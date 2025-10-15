Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock gained on Wednesday after it unveiled the new M5 chip, featuring advanced graphics processing units (GPUs) with Neural Accelerators, high-performance central processing units (CPUs), and a faster Neural Engine, which supercharges Apple's devices.

AAPL is performing well relative to peers. Check out the latest moves here.

The company also showcased its M5-powered devices, including the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro, which deliver significant advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), graphics, and overall performance. Pre-orders are available now, with in-store availability starting on October 22.

Also Read: Apple's iPhone 17 Impresses On Design, But Analysts Say AI Still Lags

M5 Chip

Built on 3-nanometer technology, M5 features a next-generation 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, a 10-core CPU with the world's fastest performance cores, and a faster 16-core Neural Engine.

M5 accelerates AI-driven tasks like on-device diffusion models and spatial photo processing, and boosts graphics with third-generation ray tracing. The new devices are now available for pre-order.

Apple introduced the new iPad Pro powered by the M5 chip, delivering a major boost in AI, graphics, and overall performance for professional and creative users.

The device features an advanced 10-core GPU with Neural Accelerators, Wi-Fi 7 and faster cellular connectivity via the N1 and C1X chips, the Ultra Retina Extreme Dynamic Range (XDR) display, and enhanced iPadOS 26 features.

The iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch models, with pre-orders starting today and in-store availability beginning October 22.

Apple Vision Pro

Apple introduced the upgraded Apple Vision Pro, featuring the M5 chip, which boosts AI performance, graphics, and display rendering while extending battery life.

The device includes the comfortable Dual Knit Band, runs visionOS 26 with innovative spatial experiences, and provides access to over 1 million apps, Apple Immersive content, and live sports, with pre-orders available now and in-store availability starting October 22.

MacBook Pro

Apple unveiled the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M5 chip, delivering a major boost in AI performance.

The M5 powers faster AI workflows. The MacBook Pro features the Liquid Retina XDR display, improved Solid State Drive (SSD) performance, advanced camera and audio systems, macOS Tahoe, and Apple Intelligence tools.

It is available to pre-order now, with shipments and in-store availability starting October 22.

Apple stock gained over 19% in the last three months, driven by its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 outlook and the launch of the iPhone 17, as it grappled with tariff and geopolitical concerns.

AAPL Price Action: Apple shares were up 1.21% at $250.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock