopharma shares surged around 14% on Monday after the company announced both of its coronavirus patients treated with its Opaganib treatment showed improvement.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) gained 15.2% to $3.72.
- Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ: INSG) gained 15% to $11.94.
- Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) shares jumped 14.9% to $4.63.
- GasLog Ltd. (NYSE: GLOG) shares rose 14.7% to $4.315.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) shares rose 14.5% to $3.5250 after dropping over 9% on Monday.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) gained 14.5% to $25.48. YETI Holdings will replace LHC Group in the S&P SmallCap 600 on April 17.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) shares rose 14.2% to $2.33.
- CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CHFS) gained 14.1% to $0.4790 after the company announced it treated coronavirus patients with Aquadex therapy for fluid management as alternative therapy when access to dialysis machines is limited or not available.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) gained 14% to $3.4750.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 12.6% to $732.69 after jumping 14% on Monday. Credit Suisse upgraded Tesla from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target from $415 to $580.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) gained 12.6% to $75.56. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals said both its Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 studies are continuing without changes to protocol. The studies are well-established and are proceeding without modification, the company said.
- Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: COUP) gained 11.4% to $153.15.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 11.2% to $107.35 after the company disclosed that it added around 3 million new users in the first quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the first quarter.
- Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CUK) rose 10.5% to $11.81 after dropping over 7% on Monday.
- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) shares rose 8.5% to $12.32 after falling over 13% on Monday.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLPH) gained 7.4% to $12.79 after Brookline Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $35 price target.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) rose 7.1% to $2.2263 after falling 20% on Monday.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 6% to $0.3710 after jumping more than 45% on Monday.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) rose 6% to $17.49 after gaining around 9% on Monday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRBO) shares dipped 42.7% to $16.89. NeuroBo Pharma priced its 750,000 share common stock offering at $10 per share.
- CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR) dropped 36.5% to $15.44 after the company issued business update and lowered dividend outlook.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) shares dropped 28.4% to $1.0799. Borr Drilling disclosed that it has been awarded LOAs for work in the Asia Pacific region for two of its premium jack ups.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) fell 22% to $9.38. SCWorx shares surged 425% on Monday after the company announced the first installment of a purchase order for 48 million coronavirus rapid testing units.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) shares declined 17.3% to $10.70.
- Sundance Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDE) shares declined 15.4% to $3.23.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) fell 14.6% to $22.33.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) dipped 14.6% to $6.03.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 14% to $3.45.
- Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) fell 13.3% to $2.60 after the company reported pricing of above market $8.4 million public offering and uplisting to the NASDAQ.
- Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) dipped 13.2% to $10.21. Intersect ENT announced preliminary first-quarter revenueof $19.5 million to $19.8 million, below the $25.69-million consensus estimate. Cash and marketable securities at the end of March 31, 2020 are likely to be at $87 million to $88 million. The company also withdrew its 2020 guidance, citing COVID-19 impact.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) shares declined 12.4% to $1.97.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) fell 11.9% to $3.0501.
- Mesabi Trust (NYSE: MSB) dropped 11.8% to $13.01.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) fell 11.1% to $9.10.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) shares declined 10.8% to $3.3020.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares fell 11% to $12.28 after the company reported at-the-market equity offering program.
- Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIST) dropped 10.4% to $2.42.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) fell 10% to $0.5854 after jumping 25% on Monday.
- SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) shares fell 9.9% to $2.01 after rising over 27% on Monday.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR) dropped 9.3% to $2.63.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas