64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares climbed 122.8% to close at $9.27 on Thursday.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 45.1% to close at $4.73 after the company reported the results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical program in X-linked retinitis pigmentosa demonstrated durable improvement in visual function six months after dosing.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) surged 35% to close at $5.25. La Jolla Pharma expects Q4 GIAPREZA sales of $7.2 million and FY19 sales of $23.1 million.
- The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) rose 34.7% to close at $3.26.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) jumped 29.4% to close at $2.82.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) gained 25.4% to close at $44.13.
- Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ: FVE) rose 23.7% to close at $5.01.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 21.4% to close at $7.08.
- Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXNX) rose 20.8% to close at $32.56 after the company issued Q4 and FY19 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) gained 18.6% to close at $5.42 after the company initiated review of strategic alternatives.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) climbed 18.3% to close at $4.40 after the company reported preliminary Q4 results.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) gained 17.1% to close at $3.29.
- Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ: TLSA) rose 16.9% to close at $3.0401. Tiziana Life Sciences highlighted Phase 1 data showing oral treatment with foralumab was well tolerated.
- Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI) jumped 15.4% to close at $9.77 after the company reported a 129% year-over-year rise in Q4 orders and raised Q4 sales guidance.
- Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTS) rose 15.2% to close at $8.95.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) surged 15.2% to close at $2.42.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares gained 14.8% to close at $12.90 after the company reported positive three-year, long-term data from the PEOPLE Phase III Open-label extension study of viaskin peanut in children with peanut allergy.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ORMP) rose 14.6% to close at $5.50.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) surged 14.3% to close at $6.80.
- Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) gained 13.6% to close at $16.18.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) climbed 13.4% to close at $12.76.
- Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: WAFU) gained 12.8% to close at $2.56.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) gained 12.4% to close at $44.37 on continued momentum after the company announced the launch of its Luckin Coffee EXPRESS Smart unmanned coffee machine and Luckin PopMINI Smart Vending Machine.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) climbed 12.2% to close at $5.87.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) gained 11.7% to close at $5.55.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) jumped 11.7% to close at $5.94.
- Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) gained 11.5% to close at $2.82.
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) climbed 11% to close at $47.90.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 10.9% to close at $4.17.
- Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ: ATOM) rose 10.9% to close at $3.66.
- Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) jumped 10.8% to close at $4.09.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 10.8% to close at $90.25.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) climbed 10.7% to close at $3.00.
- Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) rose 10.6% to close at $4.16 after the company raised it Q4 forecast.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) gained 10.2% to close at $3.8450.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 10.1% to close at $10.37.
- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) shares gained 9.8% to close at $2.81.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) rose 9.1% to close at $4.80.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) climbed 8.6% to close at $105.00 following Q1 results.
- OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) rose 7.8% to close at $13.54.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 7% to close at $3.06.
Losers
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: TUFN) shares tumbled 24% to close at $13.08 on Thursday after the company announced Q4 sales of $29.5 million-$30.1 million compared to the previous range of $34 million-$38 million.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares dipped 21.4% to close at $6.97
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) fell 19.7% to close at $2.78. Can-Fite announced exercise of warrants for cash proceeds of $2.4 million.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 19.2% to close at $13.45 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter. The company expects sales and profitability to remain pressured and withdrew its 2019 fiscal year guidance.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) fell 16% to close at $2.7050.
- Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) dropped 14.5% to close at $3.79.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) fell 13.8% to close at $123.42 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) dipped 13.1% to close at $2.25.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) dropped 12.7% to close at $2.07.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) fell 11.6% to close at $1.90.
- Kaleido BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) dipped 11.4% to close at $5.42. Kaleido Biosciences announced collaboration with Janssen to explore potential for microbiome metabolic therapies to prevent childhood-onset of atopic, immune and metabolic conditions by promoting healthy function of the gut microbiome.
- Pacific Drilling S.A. (NYSE: PACD) fell 11.4% to close at $4.57.
- Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) dropped 11% to close at $25.62.
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) fell 10.7% to close at $24.84 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) dropped 10.2% to close at $17.29.
- Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: IPHA) fell 10% to close at $6.85. Innate Pharma said that the FDA put TELLOMAK trial on partial clinical hold.
- AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) fell 9.8% to close at $1.01 after the company received a Nasdaq notice regarding the minimum bid price requirement.
- Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) fell 9.4% to close at $3.55. SELLAS Life Sciences priced 1.64 million common shares for gross proceeds $6.5 million.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) dipped 9.1% to close at $9.04.
- Cellect Biotechnology Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ: APOP) dropped 8.6% to close at $2.96.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) dropped 6.5% to close at $46.15 after the company reported November/December sales results down from last year.
- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX) shares fell 6% to close at $98.44 after the company announced a $250 million common stock offering.
- Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) fell 5.9% to close at $2.40.
