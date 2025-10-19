A bipartisan committee in the U.S. Congress has reportedly begun a probe into Elon Musk‘s Starlink satellite business for its alleged involvement in providing internet access to scam centers in Myanmar.

Earnings

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM) delivered third-quarter results that blew past analyst expectations, driven by global demand for its advanced processor technologies essential for artificial intelligence applications.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) reported third-quarter 2025 results showing slightly lower revenue but stronger-than-expected earnings, driven by robust demand for its Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) set a new long-term revenue target of over $60 billion by fiscal year 2030, excluding Informatica, signaling a 10%+ organic CAGR from fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2030.

Smartphone & Retail

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) unveiled the new M5 chip, featuring advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) with Neural Accelerators, high-performance central processing units (CPUs), and a faster Neural Engine, which supercharges Apple’s devices.

Apple will become the exclusive U.S. broadcast partner for Formula 1 beginning in 2026.

Apple is preparing to open preorders for its new iPhone Air in China later this week, following regulatory approval for eSIM services by the country’s three largest telecom operators.

Apple and Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCSA) NBCUniversal unveiled a new streaming bundle on Thursday, bringing together Apple TV+ and Peacock under a single subscription.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly preparing to lay off up to 15% of its human resources team, with additional cuts expected in other departments, as the e-commerce giant ramps up AI investments.

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) fintech affiliate Ant Group has open-sourced dInfer, an inference framework for diffusion language models, claiming it can make AI systems more efficient than Nvidia’s framework.

Alibaba remains aggressively invested in a gamut of activities, including integrating artificial intelligence across its e-commerce ecosystem and expanding its global footprint through significant investments in Hong Kong real estate to drive value.

Tech

British chip designer Arm Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:ARM) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) collaborated to scale artificial intelligence efficiency across all compute layers, from AI software to data center infrastructure.

Meta introduced new parental controls designed to enhance teen safety around AI chats across its platforms.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) has acquired Decho, a U.K.-based technology and AI consultancy that specializes in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) platforms. The acquisition aims to accelerate the implementation and scaling of AI-driven solutions across the health, defense, government, and commercial sectors.

Palantir CEO Alex Karp reportedly held confidential meetings with top executives from major South Korean conglomerates to discuss AI strategy, as the software company bets on the growth of its platform.

Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Cloud Infrastructure announced on Tuesday that it will deploy 50,000 Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) graphics processors starting in the second half of 2026, marking a significant shift away from the Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) GPUs that dominate the market.

Oracle has set aggressive long-term growth targets as it ramps up its cloud and artificial intelligence infrastructure ambitions, signaling confidence.

Nvidia is set to launch its compact DGX Spark personal “AI supercomputer” this week, aiming to bring data center-grade computing power to the desktops of researchers, developers and students worldwide.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence (AI) startup, backed by Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), is reportedly projecting to more than double and potentially nearly triple its annualized revenue run rate next year.

Elon Musk said Tuesday that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is based on energy and, unlike fiat currencies, governments cannot fake it and issue their own.

Nscale unveiled an expanded partnership with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) to deploy roughly 200,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs across Europe and the United States, marking an important AI infrastructure rollout.

Microsoft plans to shift most new product manufacturing out of China as early as next year, joining other U.S. tech giants in expanding production beyond the world’s second-largest economy.

Automotive & Airlines

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) recorded 11.3k new insured registrations in China during the week of October 6 to October 12, according to data shared by influencer Roland Pircher on the social media platform X.

Chinese EV giant BYD Co., Ltd. has recalled over 115,783 units of the BYD Tang and Yuan Pro vehicles due to design defects and battery issues.

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) expanded its presence into the autonomous delivery space through a new collaboration with Waymo, the self-driving unit of Alphabet.

United Airlines Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will offer Elon Musk-owned Starlink's WiFi onboard its mainline flights, after the company received approval from the FAA to offer the service onboard a Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) 737 aircraft last month .

AI

OpenAI announced on Tuesday that it will begin allowing erotica and other adult-themed content on ChatGPT for adult users, marking a major shift in the company’s content policy.

OpenAI is reportedly chasing new revenue streams, debt partnerships, and additional fundraising as part of a five-year plan to fulfill its $1 trillion spending pledge to advance artificial intelligence.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company announced that its shoppers will soon be able to buy directly through ChatGPT.

Image: Shutterstock/Hadrian