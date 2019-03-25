60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) climbed 20.29 percent to close at $21.70 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter and issued strong FY20 earnings outlook.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 18.94 percent to close at $21.98 after falling 14.05 percent on Thursday.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares jumped 17.91 percent to close at $3.9500.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares gained 15.35 percent to close at $2.33.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares gained 15.11 percent to close at $2.59, rebounding from recent low just above $2. After rallying more than 400 percent earlier in Mar.; shares fell from the $8 level. Not seeing a clear news catalyst to justify the rebound from low.
- IMMUTEP LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ: IMMP) shares rose 14.73 percent to close at $2.57 following news the company won a patent grant for eftilagimod alpha as a cancer treatment.
- Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE: IDN) gained 14.51 percent to close at $2.9200.
- Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 13.58 percent to close at $5.94 after the company announced the merger of Scilex and Semnur.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) shares rose 10.07 percent to close at $3.06 following report management is considering a sale to Natura & Co.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) climbed 9.54 percent to close at $5.51.
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAS) rose 8.17 percent to close at $6.75.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) shares rose 7.92 percent to close at $4.36.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares jumped 7.74 percent to close at $6.54.
- Avedro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDR) shares rose 7.59 percent to close at $12.90.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) jumped 7.53 percent to close at $7.00.
- Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) gained 7.45 percent to close at $5.05.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) shares rose 6.67 percent to close at $2.56 on Friday.
Losers
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CNAT) shares tumbled 56.01 percent to close at $1.28 on Friday following concerning results from a Phase 2b trial in NASH fibrosis. Analysts at SunTrust and H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock.
- CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) fell 25.69 percent to close at $10.50 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $(3.17), versus $2.07 last year, and provided FY19 FFO guidance of $1.86-$2.04 per share.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: LXRX) dropped 21.91 percent to close at $6.20.
- Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) fell 18.7 percent to close at $2.26.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) shares dropped 18.37 percent to close at $2.40.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) dipped 17.41 percent to close at $4.79.
- Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) fell 17.29 percent to close at $3.11.
- Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) declined 14.06 percent to close at $20.91 following Q1 results and FY20 adjusted earnings guidance which came in slightly below the analyst estimate.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dropped 13.17 percent to close at $14.50.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dipped 12.6 percent to close at $17.14 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Unifi, Inc. (NYSE: UFI) shares fell 12.13 percent to close at $18.33.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) dropped 11.92 percent to close at $14.48.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) dipped 11.57 percent to close at $15.51.
- Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares fell 11.3 percent to close at $7.85.
- Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) shares dropped 10.99 percent to close at $8.26.
- HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) shares declined 10.82 percent to close at $73.78.
- Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ: PES) dropped 10.75 percent to close at $1.91.
- Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNNA) shares dropped 10.6 percent to close at $2.53.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) fell 10.58 percent to close at $25.03.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) shares dropped 10.45 percent to close at $7.11.
- Quorum Health Corporation (NYSE: QHC) shares declined 10.43 percent to close at $1.8900.
- Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) fell 10.24 percent to close at $34.19.
- Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FET) tumbled 9.88 percent to close at $5.47.
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) shares declined 9.66 percent to close at $33.77 after the company provided Q2 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) fell 9.51 percent to close at $2.3800 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) fell 9.26 percent to close at $9.21 after gaining 5.95 percent on Thursday.
- DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares dropped 9.24 percent to close at $129.03 following a nearly 3 percent decline on Thursday amid a negative report from Spruce Point.
- Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) dropped 8.71 percent to close at $20.96 after Buckingham downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered its price target from $32 to $26 per share.
- Caleres Inc (NYSE: CAL) fell 8.7 percent to close at $23.51 after reporting weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Superconductor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SCON) dropped 8.42 percent to close at $1.7400 on Friday after surging 15.15 percent on Thursday.
- SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPI) shares dropped 7.86 percent to close at $3.8700, likely related to profit taking following the stock's 60 percent spike Thursday.
- Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRZO) fell 7.72 percent to close at $12.19.
- Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ: HRZN) shares fell 7.11 percent to close at $11.62. Horizon Technology Finance priced its 2 million shares at $12.14 per share.
- California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) dropped 7.11 percent to close at $25.61.
- Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares fell 6.61 percent to close at $82.19. Nike reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter. However, North America sales increased 7 percent to $3.81 billion, missing analysts’ estimates of $3.87 billion.
- Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) dropped 6.55 percent to close at $48.39 on profit taking following a strong day Thursday amid Micron earnings Wednesday afternoon. A UBS analyst Friday highlighted caution on memory stocks.
- Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) dropped 6.52 percent to close at $194.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales. The company also provided FY19 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ: SCHL) fell 6.21 percent to close at $37.93 after reporting a third-quarter earnings miss.
- Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) fell 6.07 percent to close at $5.88 following company filing which showed "we have been made aware of certain practices relating to compliance issues at the former Alcatel Lucent business that have raised concerns."
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) shares declined 5.77 percent to close at $20.75. Bank Of America warned US steel capacity to increase by 20 percent by 2022.
- RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE: RTW) shares declined 5.58 percent to close at $2.3700 following weak Q4 results.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) dropped 5.39 percent to close at $41.62 on profit taking following a strong day Thursday amid Micron earnings Wednesday afternoon. A UBS analyst Friday highlighted caution on memory stocks.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) shares declined 5.29 percent to close at $4.8300 amid broad weakness in the US financial and Eurobank space.
Posted-In: News Short Sellers Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.