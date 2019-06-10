60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Revolve Group, LLC (NASDAQ: RVLV) shares rose 88.9 percent to close at $34.00 after the company priced IPO at $18 per share.
- Stewardship Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SSFN) shares rose 72.5 percent to close at $15.35 on Friday. Columbia Financial Inc (NASDAQ: CLBK) announced plans to buy Stewardship Financial for $15.75 per share in cash.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) jumped 39.4 percent to close at $138.65 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Thursday.
- FTD Companies Inc (NASDAQ: FTD) shares jumped 33.3 percent to close at $0.1880 on Friday after Diamond Investment Group reported a 12 percent stake in the company. FTD 50 LLC also disclosed a 12 percent stake in the company.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) shares rose 30.1 percent to close at $6.83.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 27.7 percent to close at $5.07 after the company signed a multi-year extraction agreement with Tilray.
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ: LJPC) gained 25.6 percent to close at $12.86 on continued momentum after the company's Phase 2 Study of LJPC-401 in patients with hereditary hemochromatosis showed statistical significance in primary and secondary endpoints and was well tolerated.
- Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE: HZN) gained 21 percent to close at $4.03 after the company reported initiation of process to explore sale of its Asia-Pacific segment.
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE: BHVN) rose 20.3 percent to close at $67.01.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares climbed 19.4 percent to close at $3.33.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares gained 18.4 percent to close at $94.05after the company reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter and issued strong second-quarter guidance.
- Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) rose 16.5 percent to close at $4.44.
- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 16 percent to close at $21.65 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) rose 15.1 percent to close at $42.88 after the company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement to discover and develop gene editing therapies for the treatment of DMD and DM1.
- MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) gained 15.1 percent to close at $169.97.
- Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) gained 15 percent to close at $11.50.
- Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ELTK) rose 13.1 percent to close at $5.45.
- ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRV) gained 12.7 percent to close at $7.98 on continued strength after the company recently announced results from a preclinical study of CRV431 showing 'significantly decreased the extent of fibrosis in a second animal model of liver fibrosis.'
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) climbed 11.4 percent to close at $3.71.
- REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) gained 11.4 percent to close at $12.22.
- Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE: BKS) rose 11.1 percent to close at $6.62 after the company announced it will be acquired by Elliott at $6.50 per share.
- Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX) climbed 10.7 percent to close at $11.80.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) rose 10.7 percent to close at $7.73.
- Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATNX) jumped 10.5 percent to close at $16.56.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) gained 10.3 percent to close at $14.62.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) rose 10.2 percent to close at $9.92.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) rose 10.1 percent to close at $11.02.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) gained 9.6 percent to close at $2.28.
- Perspecta Inc (NYSE: PRSP) rose 9.5 percent to close at $23.58 after reporting better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) gained 9.1 percent to close at $3.35.
- Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) rose 8.7 percent to close at $237.13 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) climbed 8.2 percent to close at $4.10.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: MGY) gained 7.4 percent to close at $11.67 after the company announced an exchange offer and consent solicitation relating to its outstanding warrants with the goal of simplifying the company's capital structure and reduce dilution from the warrants.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE: TKC) shares rose 7.3 percent to close at $5.44.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares gained 6.7 percent to close at $2.70.
- Sanofi (NYSE: SNY) rose 5.5 percent to close at $44.21 after the current CEO Brandicourt announced he would step down and Paul Hudson will be the new CEO on September 1st.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) shares gained 5 percent to close at $1.90 after the company confirmed FDA approval for a non-adjunctive indication for the Eversense 90-day CGM system.
- Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) gained 5 percent to close at $2.96.
- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) rose 3.8 percent to close at $9.48 after the WSJ reported the company is nearing a deal to merge with Eldorado Resorts. A New York Post report indicated Caesars stakeholder and activist investor Carl Icahn has rejected the deal.
Losers
- Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: YVR) shares dipped 28.5 percent to close at $1.63 on Friday.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) dropped 24.4 percent to close at $2.58.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares tumbled 23 percent to close at $6.99 on Friday.
- Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXGT) dropped 21.3 percent to close at $4.4800.
- Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTHR) dropped 21.2 percent to close at $1.60. Charles & Colvard priced its 6.25 million share common stock offering at $1.60 per share.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) tumbled 15.9 percent to close at $2.0700.
- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) fell 12 percent to close at $5.34.
- DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) fell 12 percent to close at $48.16 after the company reported a quarter-over-quarter decline in subscription growth, offsetting strong Q1 earnings and upbeat Q2 guidance.
- Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) tumbled 13.8 percent to close at $14.49.
- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX) fell 12.1 percent to close at $2.92.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) dropped 12 percent to close at $1.90.
- Eros International Plc (NYSE: EROS) dropped 11.1 percent to close at $3.30.
- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) tumbled 10.7 percent to close at $2.00.
- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) dipped 10.2 percent to close at $5.62.
- Cool Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWSM) fell 9.8 percent to close at $1.94.
- American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) dropped 9.1 percent to close at $27.38 after the company announced that the board is no longer in talks for a potential transaction.
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) dropped 7.1 percent to close at $1.05 on continued weakness after the FDA said an additional clinical trial of Iclaprim will be required before the agency can grant the company marketing approval for the drug, citing concerns about liver toxicity.
- Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO) dropped 6.1 percent to close at $29.82 after the company issued Q2 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Talend S.A. (NASDAQ: TLND) shares fell 5.9 percent to close at $40.20 after declining 3.61 percent on Thursday.
