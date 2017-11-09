57 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares surged 204.44 percent to close at $8.22 on Wednesday continuing higher from 14 percent rally Tuesday on the news of resignation of CEO Keyan Yan.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solutions Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares gained 70.95 percent to close at $5.59 on Wednesday.
- OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares jumped 60 percent to close at $2.00 on Wednesday after the company disclosed positive updated long-term follow-up data from its Phase 2 OMS I-102 combination study of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and pembrolizumab.
- Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares climbed 51.58 percent to close at $7.67 following Q3 results. Forterra reported a Q3 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $444.25 million.
- Container Store Group Inc (NYSE: TCS) shares jumped 35.77 percent to close at $5.20 on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its full year forecast.
- American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEI) rose 28.64 percent to close at $25.15 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) gained 28.28 percent to close at $8.89 following Q3 results. MBIA reported a Q3 loss of $267 million on revenue of $33 million.
- Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares rose 26.39 percent to close at $11.40. Cheetah Mobile and Bytedance reported strategic cooperation on personalized content delivery services.
- Izea Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) gained 25.38 percent to close at $4.10 on Wednesday after the company posted upbeat Q3 results.
- Depomed Inc (NASDAQ: DEPO) rose 25 percent to close at $5.70 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) jumped 21.15 percent to close at $16.90 after the company posted Q3 results.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: GNMK) gained 20.24 percent to close at $4.93.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares rose 18.75 percent to close at $2.85.
- Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares surged 18.58 percent to close at $42.95 following Q1 beat.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) shares rose 17.71 percent to close at $30.44 on Wednesday after dropping 40.90 percent on Monday.
- Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK) climbed 17.65 percent to close at $10.00 on upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) gained 17.35 percent to close at $30.03 after reporting strong Q3 results and positive FY17 guidance.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PCRX) climbed 16.98 percent to close at $41.00. Pacira Pharmaceuticals reported Q3 earnings of $0.11 per share on revenue of $67.3 million.
- Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) gained 16.83 percent to close at $43.94 following Q2 results.
- Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ: OPHT) shares rose 15.88 percent to close at $2.70. Ophthotech reported Q3 earnings of $5.25 per share on revenue of $206.7 million.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) climbed 15.74 percent to close at $64.25 following upbeat Q3 results. BTIG Research upgraded Green Dot from Neutral to Buy.
- Biopharmx Corp (NYSE: BPMX) shares surged 15.85 to close at $0.242 following concurrence from the FDA related to Phase 3 acne study plans.
- Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) climbed 15.47 percent to close at $117.38 as the company posted upbeat Q3 results and raised its FY17 sales guidance.
- Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) surged 15.18 percent to close at $43.64 after beating third-quarter earnings estimates.
- Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) rose 14.79 percent to close at $70.24 following Q3 results.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: HTGM) rose 13.84 percent to close at $2.55 after reporting a third-quarter sales beat. The company also sees FY17 sales in the range of $10 million-$13 million.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) rose 12.89 percent to close at $30.30. Nektar Therapeutics reported Q3 earnings of $0.37 per share on revenue of $152.928 million.
- Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) gained 11.97 percent to close at $297.24 after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.
- Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) shares climbed 10.58 percent to close at $117.65. Take Two posted a Q2 net loss of $2.7 million, versus a year-earlier profit of $36.4 million. However, the company issued a strong revenue forecast for the current quarter and lifted its full-year adjusted revenue outlook.
- Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ: VICL) shares climbed 10.24 percent to close at $1.83. Vical priced 14.286 million share common stock offering at $1.75 per share.
- Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares rose 10 percent to close at $29.59 after reporting Q3 results.
Losers
- TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares dipped 61.21 percent to close at $0.900 on Wednesday after climbing 38.10 percent on Tuesday.
- CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ: CECE) shares declined 33.87 percent to close at $5.70 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: RDHL) dropped 29.6 percent to close at $5.28. RedHill Biopharma priced its 4.091 million ADS offering at $5.50 per ADS.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) dropped 29.38 percent to close at $6.25. Myomo shares climbed 115.85 percent on Tuesday after the company reported upbeat third-quarter results.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) declined 27.19 percent to close at $3.24 following Q3 results.
- Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE: VSI) shares fell 19.77 percent to close at $3.45 on Wednesday after reporting weak Q3 results.
- Electromed, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMD) dropped 18.26 percent to close at $6.00. Electromed reported Q1 earnings of $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.4 million.
- Diana Containerships Inc (NASDAQ: DCIX) shares fell 17.94 percent to close at $11.71 on Wednesday.
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) shares dropped 17.46 percent to close at $2.60 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) shares fell 17.23 percent to close at $5.67. Fossil reported a third-quarter GAAP loss of $0.11 per share, versus $0.36 per share in the same quarter of last year.
- ITUS Corporation (NASDAQ: ITUS) declined 16.67 percent to close at $2.35.
- Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) slipped 16.1 percent to close at $4.835 on Wednesday. Endologix reported Q3 adjusted loss of $0.17 per share on revenue of $46 million. The company also cut its FY17 forecast.
- Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE: FTK) shares dropped 16.08 percent to close at $4.28. Flotek Industries reported a Q3 loss of $0.06 per share on revenue of $79.5 million.
- LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) declined 15.93 percent to close at $4.59 after missing on third-quarter sales estimates. The company also issued fourth quarter guidance well below estimates.
- Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares fell 15.69 percent to close at $2.58 on Wednesday after declining 2.86 percent on Tuesday.
- Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BETR) dropped 15.05 percent to close at $5.08 as the company posted weaker-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) dipped 14.62 percent to close at $12.91 as the company reported weaker-than-expected sales for third quarter. Daily active users were up 17 percent year-over-year.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares fell 14.48 percent to close at $10.45.
- Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: WIX) dropped 13.45 percent to close at $60.025 on downbeat quarterly profit.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) declined 13.35 percent to close at $5.97 following Q2 results.
- TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) fell 12.17 percent to close at $98.44. Tesaro reported a Q3 loss of $0.47 per share on revenue of $142.8 million.
- Veritiv Corp (NYSE: VRTV) dropped 9.65 percent to close at $23.40. Wells Fargo downgraded Veritiv from Outperform to Market Perform.
- OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) shares slipped 8.92 percent to close at $25.33. OneMain reported a secondary offering of common stock by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC.
- Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated (NASDAQ: COKE) shares fell 7.9 percent to close at $206.26 after the company reported Q3 results.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) shares declined 7.69 percent to close at $3.00 after missing top and bottom line estimates in the third quarter.
- Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) shares declined 6.56 percent to close at $23.80. Allegheny Technologies priced its 17 million share public offering at $24.00 per share.
