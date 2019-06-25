60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Krystal Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares jumped 101% to close at $2.05 on Monday after the company announced positive results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of KB103 and received regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation from FDA.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) shares rose 90.9% to close at $17.75.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares rose 42.9% to close at $34.84 on Monday after Insight announced plans to acquire PCM for $35 per share.
- Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: NERV) shares surged 40.2% to close at $5.93 on Monday after the company announced that its Phase 2B trial for the clinical trial of Seltorexant achieved its primary and key secondary objectives.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) rose 34.2% to $1.3690 after the company announced new international parties have engaged in the company's solar portfolio sale. The company also announced additional contracts relating to solar farms and data centers.
- NRC Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: NRCG) shares gained 22.8% to close at $10.84 after US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOL) announced plans to acquire NRC Group for $12 per share in US Ecology stock.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares gained 17.8% to close at $7.93 after the company announced it will be acquired by L Catterton for $8 per share.
- Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: TCCO) gained 17.7% to close at $4.13. Technical Communications completed restatement of prior financial statements and filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 29, 2018.
- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLNT) gained 17.1% to close at $5.89.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) surged 15.5% to close at $2.90.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 14.5% to close at $11.44 after the company announced it will be acquired by Eldorado Resorts for $8.50 per share in cash plus 0.0899 share of Eldorado common stock.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) gained 14.3% to close at $2.48.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) climbed 12.2% to close at $3.00.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 10.6% to close at $3.04 on Monday after surging 5.77% on Friday.
- Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOXC) gained 10% to close at $2.85.
- Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTEC) gained 9.5% to close at $27.41 after the company announced a merger with Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ: NANO).
- Ennis, Inc. (NYSE: EBF) rose 8.9% to close at $20.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
- Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW) shares climbed 8.9% to close at $7.57.
- Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE: SA) gained 8.6% to close at $13.95.
- Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVL) shares gained 8.3% to close at $15.71.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) rose 8.3% to close at $3.25.
- Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) shares rose 7.4% to close at $5.96. Tailored Brands declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) rose 7.3% to close at $5.01 after the company’s heart failure cell therapy received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for prevention of gastrointestinal bleeding in patients with left ventricular assist devices.
- Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) shares jumped 6.6% to close at $8.72 on continued momentum after the company raised its FY19 guidance.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 6.2% to close at $5.86 after RBC Capital initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $10 price target.
- CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE: CVM) gained 5.9% to close at $8.50.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNCE) climbed 4.5% to close at $11.40 after SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $30 per share.
- Morphosys Ag (NASDAQ: MOR) gained 4.5% to close at $26.18 after the company presented primary analysis data for its L-MIND study for Tafasitamab.
Losers
- The Peck Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: PECK) shares dipped 40.2% to close at $6.64 on Monday after falling 34.9% on Friday.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 32.2% to close at $7.68 on Monday after dropping 23.5% on Friday. Pier 1 Imports announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split Wednesday to regain compliance with New York Stock Exchangelisting standards. The company’s board of directors formally authorized a 1-for-20 reverse stock split of Pier 1’s common stock effective Thursday.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) dropped 21.8% to close at $10.79 after the company announced a proposed follow-on public offering of 7.5 million American depositary shares.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) dropped 19.7% to close at $1.83.
- Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) shares declined 16.8% to close at $12.30 as traders circulate Amazon Business Blog's post describing the launch of Amazon's Professional Beauty business.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) dropped 15.1% to close at $4.06.
- Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI) dipped 15.1% to close at $5.08.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) shares fell 14.7% to close at $2.91 after announcing clinical data update on lead product candidate AFM13 in CD30+ lymphoma at the ICML 2019.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) fell 14.1% to close at $23.24 on Monday after falling 25.99% on Friday.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) dropped 13.1% to close at $7.93.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares tumbled 12.6% to close at $19.97.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 11.9% to close at $3.68.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBIO) dropped 11.9% to close at $3.54.
- Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) dipped 11.9% to close at $34.22.
- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares declined 11.6% to close at $3.19.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) dropped 11.5% to close at $3.70.
- HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOK) tumbled 11.4% to close at $6.51.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) dropped 11.4% to close at $4.19.
- electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) dipped 11.3% to close at $1.88.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 11.3% to close at $13.34.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares dropped 11% to close at $89.41.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) fell 10.6% to close at $45.77 after the company announced it will acquire Caesars Entertainment for $8.50 per share and 0.0899 share of common stock. The company also announced to sell the land of 3 casino properties to VICI Properties for $3.
- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) dropped 10.3% to close at $13.21.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares fell 10% to close at $3.88.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) fell 9.7% to close at $1.21 after the FDA granted marketing approval to AMAG Pharmaceuticals' Vyleesi, triggering a $60 million milestone payment to Palatin under its North American license agreement with AMAG .
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) dipped 9.7% to close at $9.32.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) dropped 9.2% to close at $74.61.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 8.5% to close at $140.99 after dropping 6.68% on Friday.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) fell 7.4% to close at $45.68 after the company announced its CheckMate -459 study evaluating Opdivo did not reach its primary endpoint and announced plans to sell OTEZLA to help ease FTC concerns regarding its acquisition of Celgene.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) fell 6.6% to close at $6.41.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) shares dropped 6.6% to close at $3.70.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) fell 5.5% to close at $93.47 after the company announced it continues to receive FTC concerns regarding the pending merger with Bristol-Myers Squibb.
Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.